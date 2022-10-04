Read full article on original website
Fans lose it after Beto O'Rourke shares photo backstage with Harry Styles
Styles reportedly brought out his 'Beto for Texas' guitar sticker out for another night.
KSAT 12
Popular Barbacoa and Big Red Festival returns to San Antonio this weekend
SAN ANTONIO – The puro San Antonio Barbacoa and Big Red Festival is returning this weekend following a two-year hiatus. This is the 10th festival celebrating the classic South Texas pairing. Tickets for the event are on sale now, starting at $10 per person for a single-day general admission...
'I could stay here forever': Growing number of musicians leaving Austin and moving to Lockhart
LOCKHART, Texas — Lockhart is known as the official Barbeque Capital of Texas, but it's quickly making a name for itself as a haven for musicians who are leaving Austin. While you can smell brisket in the air on any given day in the town square, you may also hear the strumming of a guitar. It is a sound becoming more common around town as more and more Austin musicians keep getting drawn to the small town.
One Of The World's Longest Light Tunnels Is Returning To Texas This Year
The light show will return this holiday season.
Here's The Best Sandwich Shop In Texas
Check out where to get the best sandwich in the entire state.
VP Harris to come to Texas to help Beto's campaign
Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Texas this weekend to help support the campaign of the Democrat nominee for Texas Governor, Beto O'Rourke. Harris is set to appear at a Texas Democratic Party fundraiser being held in Austin on Saturday to help bolster support for the Democrats in Texas just over five weeks before the November election. The Vice President is the keynote speaker at the October 8 reception.
Plans Revealed For New Texas Bar With Ferris Wheel
The highly-anticipated spot will also be available for private events.
Some Central Texas kids get to stay home Friday
Students and staff in several Central Texas school districts get Friday off. The districts made Oct. 7 either a development day for staff or a district holiday for everyone.
Goodblend: 9/10 Texans don’t know they could have access to medical cannabis
Chris Morton shares 9/10 Texans do not know they have access to medical cannabis.
universitystar.com
Wakeboarding club builds culture around water sports
Down at the Texas Ski Ranch in New Braunfels, Texas, wakeboarders line up on the dock, anxiously anticipating their turn on the cable. From experts to novices, the Texas State wakeboarding club has built a culture centered around community, friendship and the love for the water sport. Texas State Wake...
Page was found abandoned back in March and was scared of people | Forgotten Friends
KIRBY, Texas — Our "Forgotten Friends" series showcases a dog or cat each week that has spent a lengthy time at an area shelter, just waiting for someone to notice them and bring them home to love. This week, we went to Kirby Animal Services to meet Page, a...
universitystar.com
San Marcos celebrates culture at 12th annual Sacred Springs Powwow
The smell of incense and the unmistakable beat of the drum marked the return of the Sacred Springs Powwow since an indefinite in-person postponement, Saturday-Sunday at The Meadows Center. The Sacred Springs Powwow is organized by the Indigenous Cultures Institute (ICI), a nonprofit that works to preserve the history and...
The San Antonio entrepreneur giving away millions
I have been writing a series of popular articles looking at Texans who are giving back to their communities. Today, I wanted to shine the spotlight on San Antonio entrepreneur Graham Weston.
WATCH: Bobcat family plays in Pflugerville backyard
Jessica Luna in Pflugerville has a front-row seat to peacefully watch a family of bobcats that have taken up residence in her next-door neighbor's backyard.
Monarch butterflies are heading toward Central Texas – what you need to know
Central Texas has seen a lot of butterflies recently. The American Snout has found its way to our area, but it won't be the last. According to local butterfly experts, the king of all butterflies will arrive in the southwest in the coming weeks: the Monarch Butterfly.
Are You Ready Texas? H-E-B Has Just Taken Check-Out To The Next Level!
Futuristic? Next Level? It might be too early to know, but Texas's favorite grocery store H-E-B is betting on the future and the future is now. "Fast Scan" is here at H-E-B. It's the newest way to check out at the grocery store. • FAST SCAN IS NOW AT THIS...
Butterfly swarms are invading Central Texas; they’re not the usual butterflies
What's the deal with all the butterflies? KXAN viewers have been reaching out, wondering about the increase in butterflies in Central Texas this fall.
7 Of The Most 'Wow' Outfits Harry Styles' Fans Are Wearing To His Austin Week Of Concerts
Thousands upon thousands of Harry Styles fans have found their way to Austin, TX for his whole week of concerts, and they're doing so in unique style. Moody Center might be finding remnants of fake feathers and sparkly rhinestones littered about the halls for a while, as Texan's outfits exploded with color and included details like a feathered boa.
Guess the rent of this 3-bedroom home in the sweeping Texas Hill Country
How much would you pay per month for this view?
