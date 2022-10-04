ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Young motorcyclist seriously injured in Milton Keynes crash

A young motorcyclist suffered serious injuries in a crash in Milton Keynes. Officers from Thames Valley Police are now appealing for a specific witness to the collision. At around 5.12pm on Wednesday (October 5), a blue Peugeot and a blue Honda motorcycle were involved in a collision on the V8 Marlborough Street, at the junction with Great Ground, in Stantonbury. The rider of the motorcycle, a man in his 20s, suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital.
National Grid planning for three-hour blackouts from November

Planned three-hour blackouts could be held in parts of the UK this winter in a bid to protect the network, National Grid has said. People will be paid not to use their washing machines or charge their cars during peak hours in a bid to maintain supply for the country.
Caravan fire near A41 in Bucks village sparks Thames Valley Police investigation

Police are investigating a caravan fire that took place near a major Buckinghamshire road. The incident occurred in a small village and saw the road closed while firefighters tackled the blaze. The caravan was situated on Bicester Road in Ludgershall, a village close to the Oxfordshire border off the A41....
Mum saves £2,000 on garden seating with £4 pallets

Having children to look after can place tending to your garden at the very bottom of your to-do-list. However, one mum-of-three proved this doesn’t have to be the case after successfully juggling childcare with a garden overhaul, with impressive results. Stephanie Williams, a full-time mum to children aged 13,...
Most popular baby names in Buckinghamshire and Milton Keynes revealed

Every parent-to-be faces the excruciating decision of picking a baby name. Whether you are trying to honour a family tradition, pay homage to a beloved relative or simply cannot agree on a top three with your co-parent, it can be a minefield. The Office of National Statistics has now revealed...
