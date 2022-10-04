ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
buckinghamshirelive.com

Morrisons launches Indian meal deal for National Curry Week

Morrisons has launched an Indian meal deal to celebrate National Curry Week. Customers can choose two mains and two sides for £8 - saving up to £5 (38%) compared to the price of buying the items individually. The deal includes some Indian takeaway curry classics such as Chicken...
buckinghamshirelive.com

National Grid planning for three-hour blackouts from November

Planned three-hour blackouts could be held in parts of the UK this winter in a bid to protect the network, National Grid has said. People will be paid not to use their washing machines or charge their cars during peak hours in a bid to maintain supply for the country.
AFP

Ireland petrol station blast kills nine

At least nine people have been killed in an explosion at a petrol station in County Donegal in Ireland's northwest, police said on Saturday. An aerial photograph taken after the explosion showed the petrol station building destroyed. 
buckinghamshirelive.com

Family in last-ditch bid to find UK man missing in Bali

The family of a British man who went missing while snorkelling in Bali has issued a last-ditch appeal for help. Graham Smith, 67, was swimming in the Blue Lagoon Beach, Indonesia on September 28 and hasn’t been seen since. Mr Smith, a father of six and grandfather of 11...
buckinghamshirelive.com

Celebs at red carpet launch for new interactive art attraction

Frameless celebrated its arrival in London, as a host of celebrities attended the World Premiere of the new attraction at Marble Arch Place. VIPs, including Lewis Capaldi, Simon Le Bon, Lilly Becker, Andy Serkis, Frida Redknapp, Golda Rosheuvel, Gemma Styles, Diana Vickers, Lady Victoria Hervey, Sophie Herman, Roxy Horner and Isaac Carew were treated to an exclusive first look at London’s first permanent digital immersive arts experience, the biggest of its kind in the UK, ahead of the public opening today, October 7.
