howafrica.com

King Charles’ Secret Nickname For Meghan Markle Revealed

King Charles III has a secret nickname for Meghan Markle, a new book claims. According to the new book “The New Royals” by royal expert Katie Nicholl, when Markle joined the royal family, it was clear to Charles that she would be able to handle whatever was thrown at her,.
howafrica.com

Chinese Businesswoman Prosecuted For Allegedly Engaging In Illegal Mining In Ghana

In Ghana, there is a trial which is monitored, scrutinised by the public opinion. It involves money, illegal gold-mining and spectacular escape. Over social media galamsey is a highly used hashtag [Galamsey is apparently derived from “gather and sell”, refers to the traditional method of mining for gold made by the first foreign big-scale miners].
howafrica.com

Uber Eats Launches $240,000 Fund To Support Black Restaurants In The U.K.

Uber Eats has partnered with Enterprise Nation and Be Inclusive Hospitality to launch a $240,000 fund to support Black-owned restaurants in the United Kingdom. The Caterer reports the Uber Eats and its partners will expand the Black Business Fund and will award $10,000 in grants to 25 Black-owned restaurants. The fund is offering businesses five times what it did when it launched the fund last year and gave ten Black-owned restaurants $5,000 grants.
howafrica.com

Famous African War Dances And Their Meaning

Everyone gives a move or two when asked to dance irrespective of the ability to dance or not and in Africa, dance is an integral aspect of culture. All indigenous African ethnic groups have a dance. It is a way of expression. Some tribes have festival dances; these moves are performed on the occasions of the festival and they may differ from festival to festival, but more surprising are the war dances.
howafrica.com

Sharifah Hardie, The Talk Show Host Raising $1.5 billion For Black Businesses

Sharifah Hardie is an American entrepreneur, influencer, business consultant, Candidate for Senate, and media personality. She is also behind the crowdfunding platform Support My Black Business. Hardie launched the Support My Black Business platform to help local Black businesses to generate funding. In this regard, she intends to raise $1.5...
ECONOMY
