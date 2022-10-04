VALLEY CITY – Mayville State scored in four of the last five innings Wednesday night, pulling away late from Valley City State for a 8-1 victory in the fall baseball finale. Tory Nelson’s RBI single in the bottom the fourth inning plated VCSU’s only run and tied the game at 1-1. From there, Mayville State scored in each of the next four innings to open up an 8-1 lead.

VALLEY CITY, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO