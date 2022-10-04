ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NewsTimes

New Haven officer wounded in gunfight; police seek shooter

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Police say a New Haven officer was wounded in a gunfight captured on dashcam video while responding to a car crash early Friday, and they're looking for the shooter. Officer Chad Curry has been released from a hospital and is recovering from wounds to...
NEW HAVEN, CT
NewsTimes

Police: Bethel man killed in New Milford hit-and-run crash on Route 7

NEW MILFORD — A 64-year-old Bethel man was killed in a hit-and-run on Danbury Road Thursday, according to police. The New Milford Police Department was called to Danbury Road, or Route 7, around 9:25 p.m. for the reported crash. According to police, a 41-year-old New Milford woman was driving a 2019 Chevrolet Traverse north on Danbury Road when she fatally struck a pedestrian.
NEW MILFORD, CT
NewsTimes

Danbury man bought fentanyl in bulk to package for resale, police say

DANBURY — A Danbury man has been arrested on a variety of drug charges, Danbury police said Thursday. Jeremy Tamburri, a 40-year-old unhoused resident of Danbury, was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, two counts of possession of narcotics with intent to sell and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia after investigators allegedly found drugs and other items on him. Bond was set at $50,000.
DANBURY, CT
NewsTimes

Brazilian steakhouse Terra Gaucha to open at Stamford Town Center Oct. 22

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Brazilian steakhouse Terra Gaucha has set an Oct. 22 date for its opening in Stamford Town Center’s restaurant plaza, the restaurant announced Thursday. Terra Gaucha is taking over an approximately 8,000-square-foot space in the restaurant row at 230...
STAMFORD, CT
NewsTimes

Mike Lussier retires as Cheshire baseball coach

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. After coaching at Cheshire baseball for over 25 years, Mike Lussier is ready for the next chapter of his life. Lussier, who was a JV coach and then an assistant coach to Bill Mrowka for 20 years, took over as the head coach in 2018.
CHESHIRE, CT
Public Safety
NewsTimes

New owners purchase Hyatt Regency Greenwich, plan multimillion-dollar renovations

GREENWICH — The new owners are planning major upgrades after purchasing the Hyatt Regency Greenwich, a landmark building on the town's border with Stamford. The hotel, which frequently hosts fundraisers for local nonprofits as well as social functions for area residents, was purchased by an investment fund managed by Trinity Fund Advisors LLC, which is an affiliate of Trinity Real Estate.
GREENWICH, CT
NewsTimes

Who will be UConn men's basketball team's starting point guard this season? Dan Hurley still deciding

ROCKY HILL — Dan Hurley has three starters set in stone as the 2022-23 college basketball season looms a month away. The UConn men's basketball coach said on Friday morning that fans can count on seeing Andre Jackson, Jordan Hawkins and Adama Sanogo in the starting lineup come the Huskies' season-opener on Nov. 7 against Stonehill. All three, Hurley noted, are Big East all-conference level players and potential NBA players a year from now.
ROCKY HILL, CT
NewsTimes

Report: New Haven cools on building city-owned broadband

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — New Haven is scrapping the idea of building a city-owned high-speed internet network and now plans instead to encourage expansion of existing, largely private broadband services, the New Haven Independent reported Saturday. Mayor Justin Elicker and Economic Development Officer Dean Mack told the newspaper...
NEW HAVEN, CT

