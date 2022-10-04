How Kevin Feige Supported The Approach To Horror In Marvel's Werewolf By Night Special
While the scope and scale of the Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to get bigger and bigger every single year, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige remains firmly at the center of everything. He’s recognized as the mastermind of the expansive franchise, and he has well-earned the trust of fans. Because of this, his thoughts about the development of each big and small screen project are always interesting – and in the case of Werewolf By Night , it’s exciting to know that he had valuable input when it came to developing the scares in the special Disney+ presentation.
As featured in the video at the top of this article, I interviewed Werewolf By Night ’s co-executive producer Brian Gay late last month, and in addition to discussing the future of horror in the Marvel Cinematic Universe , I also asked the filmmaker about the input on the program that came from the franchise’s big boss. Starting off, Gay explained that Kevin Feige had a hand in figuring out exactly what the project would be – ultimately finding the middle ground between a movie and a series that is an hour-long special – and he was a supporter of the chosen direction for the material:
Directed by Michael Giacchino, Werewolf By Night begins as a group of monster hunters gather together to both mourn the loss of one of their own, and compete to take control of the powerful magic he carried: the Bloodstone. The slayers are led into a labyrinth to hunt a creature, and told that the only weapons they can use are the ones they find… but what they don’t know is that in addition to the beast they are hunting, there is also secretly a monster among the group.
Making any adaptation of Werewolf By Night comics required Marvel Studios to fully commit to the horror genre, something they haven’t really done before, but that’s what they have done. The final result has more monstrous violence than audiences might expect from a Disney+ original. That being said, it also leaves a lot of terror to be conjured in the mind of the viewer, and Brian Gay explained that approach was one that was very much supported by Kevin Feige. Said Gay,
Audiences will be able to experience all of the spooky sounds and terror of Werewolf By Night when the special presentation arrives on Disney+ this Friday, October 7 (just in time for Halloween). Since premiering last month, it has been earning quite a lot of buzz .
