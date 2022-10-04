ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Meg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®

Eating our Way Through Savannah, GA

We had an unconventional Thanksgiving this year, as we had just been up north visiting with family and celebrating the marriage of our cousin, so it just didn’t feel right to fly back a few weeks later. We started to think about local mini-treks that were on our list and we landed on a hands-down choice: Savannah! Located only 2.5 hours away was a gem of a historical city that we had not explored in over a dozen years. And so, for Thanksgiving this year, we ate our way through Savannah, GA.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Restaurant owning, power lifting, Elizabeth Aldridge

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Owning a business is not something for the weak. Out in Effingham County we found maybe one of the strongest restaurant owners in state, if not the world. “I own a restaurant in Rincon, which is a lot of work. I’m there every day. I...
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Savannah Greek Festival attendees on what they enjoyed most

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Greek Festival kicked off its 71st year at St. Paul’s Greek Orthodox Church Thursday. Festivities included authentic Greek food like Gyro sandwiches and Baklava as well as vibrant art, Greek music and dancing. Here is what some of the visitors had to say about the festival: Angela Baumgartner has […]
SAVANNAH, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

A Weekend in Savannah: Historic city and accessible beach offer something for everyone

Savannah has become one of my yearly vacation destinations, especially for a long weekend getaway. Only four hours from Atlanta, the city has an amazing mix of history and seaside charm that will appeal to different interests.  For this trip, I stayed in the city at Hotel Indigo on Bay Street. It’s steps away from […] The post A Weekend in Savannah: Historic city and accessible beach offer something for everyone appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Savannah Mall: Here’s an update on the sale

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Ten-X, the real estate company selling the Savannah Mall, has confirmed that a deal for the mall is now closed. In a statement to WSAV, Thomas Dobrowski, Vice Chairman of Capital Markets said, “We can confirm that the sale closed two days ago. However, we’re not permitted to release further information […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Rabid bat bites Savannah resident

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Chatham County Health Department’s Environmental Health Office is reminding residents not to touch local wildlife after a resident was bitten by a bat that later tested positive for rabies. The warning comes with tips on how to protect you and your family from rabies. The tips include: Do not touch […]
SAVANNAH, GA
eatitandlikeit.com

Blues, Brews, BBQ & Bourbon coming to Savannah

When you think of drinking events this time of year, it’s not surprising to think of Oktoberfest, but there’s a new festival coming to the Hostess City that will have you singing the blues (in a good way) with Blues, Brews, BBQ & Bourbon on October 22. Smith...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Savannah State University celebrates Homecoming 2022

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah State University (SSU) is celebrating Homecoming 2022 with a weeklong schedule of events themed “We are Significant. Steadfast. Unstoppable.”  Events include the coronation of Mr. and Miss Savannah State University, a Golf Scramble and Greek Step Show, culminating with the Homecoming football game on Saturday, Oct. 8. when the SSU […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Pirate Fest returning to Tybee Island

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - COVID-19 put a pause on countless traditions and events. Now a staple event on Tybee Island is able to make a return. For the first time since 2019, Pirate Fest is back on Tybee Island. And though the celebration is going to be a little bit scaled back this year, there’ll still be plenty of things to look forward to like the parade on Saturday and the Buccaneer’s Ball on Thursday night.
TYBEE ISLAND, GA
allongeorgia.com

Feed the Boro’s Next Food Drop is October 8

Feed the Boro’s next Food Drop event will be held Saturday, October 8 at Statesboro High School, located at 10 Lester Road/10 Coach Lee Street. Food distribution begins at 8:00 a.m. and ends at 11:00 a.m. or when all food has been distributed. This event is in partnership with...
STATESBORO, GA
abccolumbia.com

Hardee Greens expanding to Jasper County, investing $1.3 million

RIDGELAND, S.C. (WOLO)— Jasper County is expected to gain 58 new jobs following Hardee Greens LLC’s expansion announcement. The vertical farm startup will invest $1.3 million towards the new operation and will begin producing the first quarter of 2023. Hardee Greens says it is partnering with Local Grown...
JASPER COUNTY, SC
wtoc.com

Military widow surprised with new home in Rincon

RINCON, Ga. (WTOC) - A woman in Effingham County received a well-deserved surprise Thursday morning. Operation Finally Home, a national non-profit that provides mortgage-free homes to veterans, first responders and their families, surprised a military widow with the foundation of her very own new home. “Home for a Hero” –...
RINCON, GA
#Local Life#Travel Info#What To Do#Travel Guide#Linus Travel#Food Truck#Bar Food#Good Food#Sports Bar#Food Beverage#Playsouth#The Coastal Empire#Gm#Savannahians
WSAV News 3

You have to see this spooky coffee shop in Midway

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — If you live in Midway you probably already know about this haunted spot but for outsiders looking for somewhere new to get their cup of joe, you have to check out Haunted Grounds Coffee. Courtney Bautista, head boo-rista and part owner of Haunted Grounds, spoke with WSAV NOW about the coffee […]
MIDWAY, GA
yourislandnews.com

Veteran of the Week – Willie Faulkner

Beaufort’s Willie Faulkner, 90, was drafted out of Livingstone College, N.C. in 1952. After basic training at Fort Jackson, he was assigned to infantry duties in Kirchen, Germany. After the Korean Armistice, he was released from active duty in 1954 to return to college under the GI Bill. He earned his degree from Barber-Scotia College, N.C. in 1959 and began to teach English in Beaufort County. He earned a Masters of Education in 1975 from Pepperdine University. He taught at Robert Smalls High School, Beaufort High School, Battery Creek High School, and Adult Ed classes at Technical College of the Lowcountry over a 31-year career. He also found work on the Belk Senior Board and as a “background artist” (extra) in 16 films shot locally including Forest Gump, Prince of Tides, Ace Ventura II and many others. And he’s worked in locally produced commercials, theater productions and promotional modeling.
BEAUFORT, SC
birchrestaurant.com

16 Best Restaurants in Savannah, GA

Cobblestone streets. Gurgling fountains in Old-World squares. Spanish moss hanging from majestic oaks. Savannah has become a popular destination with its Old and New World charm. And now, Georgia’s oldest city is the hottest culinary destination in the US. The city boasts an eclectic array of elegant restaurants and funky...
SAVANNAH, GA
southmag.com

DineSouth ’22: Rusty Pig BBQ

Family Recipes, Casual Dining. Cindy and Neal Anderson started Rusty Pig more than 13 years ago to share the best barbeque with friends and family, quickly growing into two restaurants and they’re not done yet. With a passion for bringing quality food to the neighborhood, they look forward to...
GLENNVILLE, GA
WJCL

Savannah State hosting homecoming events this week

SAVANNAH, Ga. — It's an exciting week on the campus of Savannah State University; it's time to celebrate homecoming. Homecoming swag is ready to go in the bookstore. And Tiger Arena is ready for a big pep rally Wednesday night. This year, the traditional parade will be held on campus instead of downtown. Savannah State leaders believe they have the best homecoming celebration anywhere.
SAVANNAH, GA

