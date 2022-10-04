Read full article on original website
Related
KOMU
Subdivision receives initial approval from Columbia planning commission
A southeast Columbia subdivision is one step closer to final approval after the city's Planning and Zoning Commission OK'd a preliminary plat and zoning for about 53 acres of land. The land is located north of Bristol Lake Parkway just west of Philips Park. The developer — Fred Overton Development,...
KOMU
Columbia to open ARPA portal for organizations to submit proposals
COLUMBIA - Residents will soon be able to submit proposals to the city on how to spend $12.5 million from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). "As early as this week, but no later than the end of Monday, we will launch our ResourceX platform, which is a place for organizations to submit proposals for projects that they feel would be adequate for our pre-funding," said Sydney Olsen, public information officer for the city.
KOMU
Fire union feels left out of hiring process for new Columbia chief
COLUMBIA - The president of the union representing Columbia firefighters believes the union hasn't been adequately involved in the hiring of a new fire chief. Zack Privette, president of the International Association of Firefighter Local 1055, is frustrated the union hasn't received detailed updates since late August when the city named the three finalists for the fire chief position.
New women’s center opening in Columbia
A community organization is celebrating the opening of a facility that's meant to help women who have dealt with trauma. The post New women’s center opening in Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KOMU
Callaway County church receives new foundation after 135 years
CALLAWAY COUNTY - High Point Community Chapel, a 135-year-old church in Callaway County, received a new foundation over the past couple of months, and the historic building was able to be preserved in the process. This church was established back in 1887, 66 years after Missouri was granted statehood. The...
KOMU
New Columbia street lights can increase safety downtown
COLUMBIA - When the city of Columbia was thinking of a way to improve the downtown street lights, they came up with a bright idea. With help from the Downtown Community Improvement District (CID), the city is installing 94 new light poles to replace old bulbs. "This is something we...
KOMU
Survivor shares her story at Columbia's newest women's center
COLUMBIA - A new women's center in Columbia hopes to provide services to women who have dealt with or are dealing with traumatic life experiences. Powerhouse Community Development held its opening for its Family Regeneration Center on Friday. The center, located at 601 Business Loop W, will add vital resources...
KOMU
Infrastructure company Simcote expands to Sedalia, investing millions
SEDALIA — The infrastructure company Simcote, Inc. announced Wednesday that it is expanding to Missouri, investing more than $17 million and building a manufacturing facility in Sedalia. The expansion will create 35 new jobs, according to a Missouri Department of Economic Development news release. The facility in Sedalia will...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KOMU
Columbia looks to purchase VFW Post 280 to use as a temporary homeless shelter
COLUMBIA - The City of Columbia will put forth a resolution at its October 17 council meeting to purchase VFW Post 280 to use as a temporary homeless shelter this winter. Room at the Inn, a Columbia nonprofit, will primarily use the space for the time being. The city of...
KOMU
Halloween events happening across mid-Missouri
Check out some of the exciting Halloween events coming up this month in mid-Missouri. When: Saturday, Oct. 8 and Sunday, Oct. 9 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Details: Games, hot air balloons, contests, a maze, crafts, decorations, and, of course, pumpkins await you in beautiful Hartsburg. Movies in the...
One of the St. Louis region's largest nonprofits adds thrift store location
MEXICO, Missouri — MERS/Missouri Goodwill Industries Inc., one of the region's largest nonprofit organizations, is opening a new resale store Thursday, further expanding its retail reach outside the St. Louis market. The new 15,000-square-foot retail store is located at 2781 S. Clark St. in Mexico, Missouri. It is the...
KOMU
Columbia Regional Airport to host opening day ceremony for new terminal
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Regional Airport is inviting the public to an opening ceremony for its new terminal. The event is set to take place on Oct. 19 from 3 to 6 p.m. at 11300 S. Airport Drive. A spokesperson for the airport said the ribbon-cutting ceremony will start at...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KOMU
New project aims to make low-income housing more accessible in Columbia
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Housing Authority announced Tuesday that it has received federal low-income tax credits for its Kinney Point affordable housing project. The funding comes from the Missouri Housing Development Commission, which approved the project in September. The city of Columbia previously committed $2 million via HOME-ARP funds, and Veterans United also donated an additional $1.3 million in support for the project.
Columbia firefighters union upset with city’s fire chief selection process
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The union representing the Columbia Fire Department is speaking out Wednesday, saying there has been a lack of communication from the city manager on the process of hiring a new fire chief. Zack Privette -- president of the Columbia Professional Fire Fighters -- said since the city named the three finalists for the The post Columbia firefighters union upset with city’s fire chief selection process appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
939theeagle.com
Familiar name in Columbia municipal government is now deputy city manager
A familiar name in Columbia and in local government is the new deputy city manager. Mike Griggs, who had been serving as acting deputy city manager since April, was sworn-in at Monday night’s council meeting. Mr. Griggs, a Hickman high school, graduate, earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from...
bocojo.com
Local residents, Missouri Farm Family for Boone County
Sam and Samantha Turner and family of Ashland were among the families honored during the 64th annual Missouri Farm Family Day, Aug. 15 at the Missouri State Fair. The Turner family was selected as the Boone County Missouri Farm Family by University of Missouri Extension in Boone County and the local Farm Bureau. The family includes Sterling and Stutton Turner.
Neighbors to a possible homeless center are pushing back on its location
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Some neighbors to a possible resource center for the homeless are pushing back on its location. Several groups in the city are wanting to build the Opportunity Campus on Business Loop 70 near Bowling Street. The person who used to own the land for the center is against the plan. The Voluntary The post Neighbors to a possible homeless center are pushing back on its location appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
Downtown Columbia post office parking lot still closed for building construction
COLUMBIA - The downtown Columbia United States Post Office (USPS) location's free parking lot is still closed for construction, though officials said it would reopen by Oct. 1. The lot was initially closed on Aug. 11 due to modifications to the post office's building, according to Mark Inglett, the strategic...
939theeagle.com
Popular Roots N Blues expected to draw thousands to Columbia; expect heavy traffic near Stephens Lake park
Thousands of visitors are expected to be in Columbia for this weekend’s Roots N Blues festival. It opens this afternoon at Stephens Lake park near Broadway and Old Highway 63. Gates will open today at 4 pm, and they’ll open Saturday and Sunday at noon. Festival organizers are...
KOMU
Ronald McDonald House to build new location in Columbia
SWEET SPRINGS - Ronald McDonald House Charities of Mid-Missouri is planning to move its location from Lansing Avenue, near the current Women’s and Children’s Hospital, closer to where the new hospital is being built. The new location will be built at the corner of Stadium Boulevard and College Avenue, at 1110 South College Avenue.
Comments / 0