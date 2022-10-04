ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shafter, CA

Cruizin 4 Charity’s Streets of Bakersfield Cruizin’ Shine show to benefit Kern’s World War II veterans memorial

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The annual Streets of Bakersfield Cruizin’ Shine hosted by Cruizin 4 Charity takes place this weekend benefiting the Kern County World War II Veterans Memorial. Classic roadsters, antiques and muscle cars will take over Chester Avenue on Friday and Saturday. Organizers said this year all proceeds will towards the ongoing construction […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Jill Leanne Dawson, 1968-2022

Jill Leanne Dawson passed away from heart problems at Memorial Hospital in Bakersfield, Sept. 23, 2022. She was born to her parents, Don and Charlotte Hunt, at the Lancaster Hospital on June 8, 1968. She is survived by her five children: Cecily, Amanda, Kellie, Derek and Jacob and five grandchildren....
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Kathy Karen Denver

Kathy Karen Denver, age 70, passed away September 30, 2022 in Bakersfield California. Kathy was born June 24, 1952 to Calvin and Virginia Kelley in McAlester, Oklahoma. She married her husband Earl Denver, April 9, 1971 and was happily married for 47 years before he passed in 2018. She spent...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Shafter, CA
Wasco loses a beloved friend in Stephen Janzen

Stephen Lee Janzen came from a well-respected family in Wasco. A public servant, he was active in the City Council and served as mayor. After a life of many accomplishments, he passed earlier this month at the age of 80. Janzen was born in Wasco in 1942, the oldest child...
WASCO, CA
Then & Now – The Porterville High School Campus

Porterville High School opened in 1896. The original high school campus was actually located where Bellview Elementary School is. In 1922 a bond was passed and a new high school was built at our current location on Olive Avenue. However, that school looked a lot different than the school that we go to today, and even after the original building from this site was torn down because of earthquake damage and rebuilt as the campus that we now know and love in 1955. Still, even now things look much different than when this version of PHS was built. There have been many changes throughout the decades, and with the addition of the “H” building a few years ago and the new quad currently under construction, some alumni might find parts of our campus difficult to recognize. From lockers in most of the hallways, a panther statue in the front of the campus that our rival schools used to steal as a prank, and even a softball diamond in the middle of campus we’ve been through plenty of changes here at PHS. Here’s a look at a few:
PORTERVILLE, CA
Pet of the Week: 10/6

Bakersfield, CA — Meet the Pet of the Week Rex from Kern County Animal Services!. To adopt Rex or meet any other dogs or cats available for adoption or foster, just head on over to 3951 Fruitvale Avenue or call (661) 868-7100.
KERN COUNTY, CA
Kern Living: Poppi's Pastrami & More

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Join Misti Cole, her family, and host Ryan Nelson as they play with pigs and eat some delicious food from Poppi's Pastrami & More, Misti's food truck that uses local ingredients from various businesses around Bakersfield. Poppi's Pastrami & More is a local family-owned business that Misti started as a fall-back plan for her children's futures.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Kern Living: Unsomnia Massage

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Join Unsomnia Massage and host Ryan Nelson as they talk about different massage therapies and watch massage therapist Erica give a demonstration on Sailor Moon during Kern Living's Superhero Week. Unsomnia Massage is a massage therapy parlor that focuses on different techniques for various people, as each body is different.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Fire destroys safe haven for unhoused

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A home created by Victory Outreach Bakersfield Southwest to provide shelter for the homeless was destroyed by fire Wednesday night. The tragedy at what it called the “Victory House” altered the lives of all who lived there, leaving them without shelter again. The Castaneda family, a family of three who led the house, […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Amazon hiring more than 700 positions in Bakersfield this holiday season

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Thursday, Amazon announced it is looking to hire more than 700 seasonal workers at Bakersfield area Amazon hubs, according Eileen Hards, local public relations manager for Amazon. This is part of a nationwide initiative to hire 150,000 seasonal workers to help with increased demand during the holidays. Amazon said they are […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Milt’s gets new owner

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — For the past six decades Milt’s Coffee Shop has served locals, truckers, and traveling motorists with its homestyle cooking and nostalgia, the popular eatery now has a new owner. Milt’s located on Knudsen Drive off Highway 99 in Bakersfield, opened its doors on Veterans...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Meadows Field welcomes bigger planes and amenities

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Meadows Field is welcoming bigger planes and added amenities to our local airport starting Thursday. American Airlines is upsizing their morning and mid-day flights from a CRJ 900 to an Air Bus 319. The company says the larger aircraft will increase comfort, including first-class seating with added amenities like Wi-Fi and […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Finding exposed fishing holes

With the severe drought we here in the Kern River Valley are battling, there has been a lot of debate about the current water level in Lake Isabella. Not much can be done without rainfall. The demands in place for water flow to the lower Kern River also impact the water levels. This is extremely evident with all the dry, exposed structures now clearly visible. I am sure most in the valley have seen or heard about the old town of Whiskey Flat now visible since the water level is so low.
LAKE ISABELLA, CA

