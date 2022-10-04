ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leon County, FL

Leon County Installs New and Improved Playground at J. Lee Vause Park

Leon County Government has recently installed a new and improved playground at J. Lee Vause Park, located at 6024 Old Bainbridge Rd. The new playground, created and designed to support expressive play for children, includes musical instruments, a flying saucer swing, and a Selfie Swizzler, a swiveling play piece that is unlike any other playground structure.
