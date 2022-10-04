Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
4 arrested, 1 at large for drug-related murder in Bakersfield
The Bakersfield Police Department (BPD) is warning the community of an armed and dangerous murder suspect at large.
4 arrested, 1 at large for suspected murder after victim remains found in Arizona
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Thursday, a body was found in the desert outside of Fort Mohave, Arizona. Officials with the Bakersfield Police Department, the Fort Mohave Sheriff’s Office and Crime Scene said they believe it to be the remains of a murder victim killed on Sept. 23 in Bakersfield. On Sept. 23 around 1:48 a.m., […]
KGET 17
1 dead in crash in south Bakersfield; expect delays
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man has died after crashing into a tree Thursday morning in south Bakersfield. The California Highway Patrol responded to a call of a vehicle collision with a tree around 6 .a.m. on Union Avenue just south of Mckee Road. Preliminary investigation indicated a single vehicle was traveling northbound on Union Avenue at a high rate of speed, officials said.
BPD searching for man allegedly involved in theft
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help identifying a man allegedly involved in damaging a vending machine. Officers said the man was allegedly involved in two theft offenses. On two separate occasions, the man allegedly caused approximately $3,000 in damage to a vending machine at the Mister Car […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2 peopled killed in N. Chester motorcycle crash identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office has identified a man and woman killed in the Oct. 4 motorcycle crash in Oildale. Thomas David Porter, Jr., 50, was the motorcyclist and Rebecca Hurst Carberry, 55, was the passenger of the motorcycle that collided with a Subaru at the intersection of North Chester Avenue […]
1 Person Killed In A Motor-Vehicle Accident In Bakersfield (Bakersfield, CA)
According to the Bakersfield Police Department, a motor vehicle accident occurred in Bakersfield on Tuesday. The crash happened on Coffee Road just north of Stockdale Highway at [..]
Trial postponed for accused killers of Kason Guyton
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A trial date for two men charged with murder and other offenses in the shooting death of 5-year-old Kason Guyton has been postponed to early next year. Jonathan Knight, 33, and Jeremy King, 29, are now scheduled for trial Jan. 9. They were previously scheduled to stand trial later this month […]
Body of man killed in Bakersfield found in AZ desert, suspect still being sought
Fort Mojave deputies, along with Bakersfield Police, located the body of a Bakersfield man who died in a drug deal gone bad on Real Road in a desert area outside Fort Mojave, Arizona.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lisa Core: Judge denies motion to suppress blood evidence in double-fatal crash
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County judge on Thursday denied a motion to suppress blood evidence taken without a warrant from an accused impaired driver involved in a crash that killed two siblings. Defense attorney Roxane Bukowski argued police had staff at Kern Medical draw the blood of Lisa Core without first obtaining a […]
FOUND: Christina Villalobos, 15
The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in locating a missing at-risk teen.
Men responsible for the killing of Major Sutton sentenced
Two men accused in the shooting of three-year-old Major Sutton were sentenced Wednesday. Both men escaped Lerdo jail in 2021.
KGET 17
Golden Empire Most Wanted: Oct. 6, 2022
The U.S. Marshals are asking for help to get a parolee with connections to Bakersfield off the streets. Marshals are looking for Luis Lepe, 34. Lepe has a criminal history that includes DUI, possession of a stolen vehicle, carry a concealed firearm, false imprisonment with violence and burglary. Lepe has...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A Victory Outreach Church Home Burns in Bakersfield
Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: Around 8:51 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, a call came out for a structure fire on Real Road and Micheli Court in the city of Bakersfield. Bakersfield Fire Department quickly achieved knockdown of the flames. The structure was unoccupied and no injuries were reported. The house is...
1 Man Died After A Single-Vehicle Crash In South Bakersfield (Bakersfield, CA)
The California Highway Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle crash on Union Avenue around 6 a.m. A preliminary investigation into the crash reveals the driver was traveling [..]
Case dismissed against man who drove into crowd of protesters
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who faced 10 felony assault charges after driving into a crowd of protesters had his case dismissed Thursday following the successful completion of a mental health diversion program, defense attorneys said. Michael Tran was 31 at the time a Toyota RAV4 drove into people protesting the death of George […]
2 dead in head-on semi-truck crash on Highway 46
BUTTONWILLOW, Calif. (KGET) — Two people are dead after a semi-truck crashed head-on with another semi-truck and then hit another vehicle Wednesday morning in Buttonwillow. According to a news release from the California Highway Patrol, the crash was reported at 5:46 a.m. involving two semi trucks in the westbound lanes of Highway 46 and Gun […]
Woman pleads not guilty to charges filed in alleged DUI crash that injured multiple people
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 26-year-old woman pleaded not guilty Thursday to three felony charges filed in connection with an alleged drunken driving crash that injured multiple people, including a toddler. Madison Williams is charged with two DUI-related offenses and a charge of causing a home to burn. She’s due back in court in December. […]
KMJ
Two Suspects Cause Over $15,000 In Damage To Cars At Porterville Business
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Two suspects are wanted after they caused over $15,000 in damages to cars at a business in Porterville. The Porterville Police Department responded around 2:29 a.m. on July 01, 2022, to a business in the 300 block of West Olive Avenue for reports of vandalism.
Accused drunken driver in crash that killed 77-year-old picks up another case
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman accused of driving under the influence in a crash that killed a 77-year-old woman has picked up another case, according to court records. Arianna Hernandez, 21, last month made what’s called an “open plea” — pleading no contest to all charges filed against her, including gross vehicular manslaughter, in […]
2 People Killed In A Motorcycle Crash In Bakersfield (Bakersfield, CA)
The California Highway Patrol is investigating a motorcycle crash involving a 2005 Suzuki motorcycle and a 2021 Subaru. A preliminary investigation reveals a 50-year-old man and a 55-year-old woman were heading north on North Chester [..]
Comments / 0