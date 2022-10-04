ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TechRadar

iPhone 14 Plus review

The iPhone 14 Plus is a great option for those after a bigger handset, with a design, display, cameras and build quality that are all excellent, if a bit last-generation. It's also a more affordable way to get into Apple’s big-screen smartphone world, without having to shell out $1,000 / £1,000-plus.
TechRadar

Google Pixel 6 Pro vs Pixel 7 Pro: A successful refinement?

We called 2021’s Google Pixel 6 Pro “the first top-tier Google Pixel phone” in our four-star review, praising it for its beautiful screen, top-tier camera, and clean software. How does Google follow that up? With the Pixel 7 Pro, of course. Featuring subtle refinements across the board,...
TechRadar

VPN use soars in worldwide period of unrest and warfare

The 2011 Arab Spring unrests were a pivotal moment in the history of protests. New use of social media and digital technologies allowed citizens to organize mass demonstrations, spreading the wave of dissent even across borders. At the same time, it was also the first time the internet went dark.
TechRadar

The Apple Lightning plug was great before I hated it

Friends, Androids, iPhone-owners, lend me your ears. I have come to bury Lightning, not to praise it. The evil that micro-USB did to phones lives after it; the good is oft interred with swollen batteries. So let it be with Lightning. Lightning has become a villain of the phone world....
