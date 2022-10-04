Read full article on original website
Parshallville Cider Mill – Fenton – Vote Now!
This mill was a part of Fenton before Fenton came into existence. It’s named after the town originally settled as “Parshallville.” This 145-year-old mill has been a flour mill, gristmill, and now it’s home to Parshallville Cider Mill. Family-owned and run, they offer a delicious selection of cider, donuts, pies, and caramel apples.
Paint Creek Cider Mill – Rochester
Paint Creek Cider Mill is one of the newer players with historical roots. The current business has been around for the last ten years, but the original mill dates back to the 1800s. Their cider comes from apples on their family-owned farm in Northern Michigan, Red Jack Cider Mill. They also bring back pumpkins every year from the farm and have them available on site! You can also get a slice of their seasonal blueberry zucchini bread!
Motor City Comic Con OCTOBER Edition
The Motor City Comic Con October edition is coming next weekend! This edition of the con features many horror-themed guests and celebrities. It’s been a long time, over a decade since Motor City Comic Con has had a two-show year. The Motor City Comic Con October is going to be on October 14th – 16th and you can get tickets right here.
Spicer Orchards – Fenton
Spicer Orchards is a big and beloved piece of the Fenton community and history. Growing fruit is a craft at Spicer Orchards: a craft that has been handed down through the generations. Today, the orchard offers tons of activities including You-Pick, playgrounds and inflatables, a WORK-OF-ART corn maze, and more. Every Fall, Spicer hosts the Harvest Festival and the 5K Pumpkin Run. Of course, there is plenty of Spicer’s delicious donuts and cider!
Three Cedars Farm and Cider Mill – Northville – Vote Now!
Three Cedars Farm and Cider Mill has been run with care and love for the last 17 years by the same owners. You’ll find a ton of Fall activities at this mill (open seven days a week). They also have a DRIVE-THRU on weekends (10am – 6pm) for cider and donuts! This Northville landmark and historical place was also recently named one of Country Living’s 25 Best Pumpkin Farms Across America. They offer hayrides, U-Pick Pumpkin Patch, a 7-acre corn maze, a play area, a petting farm, and a general store with old-fashioned candy and seasonal items. You can reserve a tent or barn for your party, or even a bonfire site! They also do it up for Christmas.
