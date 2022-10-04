Read full article on original website
Players to Watch: Texas A&M at No. 1 Alabama
QB Haynes King: The sophomore is back in the starting lineup because of an injury to Max Johnson. He’s aiming to be more consistent than in his previous starts. After winning the quarterback competition in August, King started the first two games. He passed for 364 yards and three touchdowns in the season-opening victory over Sam Houston. However, he also threw two interceptions.
Expect Jimbo Fisher's offense to come around, whenever that may be
Count on coach Jimbo Fisher to repair Texas A&M’s broken offense. Expect him to find ways to routinely score 30 points or more. Know he will because he’s done it previously. Remember: Just two seasons ago, Fisher’s offense averaged 32.6 points. The Aggies' stagnant offense will eventually...
Volleyball's Bird Kuhn excited to be back in front of the 12th Man
After suffering a pair of five-set losses last weekend at Georgia, Texas A&M volleyball returns to Reed Arena for a pair of matches against Mississippi State this weekend. On Thursday, head coach Bird Kuhn joined TexAgs Radio to discuss the latest regarding her program.
Recruiting Country: The latest recruiting news surrounding the Maroon & White
TexAgs' recruiting analyst Ryan Brauninger joined TexAgs Radio this morning for another edition of Recruiting Country, highlighting the latest news and notes from the recruiting trail following Texas A&M's loss to Mississippi State. Key notes from Recruiting Country. I was being a little coy about David Hicks. I made plans...
From the East Side of Kyle Field: Crimson White's Austin Hannon
On this edition of TexAgs' podcast for students by students, we chat with Crimson White sports editor Austin Hannon to set the stage for Texas A&M's trip to Tuscaloosa. We also look around the college football landscape with TexAgs' Nick Savage and, of course, we BOOK IT.
Slugger Austin Bost is back for his senior season in Maroon & White
Last spring, Austin Bost hit a ridiculous .360 with 10 home runs as he helped the Aggies reach the Men's College World Series. After considering professional baseball, Bost is back for his senior season and is focused on taking Texas A&M back to Omaha in 2023.
Paul Finebaum explains why it hasn't worked for Jimbo Fisher at Texas A&M
Paul Finebaum was on ESPN Radio this morning with Keyshawn Johnson and Max Kellerman. Very quickly the conversation turned to Jimbo Fisher and his struggles this season at Texas A&M. If there were any questions about Fisher being on the “hot seat”, Finebaum quickly squashed them. “This is...
A Day in the Life: Texas A&M cross country runner Eric Casarez
Eric Casarez and the Texas A&M cross country team hit the road this weekend to compete in the 48th annual Paul Short Run in Pennsylvania. In this Stacked vlog, Casarez takes us behind the scenes to show what a day on the road is like as a collegiate cross country runner.
West Point schools announce security measures for football games
WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – The West Point Consolidated School District is stepping up security at football games starting this Friday night. The district announced Monday everyone will go through a security checkpoint before entering the game. All students in K-7th grade must be supervised by an adult. There...
Man attacks innocent bystanders on Mississippi State campus, breaking one person’s nose
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Louisville, Mississippi, man is accused of attacking two innocent bystanders after an argument with his girlfriend. The incident happened on the Mississippi State campus. Now, Elijah Wilkes, 21, is charged with robbery, mayhem, malicious mischief, simple assault, and littering. MSU Police Chief Vance Rice...
Officials find body inside vehicle submerged in Mississippi creek
Officers discovered a dead body inside a car that was upside down and submerged in a Mississippi creek. BreezyNews.com reports that deputies from the Leake County Sheriff’s Office responded shortly after 11 a.m. Friday to reports of a vehicle that was upside down in a creek on Center Crossing Road near the Leake-Attala County line.
Columbus narrows down police chief candidates to eight
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Columbus is getting closer to naming a new chief of police. A special committee tasked with finding the next police chief met on Tuesday to make cuts to its list of potential candidates. "The meeting today was very successful,” Mayor Keith Gaskin said. “The committee has...
Teens arrested for threatening videos in Louisville
Two former Louisville High School students face criminal charges after police said they made threatening videos. Teens arrested for threatening videos in Louisville. Two former Louisville High School students face criminal charges after police said they made threatening videos.
Tupelo woman arrested for Meadow Ridge burglary
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A woman is accused of burglarizing a home in Tupelo. According to the Tupelo Police Department, the burglary happened on Sept. 27 at a home on Meadow Ridge Drive. The homeowner reported the burglary after receiving a home security notification about an open door. Mallory Eaton,...
Saltillo woman arrested for drugs at safety checkpoint
LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- A safety checkpoint in Lee County leads to a drug bust and the arrest of a Saltillo woman. On September 30th, Lee County Deputies conducted a safety checkpoint near Cross Roads 1451 and 1325 when they approached Anna-Caitlin Tackett. Deputies say they found a felony amount of Methamphetamine.
Two teens arrested after video creates concern for Louisville High School
LOUISVILLE, Miss (WCBI) – We are learning more about the two teenagers arrested after a video creates concern on the Louisville High School campus. Now, educators are working to enhance their security efforts. A video circulating on social media showed two male teens entering Louisville High School. In that...
Man blames overgrown weeds for wreck
A concerned citizen told county supervisors that overgrown weeds and brush at intersections throughout the county pose a threat to motorists after his wife was involved in a wreck last week near Dixon. The citizen, Brad Goss, said his wife, Amelia, was involved in a wreck at the intersection of...
Two Crashes Within Ten Minutes on Hwy 12
3:58 p.m. – Attala County Fire Department, Attala Deputies, EMS, and MS Hwy Patrol responded to a crash on Hwy 12 West past the new bypass. At least one person was transported to the hospital, possibly with a broken leg. 4:08 p.m. – Kosciusko Fire Department, EMS, and Kosciusko...
Child Molestation and DUI Child Endangerment in Leake and Attala Arrests
KIM A EDWARDS, 47, of McCool, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Shoplifting, ACSO. Bond $5,000, $1,000. TROY D EDWARDS, 33, of McCool, Shoplifting, Possession of Paraphernalia, Failure to Yield to Blue Lights, No Insurance, ACSO. Bond $1,000, $1,000, $1,000, $1,000. GREGORY J ERVIN, 48, of Brandon, DUI – 1st,...
