Seems like every corner gas station has one: “The Pusher Game.” I know you have probably seen one or even played and lost. Believe it or not, these games are illegal in Michigan, according to the State Gaming Board. What makes it illegal is they use real coins and paper money, visa cards, and prizes, not tokens. Also, these games have no age limit. Kids are playing. Just last year, the gaming control board seized 1,033 machines and more than $248,000. To me, it is just a novelty with no skill involved and just plain fun if you ask me.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO