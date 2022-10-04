Read full article on original website
Times-Online
Hi-Liners2022
The Hi-Liners XC team traveled to Mayville on Thursday for a meet at the Mayville Golf Club.…
Times-Online
VCSU Choirs and Lyra Trio in concert
VALLEY CITY, ND - The Valley City State University Choirs along with guest ensemble Lyra Trio will present Fall Choral Showcase in the Center for the Arts Performance Hall on Friday, October 7, at 7:30pm. Admission to the concert is free, and donations to support the work of the ensembles are welcome.
Times-Online
Pitchfork & Hoe showcases skills, culture and community
Traditions define culture, which defines community which enables prosperity – through shared customs, shared knowledge and shared values. This sharing of traditions, customs and knowledge was on full display at the Valley City Eagles’ Club this weekend, where an eclectic gathering of growers, doers and vendors came together to freely provide a bounty of knowledge, a harvest of experiences.
Times-Online
School Board seeks to purchase, pave over property for parking
The Valley City Public School Board met for a special meeting to discuss plans to purchase property north of the Central Administration Building, to be bulldozed and paved over to make for an expanded parking lot for the school. A quorum of the School Board, with members Phil Hatcher and...
Times-Online
VCSU Football begins conference play Saturday
VALLEY CITY (VCSU) – Conference play kicks off Saturday afternoon as the Valley City State University football team hosts Dakota State University. The Vikings and Trojans kick off at 4 p.m. from VCSU's Lokken Stadium. The tailgate lot opens at 2 p.m. and will feature a freewill offering meal prepared by the VCSU Booster Board.
Times-Online
VCSU baseball 8-1 victory in finale fall game
VALLEY CITY – Mayville State scored in four of the last five innings Wednesday night, pulling away late from Valley City State for a 8-1 victory in the fall baseball finale. Tory Nelson’s RBI single in the bottom the fourth inning plated VCSU’s only run and tied the game at 1-1. From there, Mayville State scored in each of the next four innings to open up an 8-1 lead.
Times-Online
Hi-Liners are a number one hit
They are the only Class A team that has yet to lose a game; now Valley City is getting some respect,
