ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Marcos, TX

Comments / 1

Related
KVUE

'I could stay here forever': Growing number of musicians leaving Austin and moving to Lockhart

LOCKHART, Texas — Lockhart is known as the official Barbeque Capital of Texas, but it's quickly making a name for itself as a haven for musicians who are leaving Austin. While you can smell brisket in the air on any given day in the town square, you may also hear the strumming of a guitar. It is a sound becoming more common around town as more and more Austin musicians keep getting drawn to the small town.
LOCKHART, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Marcos, TX
Entertainment
City
San Marcos, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
Ash Jurberg

VP Harris to come to Texas to help Beto's campaign

Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Texas this weekend to help support the campaign of the Democrat nominee for Texas Governor, Beto O'Rourke. Harris is set to appear at a Texas Democratic Party fundraiser being held in Austin on Saturday to help bolster support for the Democrats in Texas just over five weeks before the November election. The Vice President is the keynote speaker at the October 8 reception.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Selena Quintanilla
Person
Marilyn Monroe
Person
Selena
Person
Ramón Hernández
universitystar.com

Wakeboarding club builds culture around water sports

Down at the Texas Ski Ranch in New Braunfels, Texas, wakeboarders line up on the dock, anxiously anticipating their turn on the cable. From experts to novices, the Texas State wakeboarding club has built a culture centered around community, friendship and the love for the water sport. Texas State Wake...
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
universitystar.com

San Marcos celebrates culture at 12th annual Sacred Springs Powwow

The smell of incense and the unmistakable beat of the drum marked the return of the Sacred Springs Powwow since an indefinite in-person postponement, Saturday-Sunday at The Meadows Center. The Sacred Springs Powwow is organized by the Indigenous Cultures Institute (ICI), a nonprofit that works to preserve the history and...
SAN MARCOS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Exhibition Info#Havingfun#Emi Music#Performance Info#Tejano Music#Photography#Gallery#Americans#Mexican#Coca Cola#People And#Newsweek
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Community Policy