Silver Spring, MD

WUSA9

Fight between DC teacher and student caught on video, mother speaks out

WASHINGTON — The actions of a DC Public Schools teacher are being investigated after a video showed him allegedly putting one of his students in a chokehold. D.C. resident Danielle Johnson said a student in a 10th grade classroom, at Ballou High School in Southeast, gave her video of an altercation between the teacher and her 16-year-old son Tuesday. Johnson admitted her son was horseplaying in class, but she said the teacher’s reaction was completely unwarranted.
fox5dc.com

Ballou High School staffer puts student in a chokehold

WASHINGTON - Video of an altercation between a Ballou High School staff member and a student is circulating on the internet. FOX 5 has learned the incident happened Tuesday in a classroom at the Southeast-based school. The two can be seen arguing before the staffer puts the student in a...
WASHINGTON, DC
Silver Spring, MD
Education
Local
Maryland Society
City
Silver Spring, MD
City
College Park, MD
Local
Maryland Education
Silver Spring, MD
Society
mbhs.edu

Encouragement in MCPS to bring plant-based food to school menus

MCPS students tests possible vegan meals for school lunch options created by local Silver Diner executive chef. On Sept. 29, MCPS middle and high school students met to taste possible plant-based lunch options through the partnership of Real Food for Kids and the Department of Food and Nutrition Services’s Chef Exchange Program. Executive Chef of Silver Diner Ype Von Hengst helped to develop the new dishes for the school lunch menus.
SILVER SPRING, MD
fox5dc.com

Fairfax Co. parents upset over new grading scale

ARLINGTON, Va. - Parents in Fairfax County are upset about a new grading scale. According to some parents, it started as a pilot program at schools like West Potomac High School. But now, they are seeing changes at other schools in the Commonwealth. The new changes they say make it...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
CBS Baltimore

Two Maryland cities ranked in Top 50 places to live, according to Money.com

BALTIMORE - Two Maryland cities are ranked in the top 50 places to live, according to Money.com.The website lists Columbia, sixth overall, and Rockville, 20th, on their rankings.Money.com ranks the cities based on economic opportunities, quality of life, diversity and where the best futures lie.Money.com said this about Columbia: "Columbia's unique history is part of its draw: The town was unveiled in 1967 by developer James W. Rouse, who set out to plan a community built on the principle that neighborhoods should be places with a capacity for "joyous living.' Today, Columbia is Howard County's piece de resistance, attracting families...
COLUMBIA, MD
fox5dc.com

Gunfire interrupts youth football practice at DC rec center

WASHINGTON - A youth football practice being held inside a southwest D.C. recreation center was interrupted by gunfire Tuesday after a bullet shattered one of the building's windows. Police say they responded to the call for shots fired around 6:30 p.m. outside King Greenleaf Recreation Center on N Street. ◀︎...
WASHINGTON, DC
Person
St. Mary
Washingtonian.com

13 Fall Festivals You Can Enjoy Without Kids Around

Fall festival season comes with a lot of great things: pumpkin-picking, delicious apple cider, and picturesque fall foliage. It also means bumping into small children everywhere you go because every farm is “family-friendly.” If that’s not your style, here are more than a dozen fall festivals around DC where there’s either age restrictions or a small chance of interacting with a child.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Washington Examiner

Fairfax schools implemented 'equity grading' to fight 'bias'

EXCLUSIVE — Officials with Virginia's Fairfax County Public Schools have taken steps to implement so-called "equitable grading" at Langley High School and other schools across the district in a bid to fight "institutional bias," according to internal FCPS communications. The district's emails, obtained by local parents through a Freedom...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
#College Student#Ap
Maryland Matters

Political notes: New ads, a new designation for Dan Cox, new gigs for Dereck Davis and Sheila McDonald, and more

Yuripzy Morgan's new TV ad seeks to contrast her humble beginnings as the daughter of an immigrant with Sarbanes' status as the son of a U.S. senator (who himself was the son of immigrants). The post Political notes: New ads, a new designation for Dan Cox, new gigs for Dereck Davis and Sheila McDonald, and more appeared first on Maryland Matters.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
baltimorebeat.com

Black Cowboys Bring Western Styles To Maryland

Bill Pickett, born in 1870 in Travis County, Texas, is perhaps the most famous Black cowboy and was one of the first Black cowhands in rodeo. He was the inventor of “bulldogging.” This technique of rodeo steer wrestling — grabbing a steer by the horns and twisting its neck — became popular, and a central part of rodeos around the country. Pickett’s legacy lives on in the rodeo that carries his name.
BALTIMORE, MD
NewsBreak
Psychology
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Philippines
NewsBreak
Netflix
ourcommunitynow.com

Inside One of the Most Haunted Buildings in DC—Halcyon House

This home may look like another decadent mansion in Georgetown, but it holds some spooky secrets. Nestled in Georgetown is the historic (and reportedly haunted) Halcyon House, a mansion built in 1787 by the first Secretary of the Navy, Benjamin Stoddert. After its emergence on the scene, the house quickly...
WASHINGTON, DC
northernvirginiamag.com

On the Market: An Alexandria Home That Pre-Dates the Declaration of Independence

Northern Virginia is full of history and it’s probably safe to say this 252-year-old home has seen its fair share. We know that the entire region is full of history, but it’s not often that you can own a piece of that history for yourself. That’s unless you become the new owner of the home at 304 N. Pitt St. in Alexandria.
ALEXANDRIA, VA

