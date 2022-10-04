Read full article on original website
Related
Maryland teachers quitting, larger exodus could follow
'I absolutely love to teach, but I hate the job of a teacher,' 14-year veteran who left the profession says. The post Maryland teachers quitting, larger exodus could follow appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Fight between DC teacher and student caught on video, mother speaks out
WASHINGTON — The actions of a DC Public Schools teacher are being investigated after a video showed him allegedly putting one of his students in a chokehold. D.C. resident Danielle Johnson said a student in a 10th grade classroom, at Ballou High School in Southeast, gave her video of an altercation between the teacher and her 16-year-old son Tuesday. Johnson admitted her son was horseplaying in class, but she said the teacher’s reaction was completely unwarranted.
fox5dc.com
Ballou High School staffer puts student in a chokehold
WASHINGTON - Video of an altercation between a Ballou High School staff member and a student is circulating on the internet. FOX 5 has learned the incident happened Tuesday in a classroom at the Southeast-based school. The two can be seen arguing before the staffer puts the student in a...
Politician Will Jawando is recasting the image of Black fathers in new book
Will Jawando – Montgomery County, Maryland councilmember and Obama White House alum – made it his mission to recast the image of Black fathers and expand the definition of Black parentage in his book “My Seven Black Fathers.” Lester Holt spoke with Jawando about his story and the lessons he learned from the influential men in his life.Oct. 5, 2022.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mbhs.edu
Encouragement in MCPS to bring plant-based food to school menus
MCPS students tests possible vegan meals for school lunch options created by local Silver Diner executive chef. On Sept. 29, MCPS middle and high school students met to taste possible plant-based lunch options through the partnership of Real Food for Kids and the Department of Food and Nutrition Services’s Chef Exchange Program. Executive Chef of Silver Diner Ype Von Hengst helped to develop the new dishes for the school lunch menus.
fox5dc.com
Fairfax Co. parents upset over new grading scale
ARLINGTON, Va. - Parents in Fairfax County are upset about a new grading scale. According to some parents, it started as a pilot program at schools like West Potomac High School. But now, they are seeing changes at other schools in the Commonwealth. The new changes they say make it...
Two Maryland cities ranked in Top 50 places to live, according to Money.com
BALTIMORE - Two Maryland cities are ranked in the top 50 places to live, according to Money.com.The website lists Columbia, sixth overall, and Rockville, 20th, on their rankings.Money.com ranks the cities based on economic opportunities, quality of life, diversity and where the best futures lie.Money.com said this about Columbia: "Columbia's unique history is part of its draw: The town was unveiled in 1967 by developer James W. Rouse, who set out to plan a community built on the principle that neighborhoods should be places with a capacity for "joyous living.' Today, Columbia is Howard County's piece de resistance, attracting families...
fox5dc.com
Gunfire interrupts youth football practice at DC rec center
WASHINGTON - A youth football practice being held inside a southwest D.C. recreation center was interrupted by gunfire Tuesday after a bullet shattered one of the building's windows. Police say they responded to the call for shots fired around 6:30 p.m. outside King Greenleaf Recreation Center on N Street. ◀︎...
RELATED PEOPLE
Parkway Deli, Shalla Restaurant & Bar Featured in the Washington Post’s Fall Dining Guide
The area’s restaurant scene continues to attract national attention and accolades due to its quality and diversity. Parkway Deli & Restaurant and Shalla Restaurant & Bar, both in Silver Spring, have been featured in the Washington Post’s Fall Dining Guide for 2022. Food critic Tom Sietsema wrote in...
fox5dc.com
Report finds special ed students disproportionately suspended
A new report reveals special needs students enrolled in Fairfax County Public Schools are being disciplined disproportionately compared to their counterparts without disabilities. FOX 5’s Tisha Lewis has more details from Falls Church.
Washingtonian.com
13 Fall Festivals You Can Enjoy Without Kids Around
Fall festival season comes with a lot of great things: pumpkin-picking, delicious apple cider, and picturesque fall foliage. It also means bumping into small children everywhere you go because every farm is “family-friendly.” If that’s not your style, here are more than a dozen fall festivals around DC where there’s either age restrictions or a small chance of interacting with a child.
Washington Examiner
Fairfax schools implemented 'equity grading' to fight 'bias'
EXCLUSIVE — Officials with Virginia's Fairfax County Public Schools have taken steps to implement so-called "equitable grading" at Langley High School and other schools across the district in a bid to fight "institutional bias," according to internal FCPS communications. The district's emails, obtained by local parents through a Freedom...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTOP
DC schools investigating video showing struggle between employee, student
D.C. Public Schools is investigating a video that appeared on social media Wednesday afternoon, which reportedly shows a high school staff member putting a student in a headlock-like hold and the student punching the employee at Ballou High School in Southeast. (Editor’s note: The video below may be upsetting to...
Political notes: New ads, a new designation for Dan Cox, new gigs for Dereck Davis and Sheila McDonald, and more
Yuripzy Morgan's new TV ad seeks to contrast her humble beginnings as the daughter of an immigrant with Sarbanes' status as the son of a U.S. senator (who himself was the son of immigrants). The post Political notes: New ads, a new designation for Dan Cox, new gigs for Dereck Davis and Sheila McDonald, and more appeared first on Maryland Matters.
baltimorebeat.com
Black Cowboys Bring Western Styles To Maryland
Bill Pickett, born in 1870 in Travis County, Texas, is perhaps the most famous Black cowboy and was one of the first Black cowhands in rodeo. He was the inventor of “bulldogging.” This technique of rodeo steer wrestling — grabbing a steer by the horns and twisting its neck — became popular, and a central part of rodeos around the country. Pickett’s legacy lives on in the rodeo that carries his name.
popville.com
“Please help spread the word about this survey for Carter Barron planning.”
Please help spread the word about this survey for Carter Barron planning. Would love to see this great venue get the much needed attention and renovations it deserves to bring life back into it! Survey closes this Friday.”. “Rock Creek Conservancy – Share Your Perspective!. The Carter Barron Amphitheater...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WJLA
Transcript appears to show Shaun Powell Jr. should be eligible to play QB for Eastern HS
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — Shaun Powell Sr. said he got a job and apartment in D.C. and moved with his son from southern Virginia so Shaun Jr., a promising 11th-grade quarterback, could get more exposure to college recruiters. But since they landed at Eastern High School, where Shaun Jr....
ourcommunitynow.com
Inside One of the Most Haunted Buildings in DC—Halcyon House
This home may look like another decadent mansion in Georgetown, but it holds some spooky secrets. Nestled in Georgetown is the historic (and reportedly haunted) Halcyon House, a mansion built in 1787 by the first Secretary of the Navy, Benjamin Stoddert. After its emergence on the scene, the house quickly...
fox5dc.com
2022 Legends Heels, Hats and Wheel Gala
The 2022 Legends Heels, Hats and Wheel Gala is coming to D.C. this weekend! So the curator and founder of the event, Saletta Coleman, joins Good Day D.C. to give us a preview.
northernvirginiamag.com
On the Market: An Alexandria Home That Pre-Dates the Declaration of Independence
Northern Virginia is full of history and it’s probably safe to say this 252-year-old home has seen its fair share. We know that the entire region is full of history, but it’s not often that you can own a piece of that history for yourself. That’s unless you become the new owner of the home at 304 N. Pitt St. in Alexandria.
Comments / 0