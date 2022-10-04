Read full article on original website
The incredible Grand Designs folly near Aylesbury said to be haunted by King Charles I executioner
This remarkable Folly in Dinton is listed as a scheduled ancient monument and is said to host paranormal activity. The impressive three-storey folly - which is also described as a castle - was renovated in 2018 and has a platform offering panoramic views. The octagonal folly, which sits atop a...
Zipp Mobility e-scooters in Aylesbury, High Wycombe and Princes Risborough set to be extended under Buckinghamshire Council plans
E-scooter riders look set to enjoy another two years of zipping around town in Buckinghamshire. A trial of the electric scooters in three towns is set to be extended until 2024. The trial was initially launched in Aylesbury and High Wycombe in July 2020, before it was extended to Princes...
Young motorcyclist seriously injured in Milton Keynes crash
A young motorcyclist suffered serious injuries in a crash in Milton Keynes. Officers from Thames Valley Police are now appealing for a specific witness to the collision. At around 5.12pm on Wednesday (October 5), a blue Peugeot and a blue Honda motorcycle were involved in a collision on the V8 Marlborough Street, at the junction with Great Ground, in Stantonbury. The rider of the motorcycle, a man in his 20s, suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital.
National Grid planning for three-hour blackouts from November
Planned three-hour blackouts could be held in parts of the UK this winter in a bid to protect the network, National Grid has said. People will be paid not to use their washing machines or charge their cars during peak hours in a bid to maintain supply for the country.
Children can eat free at Tesco cafes across the UK this half term
Tesco is bringing back its Kids Eat Free scheme at cafes during the October half-term. The offer means parents can spend as little as 60p (on a piece of fresh fruit) to claim one free child’s meal worth up to £3.25 when showing their Clubcard at checkout. To...
Caravan fire near A41 in Bucks village sparks Thames Valley Police investigation
Police are investigating a caravan fire that took place near a major Buckinghamshire road. The incident occurred in a small village and saw the road closed while firefighters tackled the blaze. The caravan was situated on Bicester Road in Ludgershall, a village close to the Oxfordshire border off the A41....
Hopping in the shopping - Hispaniolan tree frog found inside bag of Sainsbury's bananas
A family were left goggle-eyed after finding a slippery little stowaway in their bag of bananas. The Hispaniolan common tree frog had travelled 4,300 miles, all the way from the Dominican Republic. The Holloways had received a Sainsbury's food delivery at their home in Tamworth, Staffordshire, when they spotted the...
Mum saves £2,000 on garden seating with £4 pallets
Having children to look after can place tending to your garden at the very bottom of your to-do-list. However, one mum-of-three proved this doesn’t have to be the case after successfully juggling childcare with a garden overhaul, with impressive results. Stephanie Williams, a full-time mum to children aged 13,...
Most popular baby names in Buckinghamshire and Milton Keynes revealed
Every parent-to-be faces the excruciating decision of picking a baby name. Whether you are trying to honour a family tradition, pay homage to a beloved relative or simply cannot agree on a top three with your co-parent, it can be a minefield. The Office of National Statistics has now revealed...
Thousands across Aylesbury, Amersham, Milton Keynes and more Buckinghamshire areas demand general election
Thousands of people from Buckinghamshire have joined calls for an "immediate" general election. More than 6,000 people from across the county have signed a petition to Parliament demanding a national vote. The petition has been signed by more than half a million people across the country so far, with 556,578...
