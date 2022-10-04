Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ronkonkoma Catalytic Converter Crooks Caught on CameraTimothy BolgerRonkonkoma, NY
Duck Donuts Opens Second Location in White Plains, New YorkGirl Eats WestchesterWhite Plains, NY
It's Taylor Swift Night At Toad's PlaceFlorence CarmelaNew Haven, CT
OPEN SOURCE @ CITY: A Group Show during Artspace’s Open Source 2022Jen PayneNew Haven, CT
Join In On All The Fun and Festive Activities in Sleepy Hollow This October!Girl Eats WestchesterSleepy Hollow, NY
Related
NewsTimes
Warrant: Norwalk dad hit youth football coach with helmet over alleged prior incident
NORWALK — A local parent accused of hitting a youth football coach in the head with a helmet after a game told police he was "having a bad day" and it was the culmination of an argument the two were having over an alleged prior incident, according to his arrest warrant.
NewsTimes
New Haven officer wounded in gunfight; police seek shooter
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Police say a New Haven officer was wounded in a gunfight captured on dashcam video while responding to a car crash early Friday, and they're looking for the shooter. Officer Chad Curry has been released from a hospital and is recovering from wounds to...
NewsTimes
Police: Bethel man killed in New Milford hit-and-run crash on Route 7
NEW MILFORD — A 64-year-old Bethel man was killed in a hit-and-run on Danbury Road Thursday, according to police. The New Milford Police Department was called to Danbury Road, or Route 7, around 9:25 p.m. for the reported crash. According to police, a 41-year-old New Milford woman was driving a 2019 Chevrolet Traverse north on Danbury Road when she fatally struck a pedestrian.
NewsTimes
Danbury man bought fentanyl in bulk to package for resale, police say
DANBURY — A Danbury man has been arrested on a variety of drug charges, Danbury police said Thursday. Jeremy Tamburri, a 40-year-old unhoused resident of Danbury, was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, two counts of possession of narcotics with intent to sell and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia after investigators allegedly found drugs and other items on him. Bond was set at $50,000.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NewsTimes
Stamford's AITE high school taps former music teacher for assistant principal role
STAMFORD — A former choir and piano teacher was recently named assistant principal of Stamford Public School's smallest high school. Jessica Prince, who also served as a senior class advisor, was appointed to her new role at the Academy of Information Technology & Engineering by Superintendent Tamu Lucero. Prince...
NewsTimes
Brazilian steakhouse Terra Gaucha to open at Stamford Town Center Oct. 22
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Brazilian steakhouse Terra Gaucha has set an Oct. 22 date for its opening in Stamford Town Center’s restaurant plaza, the restaurant announced Thursday. Terra Gaucha is taking over an approximately 8,000-square-foot space in the restaurant row at 230...
NewsTimes
Greenwich schools get new bus company due to corporate acquisition; fleet expanded due to late buses
GREENWICH — Just weeks into the new school year, which was filled with complaints from parents about chronic late buses, the Greenwich Public Schools announced it has another new school bus provider. But the school district didn't initiate the change with Total Transportation Corp. First Student Inc., which buses...
NewsTimes
Danbury Animal Welfare Society seeks donations to support pets amid rising renovation costs
BETHEL — With renovations underway at its shelter, the Danbury Animal Welfare Society is continuing to try to raise funds not only for the project, but to support its ongoing work to help animals. Even after recently surpassing its $150,000 fundraising goal, the nonprofit — which provides shelter and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NewsTimes
Mike Lussier retires as Cheshire baseball coach
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. After coaching at Cheshire baseball for over 25 years, Mike Lussier is ready for the next chapter of his life. Lussier, who was a JV coach and then an assistant coach to Bill Mrowka for 20 years, took over as the head coach in 2018.
NewsTimes
Described as the 'hidden gem of Branford,' Rosso Vino has thrived since COVID
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Rosso Vino in Branford is probably the last restaurant that should have survived the pandemic, let alone thrive during it. But thrive it did. A tucked-away gem on the shoreline — far enough off any beaten path that you...
NewsTimes
Ridgefield grain building to be turned into businesses and apartments — including 2 affordable units
RIDGEFIELD — The addition of affordable housing units was among a handful of special conditions recently approved by the town's Planning & Zoning Commission for the construction of a mixed use commercial and residential building at 34 Bailey Ave. Other special conditions that were approved for the project at...
NewsTimes
Stratford school board approves pay raise, contract extension for Superintendent Uyi Osunde
STRATFORD — Superintendent Uyi Osunde will continue to helm Stratford Public Schools for at least another three years. The Board of Education voted 4-3 last week to approve a one-year contract extension and pay raise for Osunde, a former Windsor High School principal who was named superintendent last year.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsTimes
New owners purchase Hyatt Regency Greenwich, plan multimillion-dollar renovations
GREENWICH — The new owners are planning major upgrades after purchasing the Hyatt Regency Greenwich, a landmark building on the town's border with Stamford. The hotel, which frequently hosts fundraisers for local nonprofits as well as social functions for area residents, was purchased by an investment fund managed by Trinity Fund Advisors LLC, which is an affiliate of Trinity Real Estate.
NewsTimes
UConn men's basketball coach Dan Hurley breaks down team: Adama Sanogo, 3-point threat?
ROCKY HILL — UConn men's basketball coach Dan Hurley has used his annual appearance at the Middlesex County Chamber of Commerce breakfast to break down his roster and offer some insight into his team. On Friday morning, Hurley said three starters are set: Adama Sanogo, Andre Jackson, and Jordan...
NewsTimes
Meet Samson Aletan, Yale men's basketball's highest-rated recruit in program history
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The highest-rated recruit in Yale men’s basketball history only started taking basketball seriously about five years ago. The summer before eighth grade, Samson Aletan’s father, Samuel, died of a heart attack. Samuel Aletan, a Nigerian immigrant, was Samson’s...
NewsTimes
Who will be UConn men's basketball team's starting point guard this season? Dan Hurley still deciding
ROCKY HILL — Dan Hurley has three starters set in stone as the 2022-23 college basketball season looms a month away. The UConn men's basketball coach said on Friday morning that fans can count on seeing Andre Jackson, Jordan Hawkins and Adama Sanogo in the starting lineup come the Huskies' season-opener on Nov. 7 against Stonehill. All three, Hurley noted, are Big East all-conference level players and potential NBA players a year from now.
NewsTimes
From a 20-year hobby to a business, New Milford resident to open store specializing in aquatics
NEW MILFORD — After turning his longtime hobby into a small business, Cameron Atherton anticipates opening a retail location for his business YoCamron’s Aquatics in New Milford later this fall. A resident of New Milford, Atherton said he’s been into aquatics as a hobby for 20 years and...
NewsTimes
Report: New Haven cools on building city-owned broadband
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — New Haven is scrapping the idea of building a city-owned high-speed internet network and now plans instead to encourage expansion of existing, largely private broadband services, the New Haven Independent reported Saturday. Mayor Justin Elicker and Economic Development Officer Dean Mack told the newspaper...
Comments / 0