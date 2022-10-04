ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
That Time Jacob Batalon’s Girlfriend Found Out About No Way Home’s Tobey Maguire And Almost Spilled The Beans

By Dirk Libbey
 3 days ago
Spider-Man: No Way Home has become one of the highest grossing movies of all-time, in large part due to the fact that it brings together actors from three different Spider-Man franchises in one epic movie. While rumors of the epic No Way Home team up did leak, everybody who knew the truth in the lead up to the film stayed quiet, which includes Jacob Batalon’s girlfriend.

The man who plays Peter Parker’s best friend Ned appeared recently on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and revealed that he inadvertently let his girlfriend in on the secret during filming when she visited the set, and he introduced her to Tobey Maguire. Batalon explains…

You know, this is actually really funny. My girlfriend, I had brought her on to like visit work once and it was like inadvertently during when Tobey and Andrew first came. And I had introduced her to Tobey and she was like, ‘Wait, why is this Spider-Man like on your Spider-Man?’ And I was like, ‘Well, babe, it’s like a really big secret so maybe don’t say nothing.’ And she was like — she’s not a big fan — but she obviously loves Spider-Man.

Whether the rumors of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield appearing in Spider-Man: No Way Home had started at this point or not is unclear. It sounds like the woman may not have been aware of them either way, as Jacob Batalon makes it sound like she’s not necessarily a big MCU fan (has Batalon really not made her watch all the Marvel movies in order by this point?). Still, she was able to put it all together when the evidence was literally standing right in front of her.

While Batalon asked her to not say anything, she did, apparently, almost spill the beans to one person, and while it’s unlikely that the person she was going to tell was going to let the news out, the actor did stop her. Batalon continues…

I think she was gonna tell her dad, just like out of nowhere and I had to stop her. Her dad wasn’t going to say anything, I just feel like she’s not really used to this world obviously. So, yeah she sat on it for a year and a half. She knew the secret everyone wanted to know.

Jacob Batalon’s girlfriend and her dad knowing the big secrets of Spider-Man: No Way Home probably was going to set off too many alarms at Marvel Studios. However, in the same way that the woman nearly told her dad, dad could have easily mentioned it to one other person, and if that chain continues, eventually that sort of news is going to get out.

Overall, everybody did a pretty solid job keeping the secret, including, shockingly, Tom Holland . While there were rumors, nobody was truly sure what we would get in Spider-Man: No Way Home until the moment we saw Andrew Garfield appear. Just like, despite more rumors, nobody is quite sure if we’ll see him or Tobey Maguire in the MCU again in any upcoming Marvel movies .

