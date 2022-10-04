ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shafter, CA

KGET 17

1 dead in crash in south Bakersfield; expect delays

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man has died after crashing into a tree Thursday morning in south Bakersfield. The California Highway Patrol responded to a call of a vehicle collision with a tree around 6 .a.m. on Union Avenue just south of Mckee Road. Preliminary investigation indicated a single vehicle was traveling northbound on Union Avenue at a high rate of speed, officials said.
KGET

BPD searching for man allegedly involved in theft

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help identifying a man allegedly involved in damaging a vending machine. Officers said the man was allegedly involved in two theft offenses. On two separate occasions, the man allegedly caused approximately $3,000 in damage to a vending machine at the Mister Car […]
KGET

2 peopled killed in N. Chester motorcycle crash identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office has identified a man and woman killed in the Oct. 4 motorcycle crash in Oildale. Thomas David Porter, Jr., 50, was the motorcyclist and Rebecca Hurst Carberry, 55, was the passenger of the motorcycle that collided with a Subaru at the intersection of North Chester Avenue […]
KGET

Trial postponed for accused killers of Kason Guyton

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A trial date for two men charged with murder and other offenses in the shooting death of 5-year-old Kason Guyton has been postponed to early next year. Jonathan Knight, 33, and Jeremy King, 29, are now scheduled for trial Jan. 9. They were previously scheduled to stand trial later this month […]
KGET 17

Golden Empire Most Wanted: Oct. 6, 2022

The U.S. Marshals are asking for help to get a parolee with connections to Bakersfield off the streets. Marshals are looking for Luis Lepe, 34. Lepe has a criminal history that includes DUI, possession of a stolen vehicle, carry a concealed firearm, false imprisonment with violence and burglary. Lepe has...
KGET

Case dismissed against man who drove into crowd of protesters

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who faced 10 felony assault charges after driving into a crowd of protesters had his case dismissed Thursday following the successful completion of a mental health diversion program, defense attorneys said. Michael Tran was 31 at the time a Toyota RAV4 drove into people protesting the death of George […]
KGET

2 dead in head-on semi-truck crash on Highway 46

BUTTONWILLOW, Calif. (KGET) — Two people are dead after a semi-truck crashed head-on with another semi-truck and then hit another vehicle Wednesday morning in Buttonwillow. According to a news release from the California Highway Patrol, the crash was reported at 5:46 a.m. involving two semi trucks in the westbound lanes of Highway 46 and Gun […]
