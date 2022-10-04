HOUSTON (AP) — Justin Verlander will start Game 1 of the American League Division Series for the Houston Astros on Tuesday. It was a forgone conclusion the AL Cy Young Award frontrunner will start that game, and manager Dusty Baker made it official Saturday. The worked out at Minute Maid Park as they wait to play the winner of the wild-card series between Toronto and Seattle. He said they hadn’t yet set their rotation past their opener because the opponent had not been determined.

