Pet Services

Interesting Engineering

A new rotary electric contact method could radically change the way wind turbines generate electricity

Sandia National Laboratories researchers have developed a fundamentally new type of rotary electrical contact. The technology is called Twistact, and it will eliminate the need for expensive rare-earth magnets in large wind turbines. Sandia is now ready to partner with the energy industry to develop the next generation of direct-drive...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Associated Press

Hydrogen Cost-Parity With Diesel Cut by up to Eight Years With New Loop Energy Fuel Cell

VANCOUVER, British Columbia & HANNOVER, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2022-- Loop Energy ™ (TSX: LPEN), a designer and manufacturer of hydrogen fuel cells for commercial mobility, will unveil its landmark 120 kW fuel cell system at IAA Transportation 2022 in Hannover, Germany, today. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220919005215/en/ Loop Energy announces the launch of the S1200. (Photo: Business Wire)
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carbon Neutrality#Greenhouse Gas#Carbon Offset#Ghg#Native Energy#B Corporation#Company#Psc
natureworldnews.com

Scientists Find a Way to Break Polyethylene Plastics To Create High-Value Feed Stocks That Can Reduce Usage of Fossil Fuels

Polyethylene plastics, which include single-use bags and general-purpose bottles, are indestructible forever. This also makes them difficult to recycle. However, chemists have discovered a mechanism to degrade the polymer (a chain of around a thousand ethylene molecules) into three-carbon propylene molecules, which are in great demand for the production of another plastic, polypropylene.
ENVIRONMENT
Newsweek

Money Saving Tips to Cut Winter Energy Bills

American households could see their energy bills increase in the coming months, as the federal government warned that the price of electricity is expected to continue rising over the winter. The U.S. Energy Information Administration forecast the average price of electricity for residential consumers could reach 15.86 cents per kilowatthour...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
lbmjournal.com

Trusscore joins Vinyl Sustainability Council

PALMERSTON, Ontario — Trusscore, the material science company that makes sustainable, improved alternatives for traditional building products, has joined the Vinyl Sustainability Council, which aims to advance sustainable performance and practices throughout the vinyl industry. “Environmental stewardship is a core value at Trusscore,” said CEO Dave Caputo. “The Vinyl...
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

Target methane

Communications Earth & Environment volumeÂ 3, ArticleÂ number:Â 228 (2022) Cite this article. Methane is a potent greenhouse gas emitted by both human activity and the natural environment. Due to its relatively short atmospheric lifetime, controlling methane emissions is increasingly recognised as a powerful climate mitigation strategy.
ENVIRONMENT
agupdate.com

Renewable diesel aviation the focus for biofuels industry

As the summer driving season comes to a close, demand for gasoline and other fuels has gone through significant ebbs and flows. The ongoing military conflict between Russia and Ukraine has thrown the supply and demand picture into significant volatility. The higher summer gas prices had many consumers looking for other options at the pump this year, outside of the typical E10 blend. E15 and E85 are often discussed when looking for more cost-effective options.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
constructiontechnology.media

Construction’s energy crisis

Over 70% of construction companies have made changes to counter rising energy bills with 15% of these describing the change as ‘radical’ according to Ayming’s fourth International Innovation Barometer. The global survey of senior executives and R&D Directors also revealed that, as a reaction to these rising...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
bicmagazine.com

Oil and gas methane emissions could be solved this decade

(Reuters) Emissions of methane, a potent greenhouse gas, from oil and gas infrastructure could be stamped out within the next 10 years, industry experts said. Speaking at the Reuters IMPACT climate conference in London, they noted that technology to detect leakages from oil and gas had been ramping up in the last five years, making mitigation feasible.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
mcknightsseniorliving.com

Companies with female CEOs are more eco-friendly, researchers say

Companies led by women tend to make more environmentally friendly decisions, according to researchers at the School of Management at Northwestern Polytechnical University in Xi’an, China. Companies with female leaders tend to have “greater concern for stakeholders and social reflection,” which lead them to make policy decisions that favor...
ADVOCACY
makeuseof.com

Which EV Charging Network Uses the Most Renewable Energy?

Electric vehicles are everywhere. A few years back, seeing an electric vehicle was quite the occasion, but now EVs are very common. It's difficult to go more than a few minutes without seeing an EV on the road—but the charging infrastructure isn't as commonplace. It stands to reason that as more and more EVs are sold, charging infrastructures will also continue to expand.
CARS
advancedbiofuelsusa.info

The Truth about Ethanol and Carbon Emissions

By Geoff Cooper (Renewable Fuels Associati0n) … Unfortunately, Reuters took the same flawed and misleading approach to examining ethanol’s carbon footprint that many other biofuel critics and opponents have taken in the past. Like other erroneous attacks on ethanol’s carbon benefits, the Reuters article failed to look at the full carbon lifecycle for ethanol, while also failing to make appropriate comparisons amongst different fuel types.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
altenergymag.com

POWIN ACQUIRES EKS TO DELIVER FULLY INTEGRATED GRID-SCALE ENERGY STORAGE SYSTEMS

This transaction ensures new and existing Powin customers will receive enhanced product and technology offerings, enabling Powin to deliver a fully integrated grid-scale energy storage experience with supply chain security. Global energy storage platform provider Powin LLC (Powin) today announced the acquisition of EKS Energy (EKS), a leading provider of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WWD

Fashion Saved $38M in 2021 With These Greener Supply Chain Programs, Per Aii Report

Sustainable fashion’s NGOs are celebrating recent gains while gearing up for upcoming events. For one, the Apparel Impact Institute released its impact report Thursday, tracking fashion industry progress throughout the year.More from WWDPhotos of Florence Pugh's Style EvolutionJanuary Jones Stars in Jonathan Simkhai Fall 2022 Campaign'Hocus Pocus 2' New York City Premiere Prior to this, the organization released two reports last year, the “Roadmap to Net Zero” and “Unlocking the Trillion-Dollar Fashion Decarbonization Opportunity,” which above all else, puts a number on fashion’s lost progress (just a mere $1 trillion for net-zero aims) while anchoring Aii’s next steps in data. Among the highlights...
ENVIRONMENT

