pymnts.com
Spotify Plans to Combat Hate Speech With Kinzen Purchase
Spotify has acquired Kinzen, an Irish content moderation company, the streaming audio platform announced Wednesday (Oct. 5). “Kinzen’s advanced technology and deep expertise will help us more effectively deliver a safe, enjoyable experience on our platform around the world,” Spotify said in a news release. The terms of...
Women Are Revealing The "Rookie Mistakes" They Wish They Had Known When They First Joined The Dating Scene
"This will save time on meeting with people."
pymnts.com
Subscriptions Push Premium Over Freemium Amid Rising Prices
Apps dabbling in everything from retail to romance are charging for more features as way to generate new revenue streams from legions of “freemium” or unpaid users. While the freemium model has long been used to entice users to try a service and then, over time, upsell them into buying access to richer features, the widespread effect of belt-tightening and app fatigue appear to be pushing more apps to find new ways to monetize their experiences.
