Tehechapi News
Jill Leanne Dawson, 1968-2022
Jill Leanne Dawson passed away from heart problems at Memorial Hospital in Bakersfield, Sept. 23, 2022. She was born to her parents, Don and Charlotte Hunt, at the Lancaster Hospital on June 8, 1968. She is survived by her five children: Cecily, Amanda, Kellie, Derek and Jacob and five grandchildren....
‘Walker Independence’ a unique role for Katherine McNamara
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It sounds like too much information when Katherine McNamara says “put me in a corset and a hoop skirt and I’m a happy girl” but it makes sense in connection with her next acting project. She stars in “Walker Independence,” the new CW Network series that is a prequel to their […]
Cruizin 4 Charity’s Streets of Bakersfield Cruizin’ Shine show to benefit Kern’s World War II veterans memorial
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The annual Streets of Bakersfield Cruizin’ Shine hosted by Cruizin 4 Charity takes place this weekend benefiting the Kern County World War II Veterans Memorial. Classic roadsters, antiques and muscle cars will take over Chester Avenue on Friday and Saturday. Organizers said this year all proceeds will towards the ongoing construction […]
Bakersfield church celebrates 100 years and invites the community to join in
The Bakersfield Apostolic Assembly Church on Mr. Vernon is feeling blessed to have reached 100 years of faith and community.
Bakersfield Californian
CALM hosts preview of AutumnNights Light Show
The California Living Museum offered a preview Wednesday of its AutumnNights Light Show, a family-friendly, Halloween-themed light show that's scheduled to run at the local zoo until Oct. 30. From 6 to 9 p.m. every Thursday to Sunday, CALM guests are invited to ride the Candy Corn Express Train through...
Bakersfield teen named top student scientist in the nation
A Bakersfield student was recently named among the top 300 middle school scientists in the nation. 23ABC's Kallyn Hobmann spoke with her about her science project and the impact she hopes to make.
Saint Vincent de Paul Fall BBQ back in-person following 2 years as drive-thru
The annual Saint Vincent de Paul Fall Barbeque is back in-person on Thursday, October 6th after two years of being a drive-thru event due to the pandemic.
2022 Kern County Fair had an increase in attendance, collected tons for CAPK
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Fair is officially over and the numbers from the 12-day event and Feed the Need day are in. The 2022 Kern County Fair had a major increase in attendance from the 2021 year and welcomed over 340,000 guests, according to organizers. Nearly 24,000 children earned free admission to […]
Bakersfield Channel
Kern Living: Baja Splash Festival at the Aquarium of the Pacific
LONG BEACH, Calif. (KERO) — Host Ryan Nelson stepped out of Bakersfield and into Long Beach! Ryan is at the Aquarium of the Pacific as they celebrate the Baja Splash Festival, Hispanic Heritage Month, and Kern County local José Gonzalez, founder of Latino Outdoors, as he receives an award at the festival. Latino Outdoors is a nonprofit organization dedicated to connecting "cultura y familia" and nature.
Taft Midway Driller
Kathy Karen Denver
Kathy Karen Denver, age 70, passed away September 30, 2022 in Bakersfield California. Kathy was born June 24, 1952 to Calvin and Virginia Kelley in McAlester, Oklahoma. She married her husband Earl Denver, April 9, 1971 and was happily married for 47 years before he passed in 2018. She spent...
theshafterpress.com
Wasco loses a beloved friend in Stephen Janzen
Stephen Lee Janzen came from a well-respected family in Wasco. A public servant, he was active in the City Council and served as mayor. After a life of many accomplishments, he passed earlier this month at the age of 80. Janzen was born in Wasco in 1942, the oldest child...
Greek Food Festival returns to Downtown Bakersfield
Follow your nose as the Greek Food Festival returns to Bakersfield. The whole family is invited to enjoy a variety of authentic Greek food in Downtown Bakersfield.
FOUND: Brandon Michael Thomas-Russell, 15
According to the Bakersfield Police Department Brandon Michael Thomas-Russell has been found and returned home safely.
KGET 17
Golden Empire Most Wanted: Oct. 6, 2022
The U.S. Marshals are asking for help to get a parolee with connections to Bakersfield off the streets. Marshals are looking for Luis Lepe, 34. Lepe has a criminal history that includes DUI, possession of a stolen vehicle, carry a concealed firearm, false imprisonment with violence and burglary. Lepe has...
Bakersfield Channel
Kern Living: Unsomnia Massage
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Join Unsomnia Massage and host Ryan Nelson as they talk about different massage therapies and watch massage therapist Erica give a demonstration on Sailor Moon during Kern Living's Superhero Week. Unsomnia Massage is a massage therapy parlor that focuses on different techniques for various people, as each body is different.
Amazon hiring more than 700 positions in Bakersfield this holiday season
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Thursday, Amazon announced it is looking to hire more than 700 seasonal workers at Bakersfield area Amazon hubs, according Eileen Hards, local public relations manager for Amazon. This is part of a nationwide initiative to hire 150,000 seasonal workers to help with increased demand during the holidays. Amazon said they are […]
Bakersfield Channel
TGIF Kern County we have a warm weekend ahead followed by a much needed cool down
BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — TGIF Kern County get ready for a warm weekend ahead. Temperatures are peaking as an area of High Pressure continues to build. The good news is a cool off is on the way next week. Forecast Highs next week are due to land in the...
southkernsol.org
Delano mayor dedicates himself to improving his communities
Editor’s Note: To celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, Kern Sol News is highlighting notable Hispanic leaders in Kern County who are working to create positive change in their community. Bryan Osorio grew up wanting to give back to the community and since his election as the current mayor of Delano...
Bakersfield Now
Pet of the Week: 10/6
Bakersfield, CA — Meet the Pet of the Week Rex from Kern County Animal Services!. To adopt Rex or meet any other dogs or cats available for adoption or foster, just head on over to 3951 Fruitvale Avenue or call (661) 868-7100.
Fire engulfs home in southwest Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A fire severely damaged a home Wednesday night in southwest Bakersfield. The Bakersfield Fire Department responded to a call of a reinforced structure fire at a men’s home located on Ginnelli Way, east of South Real Road just before 9 p.m., according to officials. The home is operated by Victory Outreach […]
