knopnews2.com
Huskers face off against Rutgers
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Nebraska heads on the road for the first time in six weeks, as it will travel to New Jersey for a Friday evening matchup with Rutgers in Piscataway. Game time from SHI Stadium is set for shortly after 6 p.m. CT (7 p.m. local), with FS1 providing national television coverage.
saturdaytradition.com
Mickey Joseph reveals how Nebraska players are feeling after Week 5 win over Indiana
Mickey Joseph took over a Nebraska that was struggling to find any momentum. However, the program has finally seemed to find solid ground after being in a collapse where things just kept getting worse. Joseph won his first game as interim DC in Week 5 against Indiana, and team is...
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska WR Omar Manning leaves Rutgers game in 1st quarter
The Nebraska offense suffered the loss of one of its key offensive players on Friday. Omar Manning, one of Nebraska’s top returning receivers, went down holding his foot, limping off the field with assistance. He received medical attention in the tent, but came out badly limping per reports. A cart was then called to take Manning off the field.
News Channel Nebraska
Benning sees 'complementary football' from Huskers
NEBRASKA – College football analyst Damon Benning told the Big Red Buzz audience at Valentino’s in Nebraska City Thursday that Nebraska’s commitment to its running game in the Indiana win is evidence of “complementary football.”. Junior running back Anthony Grant carried the ball 32 times against...
saturdaytradition.com
Rutgers decides on starting QB against Nebraska ahead of Friday night kickoff
Rutgers will rely on a transfer QB in their contest against Nebraska on Friday. The transfer, Noah Vedral, is from…Nebraska. Multiple sources reported on Friday that Vedral will take the field as the starting QB against the Scarlet Knights. Vedral was supposed to be his starting quarterback this season...
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's Adam Rittenberg ranks Nebraska, Wisconsin among top head coaching vacancies
Nebraska and Wisconsin are now looking for a new head coach. They were ranked by ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg as two of the top head coaching vacancies in the country. Rittenberg shortened his list down to the five best open head coaching jobs at the moment. Colorado came in fifth, Georgia Tech was in fourth, and Arizona State was in third. Nebraska was number two, while Wisconsin was ranked as the best.
Christopherson: Mickey Joseph pushing right buttons by just being Mickey
NEWARK, N.J. – I’m writing these words while close to Piscataway, which is fun to say. Close to the Big Apple, which is fun to visit but not to stay. Close to a rather large game for this Husker 2022 football season, if you may. Scoff at the...
saturdaytradition.com
Matt Davison announces departure from Nebraska radio broadcasts
It’s on to bigger and better things for Matt Davison, who will be leaving the Nebraska broadcasting booth after 19 years to head up a new NIL collective. In addition to his Cornhusker’s radio broadcasts, Davison is also Senior Associate Athletic Director at Nebraska. He will also leave that position after 5 years to take over at the 1890 Initiative. The longtime Cornhusker announcer announced on Friday that it would be his last broadcast.
Johnny Rodgers 50-Year Heisman Celebration
Eric Crouch will host the celebration and watch party in Kearney during the Nebraska-Purdue game on Oct. 15
klkntv.com
Lincoln Northwest High School to forgo varsity basketball season
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln’s newest high school will be forgoing a varsity basketball team this upcoming season. Lincoln Public Schools and Northwest High School, which opened this fall, made the announcement Friday. The Falcons will only play junior varsity, reserve and freshman-level games for both girls and...
offtackleempire.com
Nebraska And Wisconsin Have Fired Their Football Coaches. Who’s Next? Week 5 In Review
As you’ve no doubt heard, Wisconsin fired Paul Chryst after their loss to Illinois. He joins Nebraska‘s Scott Frost as the second coach to be fired as soon as winning the Big Ten West no longer looked possible. Will there be another?. Iowa Hawkeyes continues to be hopeless...
Nebraska vs. Rutgers prediction, spread pick and odds for Friday, 10/7
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to SILive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Rutgers football fell to #3 Ohio State last Saturday and our experts’ best bet for that matchup pushed since the game finished 49-10. It wasn’t a pretty result for the Scarlet Knights, but they can bounce back with a big home win against the Nebraska Cornhuskers this Friday night.
lehsoracle.com
Two Nebraska men seen driving couch down Lincoln roadway
Two Nebraska men were spotted riding a motorized couch down a side road early afternoon on Saturday, September 24, 2022. The incident, which was witnessed and recorded by local Lincoln weatherman Rusty Dawkins, was uploaded to social media, garnering thousands of views and several responses from other city residents also claiming to have seen the vehicle.
KETV.com
Freeze warning expected to bring Omaha's first frost of the season Saturday
OMAHA, Neb. — The chilliest temperatures of the fall season so far will arrive for most of Nebraska and Iowa this weekend. A freeze warning is in effect from 1 a.m. to 9 a.m. for eastern Nebraska and western Iowa on Saturday morning, with temperatures as low as 29 degrees.
nebraskanewsservice.net
The beetle named after Lincoln, Nebraska, is critically endangered
Most Nebraskans would be surprised to learn there is a beetle named after the city of Lincoln and that it is one of the rarest insects in the world, with less than 500 found yearly. Their habitat is equally unique, and soon, it might not exist. The Salt Creek Tiger...
klkntv.com
Malfunctioning scooter causes $60,000 in damage to Lincoln garage
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A malfunctioned scooter caused a blaze at a detached garage near 16th and Rose Streets on Thursday. Lincoln Fire & Rescue Battalion Chief Jim Bopp said the garage was fully engulfed when crews arrived around 5:50 p.m. Everyone had evacuated the house before crews arrived,...
klkntv.com
USDA grants $139,000 to Nebraska organizations to fund home repairs
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — USDA Rural Development is awarding grants totaling $139,000 two Nebraska organizations. Rebuilding Together of Fremont will receive $60,000, and the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska will receive nearly $79,000 through the Housing Preservation Grants. The money will be used to provide grants and low-interest loans to...
doniphanherald.com
Pansing Brooks points to Republican, nonpartisan support
Democratic congressional nominee Patty Pansing Brooks pledged Wednesday to be a congresswoman for all Nebraskans who live in the 1st District during a news conference where about two dozen registered Republicans and nonpartisans gathered to express their support for her candidacy. "I am a lifelong public school teacher and lifelong...
KETV.com
LIST: A month-by-month breakdown of concerts coming to Omaha, Lincoln
OMAHA, Neb. — Who's playing in Omaha and Lincoln this fall?. Live music is back, and dozens of major acts have announced shows in the Omaha and Lincoln area. Below is a list of shows at most of the area's major venues, including CHI Health Center, The Waiting Room, The Slowdown, Reverb Lounge, The Admiral and more in Omaha, as well as Pinnacle Bank Arena, Pinewood Bowl Theater and more in Lincoln.
