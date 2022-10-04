Read full article on original website
Kaukauna Business Thanks Local Law Enforcement
KAUKAUNA, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Officers from 16 police departments from across northeast Wisconsin were honored and thanked in Kaukauna Friday. Customers and employees at Keller Inc. gathered for the companies eighth annual police dedication ceremony. The ceremony is held to show appreciation to law enforcement and raise funds for...
Differing Opinions On A New Home For Appleton Art Museum
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The city of Appleton will continue discussions of a potential relocation of the Trout Art Museum to Ellen Kort Peace Park. Residents were given an opportunity to make comments Wednesday night at a special session. “From my perspective, this is a great move,” one community...
No Injuries After Menominee Paper Mill Fire
MENOMINEE, MI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A fire at a recycled paper pulp mill is under control after burning all night. Resolute Forest Products spokesman David Marshall says no one was injured in the fire. Resolute Forest Products rents the building at 701 4th Ave in Menominee. Firefighters had to take...
Murdered Couple Identified
OCONTO COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The victims of a double murder in Little Suamico have been identified by family as Paul and Lori Brennan. Amanda Hendzel tells FOX 11 her mother and step-father were the perfect pair. “She wanted nothing more with Paul than to be married and live...
Candle Maker Joins The Hurricane Relief Campaign
DOOR COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The Door County Candle Company is helping those impacted by the devastating damage in Florida. The company has also been making a difference for Ukrainians throughout the war. From Ukraine candles to beachside candles, the Door County Candle Company continues to help those in...
Authorities I.D. Suspect In Little Suamico Double Homicide
OCONTO COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Authorities have now confirmed the identities of the victims and suspect involved in Little Suamico’s double homicide on Sunday. Oconto County Sheriff Todd Skarban said Paul Brennan, 75, and Lori Steinmetz, 55, were found outside of their home with multiple gunshot wounds shortly before 10 a.m. Sunday. Family members have previously identified Lori as Lori Brennan and explained that the couple got married in June.
Overnight Parking For Truckers Has Become A Concern
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – One of a truck driver’s biggest concerns is where they are going to sleep that night. Truck drivers around the nation are having trouble finding overnight parking. Industry officials are saying this could lead to supply chain problems. Truck driver Natanahel Aguilera’s tells...
Wrightstown Businesses Receive DOT Grants
WRIGHTSTOWN, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Two Wrightstown facilities in village’s industrial park will be adding over 120 manufacturing jobs after receiving two Transportation Economic Assistance grants. Gov. Tony Evers with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced the TEA grants for the village Thursday. The grants will allow Alliance Plastics...
New London School Bus Crash Leads to 14 Injuries, Including 13 Students
NEW LONDON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — An adult and 13 students were taken to area hospitals after a van crashed into the back of a school bus. It happened at the railroad tracks on County Highway S in New London just before 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. Police say the Manawa School...
A Downtown Presence For UWGB
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The University of Wisconsin – Green Bay is expanding its presence downtown. To represent the university’s partnership with the Greater Green Bay Chamber, officials unveiled a UWGB sign on top of the Chamber’s Urban Hub Wednesday morning. The partnership aims to...
