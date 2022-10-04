Read full article on original website
Bakersfield teen named top student scientist in the nation
A Bakersfield student was recently named among the top 300 middle school scientists in the nation. 23ABC's Kallyn Hobmann spoke with her about her science project and the impact she hopes to make.
2022 Kern County Fair had an increase in attendance, collected tons for CAPK
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Fair is officially over and the numbers from the 12-day event and Feed the Need day are in. The 2022 Kern County Fair had a major increase in attendance from the 2021 year and welcomed over 340,000 guests, according to organizers. Nearly 24,000 children earned free admission to […]
Bakersfield church celebrates 100 years and invites the community to join in
The Bakersfield Apostolic Assembly Church on Mr. Vernon is feeling blessed to have reached 100 years of faith and community.
A Victory Outreach Church Home Burns in Bakersfield
Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: Around 8:51 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, a call came out for a structure fire on Real Road and Micheli Court in the city of Bakersfield. Bakersfield Fire Department quickly achieved knockdown of the flames. The structure was unoccupied and no injuries were reported. The house is...
Hanford Sentinel
Stinson's of Bakersfield has served the Valley for 75 years
For 75 years, Stinson’s in Bakersfield has served the Central Valley with office products, furniture, and janitorial supplies for small and large businesses. “My father started our business after he returned from World War II in 1947 as a one-man shop and a retail store on Baker Street in Bakersfield. Over the years, we have evolved to be the largest independent upstart dealer in the San Joaquin Valley from Sacramento to the South,” said Ben Stinson, owner of Stinson’s.
Greek Food Festival returns to Downtown Bakersfield
Follow your nose as the Greek Food Festival returns to Bakersfield. The whole family is invited to enjoy a variety of authentic Greek food in Downtown Bakersfield.
Cruizin 4 Charity’s Streets of Bakersfield Cruizin’ Shine show to benefit Kern’s World War II veterans memorial
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The annual Streets of Bakersfield Cruizin’ Shine hosted by Cruizin 4 Charity takes place this weekend benefiting the Kern County World War II Veterans Memorial. Classic roadsters, antiques and muscle cars will take over Chester Avenue on Friday and Saturday. Organizers said this year all proceeds will towards the ongoing construction […]
1 Person Killed In A Motor-Vehicle Accident In Bakersfield (Bakersfield, CA)
According to the Bakersfield Police Department, a motor vehicle accident occurred in Bakersfield on Tuesday. The crash happened on Coffee Road just north of Stockdale Highway at [..]
2 People Killed In A Motorcycle Crash In Bakersfield (Bakersfield, CA)
The California Highway Patrol is investigating a motorcycle crash involving a 2005 Suzuki motorcycle and a 2021 Subaru. A preliminary investigation reveals a 50-year-old man and a 55-year-old woman were heading north on North Chester [..]
Tehechapi News
Jill Leanne Dawson, 1968-2022
Jill Leanne Dawson passed away from heart problems at Memorial Hospital in Bakersfield, Sept. 23, 2022. She was born to her parents, Don and Charlotte Hunt, at the Lancaster Hospital on June 8, 1968. She is survived by her five children: Cecily, Amanda, Kellie, Derek and Jacob and five grandchildren....
Amazon hiring more than 700 positions in Bakersfield this holiday season
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Thursday, Amazon announced it is looking to hire more than 700 seasonal workers at Bakersfield area Amazon hubs, according Eileen Hards, local public relations manager for Amazon. This is part of a nationwide initiative to hire 150,000 seasonal workers to help with increased demand during the holidays. Amazon said they are […]
Taft Midway Driller
Kathy Karen Denver
Kathy Karen Denver, age 70, passed away September 30, 2022 in Bakersfield California. Kathy was born June 24, 1952 to Calvin and Virginia Kelley in McAlester, Oklahoma. She married her husband Earl Denver, April 9, 1971 and was happily married for 47 years before he passed in 2018. She spent...
1 Man Died After A Single-Vehicle Crash In South Bakersfield (Bakersfield, CA)
The California Highway Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle crash on Union Avenue around 6 a.m. A preliminary investigation into the crash reveals the driver was traveling [..]
Amazon is hiring in these Central Valley cities
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Amazon has announced plans to hire 20,000 people across California. The company is aiming to fill seasonal, full-time, and part-time customer fulfillment and transportation positions. Cities in the Central Valley with open job positions include Fresno, Visalia, and Bakersfield. Starting pay varies by city, but the company said it offers […]
Bakersfield Channel
TGIF Kern County we have a warm weekend ahead followed by a much needed cool down
BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — TGIF Kern County get ready for a warm weekend ahead. Temperatures are peaking as an area of High Pressure continues to build. The good news is a cool off is on the way next week. Forecast Highs next week are due to land in the...
BCSD to provide Narcan for middle and junior high schools
The Board of Trustees held a meeting Monday and decided to provide middle and junior high schools with Narcan in case of a fentanyl overdose.
Fire destroys safe haven for unhoused
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A home created by Victory Outreach Bakersfield Southwest to provide shelter for the homeless was destroyed by fire Wednesday night. The tragedy at what it called the “Victory House” altered the lives of all who lived there, leaving them without shelter again. The Castaneda family, a family of three who led the house, […]
thesungazette.com
Goshen to be developed west of Hwy 99
For the first time, developers are targeting land west of Highway 99 on the outskirts of Goshen for future industrial growth. This field crop ag land is being promoted for its proximity to Highway 99 and 198 – key arteries for the logistics industry that is already filling up the Visalia Industrial Park. Developers have millions of square feet on the drawing board on hundreds of acres in the city of Visalia.
Bakersfield Californian
CALM hosts preview of AutumnNights Light Show
The California Living Museum offered a preview Wednesday of its AutumnNights Light Show, a family-friendly, Halloween-themed light show that's scheduled to run at the local zoo until Oct. 30. From 6 to 9 p.m. every Thursday to Sunday, CALM guests are invited to ride the Candy Corn Express Train through...
Body of man killed in Bakersfield found in AZ desert, suspect still being sought
Fort Mojave deputies, along with Bakersfield Police, located the body of a Bakersfield man who died in a drug deal gone bad on Real Road in a desert area outside Fort Mojave, Arizona.
