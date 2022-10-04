COLUMBIA - Residents will soon be able to submit proposals to the city on how to spend $12.5 million from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). "As early as this week, but no later than the end of Monday, we will launch our ResourceX platform, which is a place for organizations to submit proposals for projects that they feel would be adequate for our pre-funding," said Sydney Olsen, public information officer for the city.

