Sebastian Fundora vs. Carlos Ocampo Official Showtime Weights

By Dan Ambrose: Sebastian ‘The Towering Inferno’ Fundora weighed in today at 153.5 lbs for the title defense of his interim WBC junior middleweight belt against challenger Carlos Ocampo for their headliner this Saturday, October 8th on Showtime at the Dignity Health Sports Park, in Carson, California. For his part, Ocampo (34-1, 22 KOs) weighed in at 153.5 lbs.
Xu Can takes on Brandon Benitez LIVE On ProBox TV

Former World Champion and Chinese sensation Can “Monster” Xu Friday night ProBox TV bill in his ring return against Brandon “Leoncito” Benitez in a ten-round featherweight China versus Mexico donnybrook. It will be one of four bouts streamed on ProBox TV and on the ProBox TV App beginning at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT.
WBC Raises Stakes of Shields – Marshall Bout By Adding The Elizabethan Belt

By Vince Dwriter: Fight fans were initially set to view the highly anticipated middleweight championship grudge match between WBA, WBC, IBF, champion Claressa Shields, and WBO champion Savannah Marshall on September 10 at the 02 Arena in London, but an unfortunate event occurred which resulted in the bout being postponed.
Eubank Jr vs. Benn could be sanctioned by the Luxembourg Boxing Federation

By Jack Tiernan: The Luxembourg Boxing Federation may be the organization that sanctions the Chris Eubank Jr vs. Conor Benn fight this Saturday following the BBBoF choosing to prohibit the contest due to Conor’s positive test for a banned substance with VADA. In 2012, the Luxembourg Boxing Federation sanctioned...
Conor Benn tested positive for “Hardcore doping stuff” said Dan Rafael

By Robert Segal: Dan Rafael says the drug that Conor Benn tested positive for, clomifene, is one that is “hardcore doping stuff.”. Rafael states that Benn (21-0, 14 KOs) needs to admit his wrongdoing because boxing fans aren’t going to believe him if he insists that he didn’t do anything wrong. Benn has got to fess up because he’s the captain of his ship and is responsible for whatever gets into his body.
