Read full article on original website
Related
buckinghamshirelive.com
Morrisons launches Indian meal deal for National Curry Week
Morrisons has launched an Indian meal deal to celebrate National Curry Week. Customers can choose two mains and two sides for £8 - saving up to £5 (38%) compared to the price of buying the items individually. The deal includes some Indian takeaway curry classics such as Chicken...
buckinghamshirelive.com
National Grid planning for three-hour blackouts from November
Planned three-hour blackouts could be held in parts of the UK this winter in a bid to protect the network, National Grid has said. People will be paid not to use their washing machines or charge their cars during peak hours in a bid to maintain supply for the country.
Ireland petrol station blast kills nine
At least nine people have been killed in an explosion at a petrol station in County Donegal in Ireland's northwest, police said on Saturday. An aerial photograph taken after the explosion showed the petrol station building destroyed.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Family in last-ditch bid to find UK man missing in Bali
The family of a British man who went missing while snorkelling in Bali has issued a last-ditch appeal for help. Graham Smith, 67, was swimming in the Blue Lagoon Beach, Indonesia on September 28 and hasn’t been seen since. Mr Smith, a father of six and grandfather of 11...
IN THIS ARTICLE
buckinghamshirelive.com
Worried Aldi shoppers report low stock levels for some everyday essentials
Aldi shoppers have expressed concern after struggling to find their favourite essentials like milk and herbs. As reported by the Manchester Evening News, it's an added worry for many as prices continue to rise due to the cost of living crisis. And it also comes as the House of Commons...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Children can eat free at Tesco cafes across the UK this half term
Tesco is bringing back its Kids Eat Free scheme at cafes during the October half-term. The offer means parents can spend as little as 60p (on a piece of fresh fruit) to claim one free child’s meal worth up to £3.25 when showing their Clubcard at checkout. To...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Blackpool Tower Dungeon giving away limited edition beer to 100 of its Halloween show visitors
The Blackpool Tower Dungeon has launched its first ever limited-edition beer to mark its new terrifying show called Reaper’s Retribution. The show is on now and runs until November 6. The ale was created in the shadow of Pendle Hill by independent brewer Moorhouse’s Brewery. Based in Burnley, the...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Celebs at red carpet launch for new interactive art attraction
Frameless celebrated its arrival in London, as a host of celebrities attended the World Premiere of the new attraction at Marble Arch Place. VIPs, including Lewis Capaldi, Simon Le Bon, Lilly Becker, Andy Serkis, Frida Redknapp, Golda Rosheuvel, Gemma Styles, Diana Vickers, Lady Victoria Hervey, Sophie Herman, Roxy Horner and Isaac Carew were treated to an exclusive first look at London’s first permanent digital immersive arts experience, the biggest of its kind in the UK, ahead of the public opening today, October 7.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
buckinghamshirelive.com
McVitie’s Caramel Digestives are back after three years
McVitie’s has announced it is bringing back Caramel Digestives, and launching new Coconut Macaroon flavour Hobnobs. McVitie’s Caramel Digestives first rolled onto shelves back in 1999 and were an immediate hit, leaving a biscuit-shaped hole in the hearts of biscuit-lovers across the nation when they became unavailable. Now...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Football fans with the right birthday can eat and drink for free at pubs during the World Cup
Football fans born at the right time are being offered free food and drink at pubs during the upcoming World Cup. A competition has been launched by Greene King which runs around 2,600 pubs, restaurants and hotels across England, Wales and Scotland. The firm is looking for supporters aged over...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Mum told 'not to worry' after finding a pencil in her Burger King order
A mum who found a pencil in her Burger King order was told “not to worry” by one of the fast food chain’s employees. She got an unwelcome surprise after opening up her Chicken Royale with bacon. Leanne Daly, 41, from Bootle , Merseyside, said she had...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Greggs announces 'phenominal' news with menu change affecting every store
Greggs fans have told of their delight after the bakery giant revealed a major change which will affect every store. The popular high street chain has said it will be extending its opening hours in a lot more of its branches meaning they will be open later at night. And...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Heinz launches first black garlic mayo in time for Halloween
In a bid to give everyone a fan(g)tastic fright this Halloween, Heinz has unveiled its very first (and very scary) black garlic mayo. Combining Heinz’s vegan mayonnaise with black garlic, Heinz [Scarily] Good Black Garlic Mayo is the perfect sauce for Halloween. The new flavour will be available to...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Most popular baby names in Buckinghamshire and Milton Keynes revealed
Every parent-to-be faces the excruciating decision of picking a baby name. Whether you are trying to honour a family tradition, pay homage to a beloved relative or simply cannot agree on a top three with your co-parent, it can be a minefield. The Office of National Statistics has now revealed...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Thousands across Aylesbury, Amersham, Milton Keynes and more Buckinghamshire areas demand general election
Thousands of people from Buckinghamshire have joined calls for an "immediate" general election. More than 6,000 people from across the county have signed a petition to Parliament demanding a national vote. The petition has been signed by more than half a million people across the country so far, with 556,578...
Comments / 0