King Charles’ Secret Nickname For Meghan Markle Revealed
King Charles III has a secret nickname for Meghan Markle, a new book claims. According to the new book “The New Royals” by royal expert Katie Nicholl, when Markle joined the royal family, it was clear to Charles that she would be able to handle whatever was thrown at her,.
Chinese Businesswoman Prosecuted For Allegedly Engaging In Illegal Mining In Ghana
In Ghana, there is a trial which is monitored, scrutinised by the public opinion. It involves money, illegal gold-mining and spectacular escape. Over social media galamsey is a highly used hashtag [Galamsey is apparently derived from “gather and sell”, refers to the traditional method of mining for gold made by the first foreign big-scale miners].
Black Woman Recovers from Life Support To Win 2022 Miss Woman Entrepreneur International Title
Felicia Jeffries is a paralegal with specialties in business, bankruptcy, and mass-torts personal injury law. She began working in the field after she started school in 2010 for one of the few Black-led business and bankruptcy attorneys in the metroplex. Today, she is the founder and CEO of Moore Financial...
Actor Eddie Murphy Agrees To Pay Mel B $35,000 A Month In Child Support For Their Daughter
American actor and comedian, Eddie Murphy has agreed to pay his ex Mel B $35,000 in monthly child support for their 15-year-old daughter, two years after the Spice Girl filed papers requesting more financial assistance. In court documents obtained by Daily Mail, the two agreed to a new child support...
Uber Eats Launches $240,000 Fund To Support Black Restaurants In The U.K.
Uber Eats has partnered with Enterprise Nation and Be Inclusive Hospitality to launch a $240,000 fund to support Black-owned restaurants in the United Kingdom. The Caterer reports the Uber Eats and its partners will expand the Black Business Fund and will award $10,000 in grants to 25 Black-owned restaurants. The fund is offering businesses five times what it did when it launched the fund last year and gave ten Black-owned restaurants $5,000 grants.
Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Seen Dancing At Jack Johnson Concert In California
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle enjoyed a surprise date night as they attended a Jack Johnson concert. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex watched Jack perform Wednesday night, October 5, at the Santa Barbara Bowl, an outdoor venue that was packed. They watched the show from a special section cordoned...
Famous African War Dances And Their Meaning
Everyone gives a move or two when asked to dance irrespective of the ability to dance or not and in Africa, dance is an integral aspect of culture. All indigenous African ethnic groups have a dance. It is a way of expression. Some tribes have festival dances; these moves are performed on the occasions of the festival and they may differ from festival to festival, but more surprising are the war dances.
Kanye West Defends ‘White Lives Matter’ T-shirt In Tucker Carlson Interview
Kanye West has defended his “White Lives Matter” t-shirt after receiving backlash for it. The rapper sat down for an interview with Fox News’ Tucker Carlson on Thursday, October 6. During the interview, he said he wore the “White Lives Matter” t-shirt at a Paris fashion show...
Youssou N’Dour Is Africa’s Richest Musician 2022 With A Net Worth Of $145M
According to Forbes, Youssou N’Dour is the richest African musician in the world in 2022, with a net worth of $145 million. N’Dour is a Senegalese singer, composer, occasional actor, businessman, and politician best known for his work in music. His enormous net worth arose from the use...
Tanzanian Football Official Buys Brand New Car For His First Wife As ‘Consolation’ After He Married Another Woman
A top Tanzanian football official, Haji Sunday Manara, has gifted his wife, Rubyana, a brand new car as consolation after he married a second wife. The spokesperson of the Tanzanian Premier League side, Yanga Sports Club, married his second wife, Rusha in April, 2022. According to Manara, he bought the...
Sharifah Hardie, The Talk Show Host Raising $1.5 billion For Black Businesses
Sharifah Hardie is an American entrepreneur, influencer, business consultant, Candidate for Senate, and media personality. She is also behind the crowdfunding platform Support My Black Business. Hardie launched the Support My Black Business platform to help local Black businesses to generate funding. In this regard, she intends to raise $1.5...
Whoopi Goldberg Reflects On Long Journey Bringing ‘Till’ To Big Screen
Whoopi Goldberg proudly walked the blue carpet at the New York Film Festival for the world premiere of “Till,” Saturday (1 OCTOBER 2022) in New York. The film tells the story of Mamie Till-Mobley, the mother of Emmett Till, the 14-year-old boy that was lynched in 1955 in Mississippi.
Mother Of Daunte Wright’s Son Sues His Family Over $1M Fundraising Money
Chyna Whitaker, the mother of Daunte Wright’s son, has sued the deceased Black man’s parents alleging that her son did not receive a portion of over $1 million raised from GoFundMe donations though she was assured that the minor was a beneficiary. The other defendants named in the...
