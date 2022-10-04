Read full article on original website
A new rotary electric contact method could radically change the way wind turbines generate electricity
Sandia National Laboratories researchers have developed a fundamentally new type of rotary electrical contact. The technology is called Twistact, and it will eliminate the need for expensive rare-earth magnets in large wind turbines. Sandia is now ready to partner with the energy industry to develop the next generation of direct-drive...
PepsiCo wants to grow profits and shrink its carbon footprint. That requires the company to "go bigger" and "accelerate" climate action, a top sustainability exec says.
Insider spoke to Jim Andrew, PepsiCo's executive vice president and chief sustainability officer, on the sidelines of Climate Week NYC.
This solar-powered electric car cleans carbon from the air as it drives
Built by students at Eindhoven University of Technology in the Netherlands, the Zem prototype captures carbon while driving.
Hydrogen Cost-Parity With Diesel Cut by up to Eight Years With New Loop Energy Fuel Cell
VANCOUVER, British Columbia & HANNOVER, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2022-- Loop Energy ™ (TSX: LPEN), a designer and manufacturer of hydrogen fuel cells for commercial mobility, will unveil its landmark 120 kW fuel cell system at IAA Transportation 2022 in Hannover, Germany, today. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220919005215/en/ Loop Energy announces the launch of the S1200. (Photo: Business Wire)
9 solar inverters to save energy costs and reduce carbon footprints
Save money on electricity bills and protect the environment.
natureworldnews.com
Scientists Find a Way to Break Polyethylene Plastics To Create High-Value Feed Stocks That Can Reduce Usage of Fossil Fuels
Polyethylene plastics, which include single-use bags and general-purpose bottles, are indestructible forever. This also makes them difficult to recycle. However, chemists have discovered a mechanism to degrade the polymer (a chain of around a thousand ethylene molecules) into three-carbon propylene molecules, which are in great demand for the production of another plastic, polypropylene.
BBC
Cost of living: The people using solar panels and turbines to reduce bills
At the eastern edge of England, where the River Blackwater meets the North Sea, a small community whose size oscillates with the seasons lives without any connection to the National Grid. The Othona Community at Bradwell-on-Sea in Essex has just four permanent residents, including wardens Richard Sanders and his wife,...
Money Saving Tips to Cut Winter Energy Bills
American households could see their energy bills increase in the coming months, as the federal government warned that the price of electricity is expected to continue rising over the winter. The U.S. Energy Information Administration forecast the average price of electricity for residential consumers could reach 15.86 cents per kilowatthour...
lbmjournal.com
Trusscore joins Vinyl Sustainability Council
PALMERSTON, Ontario — Trusscore, the material science company that makes sustainable, improved alternatives for traditional building products, has joined the Vinyl Sustainability Council, which aims to advance sustainable performance and practices throughout the vinyl industry. “Environmental stewardship is a core value at Trusscore,” said CEO Dave Caputo. “The Vinyl...
Nature.com
Target methane
Communications Earth & Environment volumeÂ 3, ArticleÂ number:Â 228 (2022) Cite this article. Methane is a potent greenhouse gas emitted by both human activity and the natural environment. Due to its relatively short atmospheric lifetime, controlling methane emissions is increasingly recognised as a powerful climate mitigation strategy.
agupdate.com
Renewable diesel aviation the focus for biofuels industry
As the summer driving season comes to a close, demand for gasoline and other fuels has gone through significant ebbs and flows. The ongoing military conflict between Russia and Ukraine has thrown the supply and demand picture into significant volatility. The higher summer gas prices had many consumers looking for other options at the pump this year, outside of the typical E10 blend. E15 and E85 are often discussed when looking for more cost-effective options.
constructiontechnology.media
Construction’s energy crisis
Over 70% of construction companies have made changes to counter rising energy bills with 15% of these describing the change as ‘radical’ according to Ayming’s fourth International Innovation Barometer. The global survey of senior executives and R&D Directors also revealed that, as a reaction to these rising...
bicmagazine.com
Oil and gas methane emissions could be solved this decade
(Reuters) Emissions of methane, a potent greenhouse gas, from oil and gas infrastructure could be stamped out within the next 10 years, industry experts said. Speaking at the Reuters IMPACT climate conference in London, they noted that technology to detect leakages from oil and gas had been ramping up in the last five years, making mitigation feasible.
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Companies with female CEOs are more eco-friendly, researchers say
Companies led by women tend to make more environmentally friendly decisions, according to researchers at the School of Management at Northwestern Polytechnical University in Xi’an, China. Companies with female leaders tend to have “greater concern for stakeholders and social reflection,” which lead them to make policy decisions that favor...
makeuseof.com
Which EV Charging Network Uses the Most Renewable Energy?
Electric vehicles are everywhere. A few years back, seeing an electric vehicle was quite the occasion, but now EVs are very common. It's difficult to go more than a few minutes without seeing an EV on the road—but the charging infrastructure isn't as commonplace. It stands to reason that as more and more EVs are sold, charging infrastructures will also continue to expand.
daystech.org
Using AI to optimize and unlock the value of co-located solar and energy storage – pv magazine USA
When mixed with on-site technology property, battery storage programs can be utilized to experience out the worst of the worth volatility – discharging throughout excessive costs and absorbing extra power from technology. October 7, 2022 Chris Smith. Pairing battery storage with wind generators or photo voltaic panels (both on...
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
The Truth about Ethanol and Carbon Emissions
By Geoff Cooper (Renewable Fuels Associati0n) … Unfortunately, Reuters took the same flawed and misleading approach to examining ethanol’s carbon footprint that many other biofuel critics and opponents have taken in the past. Like other erroneous attacks on ethanol’s carbon benefits, the Reuters article failed to look at the full carbon lifecycle for ethanol, while also failing to make appropriate comparisons amongst different fuel types.
altenergymag.com
POWIN ACQUIRES EKS TO DELIVER FULLY INTEGRATED GRID-SCALE ENERGY STORAGE SYSTEMS
This transaction ensures new and existing Powin customers will receive enhanced product and technology offerings, enabling Powin to deliver a fully integrated grid-scale energy storage experience with supply chain security. Global energy storage platform provider Powin LLC (Powin) today announced the acquisition of EKS Energy (EKS), a leading provider of...
Fashion Saved $38M in 2021 With These Greener Supply Chain Programs, Per Aii Report
Sustainable fashion’s NGOs are celebrating recent gains while gearing up for upcoming events. For one, the Apparel Impact Institute released its impact report Thursday, tracking fashion industry progress throughout the year.More from WWDPhotos of Florence Pugh's Style EvolutionJanuary Jones Stars in Jonathan Simkhai Fall 2022 Campaign'Hocus Pocus 2' New York City Premiere Prior to this, the organization released two reports last year, the “Roadmap to Net Zero” and “Unlocking the Trillion-Dollar Fashion Decarbonization Opportunity,” which above all else, puts a number on fashion’s lost progress (just a mere $1 trillion for net-zero aims) while anchoring Aii’s next steps in data. Among the highlights...
More federal funding required to hit net-zero by 2050, report finds
OTTAWA — The federal government needs to provide more funding, plan for a just transition and be more transparent about the challenges ahead if the country is going to have a chance of hitting net-zero emissions by 2050, a new report says. The report, published this morning by the...
