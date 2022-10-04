The profession as a whole is over worked, underpaid, and not appreciated. It's a crappy job. If hospitals would pay them what their worth they might stay and you would have no need for travelers. But hospitals don't, they take advantage until they burn out, realize the pay is not worth their sanity, and the leave.
Nurses are competent, well educated, intelligent, skilled professionals treated like an extra pair of hands to pick up any old position lacking. Patient care requires care that nurses are unable to provide due to lack of staffing and unsafe patient ratios. Train millions and they will leave just like me.
The answer to the shortage is simple. Give the nurses the support and respect that they deserve. Pay them a fair wage and stop this crap of trying to force them to take vaccines that they don't want to take. Hold administration responsible for trying to force nurses to do what they perceive as unethical. Then maybe you won't see the mass exodus that you are seeing now.
Comments / 168