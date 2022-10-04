ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wasco, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wasco, CA
City
Lancaster, CA
City
Yucca Valley, CA
Local
California Government
City
Atascadero, CA
Wasco, CA
Government
Hanford Sentinel

Stinson's of Bakersfield has served the Valley for 75 years

For 75 years, Stinson’s in Bakersfield has served the Central Valley with office products, furniture, and janitorial supplies for small and large businesses. “My father started our business after he returned from World War II in 1947 as a one-man shop and a retail store on Baker Street in Bakersfield. Over the years, we have evolved to be the largest independent upstart dealer in the San Joaquin Valley from Sacramento to the South,” said Ben Stinson, owner of Stinson’s.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Cruizin 4 Charity’s Streets of Bakersfield Cruizin’ Shine show to benefit Kern’s World War II veterans memorial

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The annual Streets of Bakersfield Cruizin’ Shine hosted by Cruizin 4 Charity takes place this weekend benefiting the Kern County World War II Veterans Memorial. Classic roadsters, antiques and muscle cars will take over Chester Avenue on Friday and Saturday. Organizers said this year all proceeds will towards the ongoing construction […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Westmont College#Stephen Lee#Lee Janzen#Bakersfield College#The City Council#The First Baptist Church#Wasco High School#Whs
Tehechapi News

Jill Leanne Dawson, 1968-2022

Jill Leanne Dawson passed away from heart problems at Memorial Hospital in Bakersfield, Sept. 23, 2022. She was born to her parents, Don and Charlotte Hunt, at the Lancaster Hospital on June 8, 1968. She is survived by her five children: Cecily, Amanda, Kellie, Derek and Jacob and five grandchildren....
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Amazon hiring more than 700 positions in Bakersfield this holiday season

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Thursday, Amazon announced it is looking to hire more than 700 seasonal workers at Bakersfield area Amazon hubs, according Eileen Hards, local public relations manager for Amazon. This is part of a nationwide initiative to hire 150,000 seasonal workers to help with increased demand during the holidays. Amazon said they are […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Taft Midway Driller

Kathy Karen Denver

Kathy Karen Denver, age 70, passed away September 30, 2022 in Bakersfield California. Kathy was born June 24, 1952 to Calvin and Virginia Kelley in McAlester, Oklahoma. She married her husband Earl Denver, April 9, 1971 and was happily married for 47 years before he passed in 2018. She spent...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
YourCentralValley.com

Amazon is hiring in these Central Valley cities

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Amazon has announced plans to hire 20,000 people across California. The company is aiming to fill seasonal, full-time, and part-time customer fulfillment and transportation positions. Cities in the Central Valley with open job positions include Fresno, Visalia, and Bakersfield. Starting pay varies by city, but the company said it offers […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Fire destroys safe haven for unhoused

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A home created by Victory Outreach Bakersfield Southwest to provide shelter for the homeless was destroyed by fire Wednesday night. The tragedy at what it called the “Victory House” altered the lives of all who lived there, leaving them without shelter again. The Castaneda family, a family of three who led the house, […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
thesungazette.com

Goshen to be developed west of Hwy 99

For the first time, developers are targeting land west of Highway 99 on the outskirts of Goshen for future industrial growth. This field crop ag land is being promoted for its proximity to Highway 99 and 198 – key arteries for the logistics industry that is already filling up the Visalia Industrial Park. Developers have millions of square feet on the drawing board on hundreds of acres in the city of Visalia.
GOSHEN, CA
Bakersfield Californian

CALM hosts preview of AutumnNights Light Show

The California Living Museum offered a preview Wednesday of its AutumnNights Light Show, a family-friendly, Halloween-themed light show that's scheduled to run at the local zoo until Oct. 30. From 6 to 9 p.m. every Thursday to Sunday, CALM guests are invited to ride the Candy Corn Express Train through...
BAKERSFIELD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy