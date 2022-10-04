ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

Related
Boston

Patriots reportedly holding out hope Mac Jones can play vs. Lions

Jones was limited in all three practices this week. Don’t count out Mac Jones just yet. The Patriots starting quarterback is doubtful to start Sunday’s game against the Lions just two weeks after he reportedly suffered a “pretty severe” high ankle sprain. However, New England is holding out hope that Jones can play, The Athletic’s NFL insider Jeff Howe reported. The team and Jones both want to see how he responds to continued treatment on Saturday during walkthroughs, Howe added.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Football
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Minneapolis, MN
Football
City
London Township, MN
State
Alabama State
The Associated Press

Verlander to start AL Division Series opener for Astros

HOUSTON (AP) — Justin Verlander will start Game 1 of the American League Division Series for the Houston Astros on Tuesday. It was a forgone conclusion the AL Cy Young Award frontrunner will start that game, and manager Dusty Baker made it official Saturday. The worked out at Minute Maid Park as they wait to play the winner of the wild-card series between Toronto and Seattle. He said they hadn’t yet set their rotation past their opener because the opponent had not been determined.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy