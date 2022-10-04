ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shafter, CA

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

Amazon hiring more than 700 positions in Bakersfield this holiday season

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Thursday, Amazon announced it is looking to hire more than 700 seasonal workers at Bakersfield area Amazon hubs, according Eileen Hards, local public relations manager for Amazon. This is part of a nationwide initiative to hire 150,000 seasonal workers to help with increased demand during the holidays. Amazon said they are […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Amazon is hiring in these Central Valley cities

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Amazon has announced plans to hire 20,000 people across California. The company is aiming to fill seasonal, full-time, and part-time customer fulfillment and transportation positions. Cities in the Central Valley with open job positions include Fresno, Visalia, and Bakersfield. Starting pay varies by city, but the company said it offers […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Meadows Field welcomes bigger planes and amenities

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Meadows Field is welcoming bigger planes and added amenities to our local airport starting Thursday. American Airlines is upsizing their morning and mid-day flights from a CRJ 900 to an Air Bus 319. The company says the larger aircraft will increase comfort, including first-class seating with added amenities like Wi-Fi and […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
City
Shafter, CA
KGET

Cruizin 4 Charity’s Streets of Bakersfield Cruizin’ Shine show to benefit Kern’s World War II veterans memorial

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The annual Streets of Bakersfield Cruizin’ Shine hosted by Cruizin 4 Charity takes place this weekend benefiting the Kern County World War II Veterans Memorial. Classic roadsters, antiques and muscle cars will take over Chester Avenue on Friday and Saturday. Organizers said this year all proceeds will towards the ongoing construction […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Channel

Kern Living: Poppi's Pastrami & More

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Join Misti Cole, her family, and host Ryan Nelson as they play with pigs and eat some delicious food from Poppi's Pastrami & More, Misti's food truck that uses local ingredients from various businesses around Bakersfield. Poppi's Pastrami & More is a local family-owned business that Misti started as a fall-back plan for her children's futures.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Channel

Kern Living: Baja Splash Festival at the Aquarium of the Pacific

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KERO) — Host Ryan Nelson stepped out of Bakersfield and into Long Beach! Ryan is at the Aquarium of the Pacific as they celebrate the Baja Splash Festival, Hispanic Heritage Month, and Kern County local José Gonzalez, founder of Latino Outdoors, as he receives an award at the festival. Latino Outdoors is a nonprofit organization dedicated to connecting "cultura y familia" and nature.
LONG BEACH, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flowers And Plants#Funerals#Business Industry#Linus Business#Gardening#Smallbusiness Industry#Sun Country Flowers#The Tin Cup Coffee Shop
kernvalleysun.com

Finding exposed fishing holes

With the severe drought we here in the Kern River Valley are battling, there has been a lot of debate about the current water level in Lake Isabella. Not much can be done without rainfall. The demands in place for water flow to the lower Kern River also impact the water levels. This is extremely evident with all the dry, exposed structures now clearly visible. I am sure most in the valley have seen or heard about the old town of Whiskey Flat now visible since the water level is so low.
LAKE ISABELLA, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Local carriers test-drive new electric trucks

Monty Mann finally got the chance on Wednesday to test drive one of the electric heavy-duty trucks he's been hearing about. When he did, it was impressive in ways he expected — good acceleration, regenerative braking and a quiet ride — but surprising in a different respect. "It's...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Fire destroys safe haven for unhoused

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A home created by Victory Outreach Bakersfield Southwest to provide shelter for the homeless was destroyed by fire Wednesday night. The tragedy at what it called the “Victory House” altered the lives of all who lived there, leaving them without shelter again. The Castaneda family, a family of three who led the house, […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Bakersfield Now

Pet of the Week: 10/6

Bakersfield, CA — Meet the Pet of the Week Rex from Kern County Animal Services!. To adopt Rex or meet any other dogs or cats available for adoption or foster, just head on over to 3951 Fruitvale Avenue or call (661) 868-7100.
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Channel

Kern Living: Unsomnia Massage

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Join Unsomnia Massage and host Ryan Nelson as they talk about different massage therapies and watch massage therapist Erica give a demonstration on Sailor Moon during Kern Living's Superhero Week. Unsomnia Massage is a massage therapy parlor that focuses on different techniques for various people, as each body is different.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET 17

Shake ‘N Buns to open new location

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Shake ‘N Buns is opening a new location in Northwest Bakersfield. The new location will be at the corner on Hageman Road and Callaway Drive in a small structure once occupied by former Japanese restaurant Mimotto. Shake N Bun’s menu includes American classics like...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
thesungazette.com

Tulare’s industrial park catches eye of speculative developers

TULARE – As Tulare continues to grow, a global real estate company has decided to stake its claim in Tulare and build a distribution center to bring hundreds of jobs to the city. CA Ventures, a global real estate investment management company, has purchased 76 acres of land in...
TULARE, CA
KGET

Power outage impacting 1,692 PG&E customers

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A PG&E power outage is impacting 1,692 customers in southwest Bakersfield, according to the PG&E outage map. The power outage is impacting areas near South Allen Road and Panama Lane. The estimated restoration time is 6 p.m. and PG&E is assessing the cause, according to the outage map. The outage started […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy