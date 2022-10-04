Read full article on original website
Amazon hiring more than 700 positions in Bakersfield this holiday season
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Thursday, Amazon announced it is looking to hire more than 700 seasonal workers at Bakersfield area Amazon hubs, according Eileen Hards, local public relations manager for Amazon. This is part of a nationwide initiative to hire 150,000 seasonal workers to help with increased demand during the holidays. Amazon said they are […]
Amazon is hiring in these Central Valley cities
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Amazon has announced plans to hire 20,000 people across California. The company is aiming to fill seasonal, full-time, and part-time customer fulfillment and transportation positions. Cities in the Central Valley with open job positions include Fresno, Visalia, and Bakersfield. Starting pay varies by city, but the company said it offers […]
Greek Food Festival returns to Downtown Bakersfield
Follow your nose as the Greek Food Festival returns to Bakersfield. The whole family is invited to enjoy a variety of authentic Greek food in Downtown Bakersfield.
Meadows Field welcomes bigger planes and amenities
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Meadows Field is welcoming bigger planes and added amenities to our local airport starting Thursday. American Airlines is upsizing their morning and mid-day flights from a CRJ 900 to an Air Bus 319. The company says the larger aircraft will increase comfort, including first-class seating with added amenities like Wi-Fi and […]
Cruizin 4 Charity’s Streets of Bakersfield Cruizin’ Shine show to benefit Kern’s World War II veterans memorial
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The annual Streets of Bakersfield Cruizin’ Shine hosted by Cruizin 4 Charity takes place this weekend benefiting the Kern County World War II Veterans Memorial. Classic roadsters, antiques and muscle cars will take over Chester Avenue on Friday and Saturday. Organizers said this year all proceeds will towards the ongoing construction […]
Kern Living: Poppi's Pastrami & More
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Join Misti Cole, her family, and host Ryan Nelson as they play with pigs and eat some delicious food from Poppi's Pastrami & More, Misti's food truck that uses local ingredients from various businesses around Bakersfield. Poppi's Pastrami & More is a local family-owned business that Misti started as a fall-back plan for her children's futures.
TGIF Kern County we have a warm weekend ahead followed by a much needed cool down
BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — TGIF Kern County get ready for a warm weekend ahead. Temperatures are peaking as an area of High Pressure continues to build. The good news is a cool off is on the way next week. Forecast Highs next week are due to land in the...
Kern Living: Baja Splash Festival at the Aquarium of the Pacific
LONG BEACH, Calif. (KERO) — Host Ryan Nelson stepped out of Bakersfield and into Long Beach! Ryan is at the Aquarium of the Pacific as they celebrate the Baja Splash Festival, Hispanic Heritage Month, and Kern County local José Gonzalez, founder of Latino Outdoors, as he receives an award at the festival. Latino Outdoors is a nonprofit organization dedicated to connecting "cultura y familia" and nature.
kernvalleysun.com
Finding exposed fishing holes
With the severe drought we here in the Kern River Valley are battling, there has been a lot of debate about the current water level in Lake Isabella. Not much can be done without rainfall. The demands in place for water flow to the lower Kern River also impact the water levels. This is extremely evident with all the dry, exposed structures now clearly visible. I am sure most in the valley have seen or heard about the old town of Whiskey Flat now visible since the water level is so low.
Bakersfield church celebrates 100 years and invites the community to join in
The Bakersfield Apostolic Assembly Church on Mr. Vernon is feeling blessed to have reached 100 years of faith and community.
Local carriers test-drive new electric trucks
Monty Mann finally got the chance on Wednesday to test drive one of the electric heavy-duty trucks he's been hearing about. When he did, it was impressive in ways he expected — good acceleration, regenerative braking and a quiet ride — but surprising in a different respect. "It's...
Fire destroys safe haven for unhoused
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A home created by Victory Outreach Bakersfield Southwest to provide shelter for the homeless was destroyed by fire Wednesday night. The tragedy at what it called the “Victory House” altered the lives of all who lived there, leaving them without shelter again. The Castaneda family, a family of three who led the house, […]
Pet of the Week: 10/6
Bakersfield, CA — Meet the Pet of the Week Rex from Kern County Animal Services!. To adopt Rex or meet any other dogs or cats available for adoption or foster, just head on over to 3951 Fruitvale Avenue or call (661) 868-7100.
Kern Living: Unsomnia Massage
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Join Unsomnia Massage and host Ryan Nelson as they talk about different massage therapies and watch massage therapist Erica give a demonstration on Sailor Moon during Kern Living's Superhero Week. Unsomnia Massage is a massage therapy parlor that focuses on different techniques for various people, as each body is different.
2-story southwest Bakersfield home catches fire, home served as halfway house
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (OCT. 6): Victory Outreach Church tells Eyewitness News the home was one of their properties. The home was used as a home for men with a history of drugs and alcohol addiction, as well as men who were homeless. Seven men were displaced, along...
Bakersfield teen named top student scientist in the nation
A Bakersfield student was recently named among the top 300 middle school scientists in the nation. 23ABC's Kallyn Hobmann spoke with her about her science project and the impact she hopes to make.
Shake ‘N Buns to open new location
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Shake ‘N Buns is opening a new location in Northwest Bakersfield. The new location will be at the corner on Hageman Road and Callaway Drive in a small structure once occupied by former Japanese restaurant Mimotto. Shake N Bun’s menu includes American classics like...
Tulare’s industrial park catches eye of speculative developers
TULARE – As Tulare continues to grow, a global real estate company has decided to stake its claim in Tulare and build a distribution center to bring hundreds of jobs to the city. CA Ventures, a global real estate investment management company, has purchased 76 acres of land in...
Power outage impacting 1,692 PG&E customers
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A PG&E power outage is impacting 1,692 customers in southwest Bakersfield, according to the PG&E outage map. The power outage is impacting areas near South Allen Road and Panama Lane. The estimated restoration time is 6 p.m. and PG&E is assessing the cause, according to the outage map. The outage started […]
Convenience store scam: woman using gift cards to steal thousands of dollars
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A local convenience store owner is now sounding the alarm for others to be on the lookout—as a woman has been caught on camera carrying out a scam involving gift cards. “My money is lost. There’s no insurance coverage. There’s nothing. She’s going from...
