Florida university researching why people ignore hurricane evacuation orders
TAMPA, Fla. — Researchers from the University of South Florida are investigating why some people choose to stay in their homes, despite the order to evacuate. According to Elizabeth Dunn, an instructor with USF Health, the study’s goal will be to gather information on decision-making processes in various Florida communities, according to WTSP-TV.
Statue dedicated to ‘Cheeto dust’ unveiled in small Canadian town
A small town in Canada received a unique monument for sharing a name with that bright orange residue found on the fingers of some snack lovers. According to Frito Lay, “Cheetle” is the official name for that orange stuff that gets all over your fingers when eating Cheetos. The company thought because the tiny town of Cheadle, Alberta, sounded so similar, it deserved a 17-foot statue to celebrate “Cheetle and Canadians’ cheesy, Cheetle-dusted fingertips,” according to a company release.
