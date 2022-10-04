ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valley City, ND

Comments / 0

Related
Times-Online

Hi-Liners2022

The Hi-Liners XC team traveled to Mayville on Thursday for a meet at the Mayville Golf Club.…
MAYVILLE, ND
Times-Online

VCSU Choirs and Lyra Trio in concert

VALLEY CITY, ND - The Valley City State University Choirs along with guest ensemble Lyra Trio will present Fall Choral Showcase in the Center for the Arts Performance Hall on Friday, October 7, at 7:30pm. Admission to the concert is free, and donations to support the work of the ensembles are welcome.
VALLEY CITY, ND
Times-Online

Pitchfork & Hoe showcases skills, culture and community

Traditions define culture, which defines community which enables prosperity – through shared customs, shared knowledge and shared values. This sharing of traditions, customs and knowledge was on full display at the Valley City Eagles’ Club this weekend, where an eclectic gathering of growers, doers and vendors came together to freely provide a bounty of knowledge, a harvest of experiences.
VALLEY CITY, ND
Times-Online

School Board seeks to purchase, pave over property for parking

The Valley City Public School Board met for a special meeting to discuss plans to purchase property north of the Central Administration Building, to be bulldozed and paved over to make for an expanded parking lot for the school. A quorum of the School Board, with members Phil Hatcher and...
VALLEY CITY, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Valley City, ND
Lifestyle
City
Valley City, ND
Times-Online

VCSU Football begins conference play Saturday

VALLEY CITY (VCSU) – Conference play kicks off Saturday afternoon as the Valley City State University football team hosts Dakota State University. The Vikings and Trojans kick off at 4 p.m. from VCSU's Lokken Stadium. The tailgate lot opens at 2 p.m. and will feature a freewill offering meal prepared by the VCSU Booster Board.
VALLEY CITY, ND
Times-Online

VCSU baseball 8-1 victory in finale fall game

VALLEY CITY – Mayville State scored in four of the last five innings Wednesday night, pulling away late from Valley City State for a 8-1 victory in the fall baseball finale. Tory Nelson’s RBI single in the bottom the fourth inning plated VCSU’s only run and tied the game at 1-1. From there, Mayville State scored in each of the next four innings to open up an 8-1 lead.
VALLEY CITY, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy