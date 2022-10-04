Read full article on original website
Related
Patriots reportedly holding out hope Mac Jones can play vs. Lions
Jones was limited in all three practices this week. Don’t count out Mac Jones just yet. The Patriots starting quarterback is doubtful to start Sunday’s game against the Lions just two weeks after he reportedly suffered a “pretty severe” high ankle sprain. However, New England is holding out hope that Jones can play, The Athletic’s NFL insider Jeff Howe reported. The team and Jones both want to see how he responds to continued treatment on Saturday during walkthroughs, Howe added.
NFL・
Manning Leads Newman to Comeback Win With Late TD Pass
The Texas commit and his team grinded out a tough win, coming back with under three minutes remaining.
Desmond Howard Takes Shot At Ohio State’s Schedule During ESPN’s College GameDay
Howard believes Michigan has played a tougher schedule, though ESPN's College Football Power Index disagrees.
MAILBAG: Brown's Job Security, Returning Transfers?, Hoops Glue Guy + More
Answering some more questions from the fans during the bye week.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Verlander to start AL Division Series opener for Astros
HOUSTON (AP) — Justin Verlander will start Game 1 of the American League Division Series for the Houston Astros on Tuesday. It was a forgone conclusion the AL Cy Young Award frontrunner will start that game, and manager Dusty Baker made it official Saturday. The worked out at Minute Maid Park as they wait to play the winner of the wild-card series between Toronto and Seattle. He said they hadn’t yet set their rotation past their opener because the opponent had not been determined.
Comments / 0