Columbia, MO

KOMU

Subdivision receives initial approval from Columbia planning commission

A southeast Columbia subdivision is one step closer to final approval after the city's Planning and Zoning Commission OK'd a preliminary plat and zoning for about 53 acres of land. The land is located north of Bristol Lake Parkway just west of Philips Park. The developer — Fred Overton Development,...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Columbia to open ARPA portal for organizations to submit proposals

COLUMBIA - Residents will soon be able to submit proposals to the city on how to spend $12.5 million from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). "As early as this week, but no later than the end of Monday, we will launch our ResourceX platform, which is a place for organizations to submit proposals for projects that they feel would be adequate for our pre-funding," said Sydney Olsen, public information officer for the city.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Fire union feels left out of hiring process for new Columbia chief

COLUMBIA - The president of the union representing Columbia firefighters believes the union hasn't been adequately involved in the hiring of a new fire chief. Zack Privette, president of the International Association of Firefighter Local 1055, is frustrated the union hasn't received detailed updates since late August when the city named the three finalists for the fire chief position.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Callaway County church receives new foundation after 135 years

CALLAWAY COUNTY - High Point Community Chapel, a 135-year-old church in Callaway County, received a new foundation over the past couple of months, and the historic building was able to be preserved in the process. This church was established back in 1887, 66 years after Missouri was granted statehood. The...
CALLAWAY COUNTY, MO
KOMU

New Columbia street lights can increase safety downtown

COLUMBIA - When the city of Columbia was thinking of a way to improve the downtown street lights, they came up with a bright idea. With help from the Downtown Community Improvement District (CID), the city is installing 94 new light poles to replace old bulbs. "This is something we...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Survivor shares her story at Columbia's newest women's center

COLUMBIA - A new women's center in Columbia hopes to provide services to women who have dealt with or are dealing with traumatic life experiences. Powerhouse Community Development held its opening for its Family Regeneration Center on Friday. The center, located at 601 Business Loop W, will add vital resources...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Infrastructure company Simcote expands to Sedalia, investing millions

SEDALIA — The infrastructure company Simcote, Inc. announced Wednesday that it is expanding to Missouri, investing more than $17 million and building a manufacturing facility in Sedalia. The expansion will create 35 new jobs, according to a Missouri Department of Economic Development news release. The facility in Sedalia will...
SEDALIA, MO
KOMU

Halloween events happening across mid-Missouri

Check out some of the exciting Halloween events coming up this month in mid-Missouri. When: Saturday, Oct. 8 and Sunday, Oct. 9 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Details: Games, hot air balloons, contests, a maze, crafts, decorations, and, of course, pumpkins await you in beautiful Hartsburg. Movies in the...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

New project aims to make low-income housing more accessible in Columbia

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Housing Authority announced Tuesday that it has received federal low-income tax credits for its Kinney Point affordable housing project. The funding comes from the Missouri Housing Development Commission, which approved the project in September. The city of Columbia previously committed $2 million via HOME-ARP funds, and Veterans United also donated an additional $1.3 million in support for the project.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia firefighters union upset with city’s fire chief selection process

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The union representing the Columbia Fire Department is speaking out Wednesday, saying there has been a lack of communication from the city manager on the process of hiring a new fire chief. Zack Privette -- president of the Columbia Professional Fire Fighters -- said since the city named the three finalists for the The post Columbia firefighters union upset with city’s fire chief selection process appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
939theeagle.com

Familiar name in Columbia municipal government is now deputy city manager

A familiar name in Columbia and in local government is the new deputy city manager. Mike Griggs, who had been serving as acting deputy city manager since April, was sworn-in at Monday night’s council meeting. Mr. Griggs, a Hickman high school, graduate, earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from...
COLUMBIA, MO
bocojo.com

Local residents, Missouri Farm Family for Boone County

Sam and Samantha Turner and family of Ashland were among the families honored during the 64th annual Missouri Farm Family Day, Aug. 15 at the Missouri State Fair. The Turner family was selected as the Boone County Missouri Farm Family by University of Missouri Extension in Boone County and the local Farm Bureau. The family includes Sterling and Stutton Turner.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Neighbors to a possible homeless center are pushing back on its location

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Some neighbors to a possible resource center for the homeless are pushing back on its location. Several groups in the city are wanting to build the Opportunity Campus on Business Loop 70 near Bowling Street. The person who used to own the land for the center is against the plan. The Voluntary The post Neighbors to a possible homeless center are pushing back on its location appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Ronald McDonald House to build new location in Columbia

SWEET SPRINGS - Ronald McDonald House Charities of Mid-Missouri is planning to move its location from Lansing Avenue, near the current Women’s and Children’s Hospital, closer to where the new hospital is being built. The new location will be built at the corner of Stadium Boulevard and College Avenue, at 1110 South College Avenue.
COLUMBIA, MO

