TechRadar
Google Pixel Watch bezel might be a deal-breaker for me if the leaks are true
I'm excited for the Google Pixel Watch. Or at least I was until I saw a recently-leaked image (opens in new tab) that appears to show the lovely wearable with a sharp, colorful screen, surrounded by what could only be described as a massive, black bezel. You might say that...
TechRadar
iPhone 14 Plus review
The iPhone 14 Plus is a great option for those after a bigger handset, with a design, display, cameras and build quality that are all excellent, if a bit last-generation. It's also a more affordable way to get into Apple’s big-screen smartphone world, without having to shell out $1,000 / £1,000-plus.
Woman tells New York Times that Herschel Walker urged her to have second abortion
The Republican candidate for a Georgia US Senate seat has insisted that he does not know the woman’s identity
Instagram still hosting self-harm images after Molly Russell inquest verdict
Instagram is breaking its promise to remove posts that glorify self-harm and suicide years after the death of the schoolgirl Molly Russell, Observer analysis has found. The photo-sharing app has long claimed it does not allow material that “promotes or glorifies self-harm or suicide” and says it removes content of this kind.
TechRadar
Google Pixel 6 Pro vs Pixel 7 Pro: A successful refinement?
We called 2021’s Google Pixel 6 Pro “the first top-tier Google Pixel phone” in our four-star review, praising it for its beautiful screen, top-tier camera, and clean software. How does Google follow that up? With the Pixel 7 Pro, of course. Featuring subtle refinements across the board,...
TechRadar
VPN use soars in worldwide period of unrest and warfare
The 2011 Arab Spring unrests were a pivotal moment in the history of protests. New use of social media and digital technologies allowed citizens to organize mass demonstrations, spreading the wave of dissent even across borders. At the same time, it was also the first time the internet went dark.
TechRadar
The Apple Lightning plug was great before I hated it
Friends, Androids, iPhone-owners, lend me your ears. I have come to bury Lightning, not to praise it. The evil that micro-USB did to phones lives after it; the good is oft interred with swollen batteries. So let it be with Lightning. Lightning has become a villain of the phone world....
