ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Rays Select Jimmy Yacabonis, Designate Kevin Herget

By Anthony Franco
MLB Trade Rumors
MLB Trade Rumors
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bRDpX_0iLo0YrR00
Dave Nelson-USA TODAY Sports

The Rays announced they’ve selected righty Jimmy Yacabonis onto the big league roster. Fellow righty Kevin Herget has been designated for assignment in a corresponding move.

Tampa Bay has operated a revolving door with its last bullpen spot in the past few days. In rapid succession, the Rays have selected and designated each of Cristofer Ogando, Easton McGee and now Herget, whose most recent call-up came just yesterday. Yacabonis will now step into the bullpen as the Rays juggle low-leverage innings headed into the postseason.

The Rays nabbed Yacabonis off waivers from the Marlins in early August. He spent two weeks in the big leagues with Tampa Bay, appearing four times out of the bullpen. The 30-year-old allowed five runs (four earned) in 3 2/3 innings, striking out four while issuing a pair of walks. He was designated for assignment and cleared waivers before accepting an outright assignment to Triple-A Durham.

Yacabonis has appeared in parts of five big league campaigns, suiting up with the Orioles, Mariners and Marlins in addition to his time in Tampa Bay. He owns a 5.92 ERA in 117 MLB innings, coming out of the bullpen for 57 of his 70 outings. He’s pitched to a 3.21 ERA in 33 2/3 Triple-A frames this year, and he’ll offer skipper Kevin Cash a potential multi-inning option for the last two games of the regular season. Yacabonis is technically postseason-eligible, although it’s unlikely the Rays will carry him on any of their playoff rosters.

Herget loses his roster spot after soaking up 4 1/3 innings in relief of Tyler Glasnow during yesterday’s loss to the Red Sox. The righty threw 77 pitches and certainly wouldn’t have been an option to appear in either of the next two games. With the Rays not planning on carrying him on the playoff roster, it’s not a surprise they promptly designated him for assignment. It nevertheless has to be a tough pill to swallow for the 31-year-old rookie, who has been DFA on three occasions dating back to mid-August.

In each of the past two instances, Herget went unclaimed on waivers and was sent back to Durham. He’ll land on the wire again in the next few days. Herget had a very impressive Triple-A campaign, working to a 2.95 ERA with a solid 24.4% strikeout percentage and a minuscule 3.9% walk rate over 97 2/3 frames. Even if he goes unclaimed on waivers and hits free agency — either via immediate rejection of an outright assignment or at the end of the year — that should draw him a fair number of minor league offers this winter.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLB Trade Rumors

Mariners place one-time All-Star OF Jesse Winker on IL with neck issue

The Mariners placed outfielder Jesse Winker on the 10-day injured list due to a neck issue, reports Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times (Twitter links). Fellow outfielder Taylor Trammell was recalled in a corresponding move. Shannon Drayer relays that Winker is likely done for the season, but Dylan Moore and Jarred Kelenic, both hit by pitches Tuesday, should be OK. The Mariners subsequently announced the moves, describing Winker’s injury as a cervical disc bulge. His placement is retroactive to Oct. 3.
SEATTLE, WA
MLB Trade Rumors

Rays activate Tyler Glasnow, transfer Brandon Lowe to 60-day injured list

The Rays announced Wednesday that righty Tyler Glasnow has been reinstated from the 60-day injured list. Brandon Lowe, already known to be out for the season due to a back injury, was transferred from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL to open a spot on the 40-man roster. The Rays optioned righty Cristofer Ogando to Triple-A Durham to create a spot on the active roster.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Petersburg, FL
Sports
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
MLB Trade Rumors

Uncertainty looms with Astros' leadership despite success

The Astros wrapped up the top seed in the American League Friday night, having already secured 102 wins. It’s Houston’s second straight AL West title and third playoff appearance in as many years under general manager James Click and skipper Dusty Baker. The Astros have advanced at least as far as the AL Championship Series in each of the past two seasons, and the AL road to the World Series will again run through Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
MLB Trade Rumors

Angels reinstate Anthony Rendon, designate Mike Ford

The Angels have reinstated third baseman Anthony Rendon from the 60-day injured list, reports Sam Blum of The Athletic. First baseman Mike Ford was designated for assignment in a corresponding move. Rendon, 32, played 45 games this season before he underwent wrist surgery in June. At the time, that procedure...
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Angels Outright Three

A trio of players designated for assignment by the Angels last week — right-hander Mike Mayers, first baseman Mike Ford and outfielder Magneuris Sierra — went unclaimed on outright waivers, per the league’s transactions log at MLB.com. All three were assigned outright to Triple-A Salt Lake. All three can reject the assignment in favor of free agency right now, though that’s largely a moot point, as all three can also become free agents after the season concludes.
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Astros OF Michael Brantley intends to play in 2023 season

Astros outfielder Michael Brantley underwent season-ending shoulder surgery in August but told reporters, including Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle, that he intends to play next year and should be ready for spring training. Brantley, who will turn 36 in May, has played in 14 MLB seasons at this point...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Yacabonis
MLB Trade Rumors

Yankees Select Chi Chi González, Designate Jacob Barnes

The Yankees announced a series of roster moves prior to today’s game, selecting right-hander Chi Chi González to the active roster while designating fellow right-hander Jacob Barnes for assignment. Additionally, infielder/outfielder Matt Carpenter was transferred to the 60-day injured list. González, 30, has bounced around quite a bit...
BRONX, NY
MLB Trade Rumors

Braves Select Silvino Bracho

The Braves announced Wednesday that they’ve selected the contract of righty Silvino Bracho from Triple-A Gwinnett. Atlanta created roster space by optioning lefty Kyle Muller to Gwinnett and by recalling righty Huascar Ynoa and placing him directly on the 60-day injured list. Ynoa had Tommy John surgery earlier this summer.
ATLANTA, GA
MLB Trade Rumors

Previewing the 2022-23 free-agent class: Second basemen

It's time to take a deeper look at the options for teams in need of help at second base. Jean Segura (33 years old next season) The Phillies hold a $17M club option on Segura, so he could technically go in the “Club Options” section later in this preview. However, even though Segura is a good player who’s had a solid season, it’s likelier that the Phils pay the option’s $1M buyout than pick up that hefty salary. Segura has ample experience at shortstop and has played some third base as well, but he’s been a strict second baseman in Philly recently and other teams likely view him similarly. The open market hasn’t been kind to non-star, second-base-only players like Segura in recent years, even when they’re coming off respectable seasons.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rays#Boston Red Sox#Marlins#Orioles#Mariners#Triple A
MLB Trade Rumors

Brewers likely to place SP Adrian Houser on 15-day IL

The Brewers are planning to place starter Adrian Houser on the 15-day injured list, manager Craig Counsell informed reporters (including Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel). The righty left Tuesday’s start against the Cardinals in the fourth inning due to what appeared to be a right groin injury. It’ll...
MILWAUKEE, WI
MLB Trade Rumors

Orioles place Ramon Urias on IL with knee sprain

The Orioles announced a series of roster moves prior to tonight’s game, recalling left-hander Keegan Akin, right-hander Beau Sulser and infielder Tyler Nevin. In corresponding moves, righties Joey Krehbiel and Jake Reed were both optioned to Triple-A while infielder Ramón Urías was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right knee sprain.
BALTIMORE, MD
MLB Trade Rumors

Cubs Outright Michael Hermosillo

Cubs outfielder Michael Hermosillo has cleared waivers and been outrighted to Triple-A Iowa, Mark Gonzales relays. Chicago had designated him for assignment earlier in the week. It’s been a tough season for Hermosillo, who re-signed with the Cubs on a major league deal this past offseason. After breaking camp with...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Trade Rumors

Mariners promote Justin Hollander to general manager

The Mariners announced Sunday that Justin Hollander has been promoted to executive vice president & general manager of baseball operations. Hollander had previously been serving in the Mariners front office as vice president & assistant general manager of baseball operations, and has been with the organization since September 2016. Prior...
SEATTLE, WA
MLB Trade Rumors

White Sox shut down SS Tim Anderson for season

The White Sox are shutting down star shortstop Tim Anderson for the season, acting manager Miguel Cairo informed reporters, via Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times. Anderson hasn’t played since August 9, when he suffered a tendon injury in his left middle finger that required surgical repair. Chicago...
CHICAGO, IL
MLB Trade Rumors

Tigers Place Matt Manning On Injured List, Select Miguel Diaz

9:24am: The Tigers formally announced the moves. Manning goes directly to the 60-day injured list in order to open a spot on the 40-man roster for Diaz, although that’s a technicality, as he can be activated as soon as the season is over. The 60-day minimum does not carry over into next season. Carpenter, meanwhile, heads to the 10-day injured list with a lumbar strain, also ending his 2022 campaign.
DETROIT, MI
MLB Trade Rumors

MLB Trade Rumors

6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
838K+
Views
ABOUT

MLBTR is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate baseball rumors. The site focuses on the hot stove – trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy