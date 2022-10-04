Read full article on original website
Today in B2B Payments: Partnerships Ease Marketplace Payments, Logistics
Today in B2B payments, Balance and Mirakl partner to enable seamless payments on B2B marketplaces, Procurant and Uber Freight Team to streamline logistics for suppliers of fresh produce, and Tempo France and Orokii open a remittance corridor. Plus, Jiko raises $40 million to “transform the future of liquid money storage.”
Has SWIFT Beaten Crypto to Punch on Cross-Border Payments Interoperability?
In a pair of papers today, financial messaging service SWIFT claimed that it has solved two of the thorniest problems digital assets must overcome if they are to revolutionize the way money moves: allowing the coming wave of central bank digital currencies to interact seamlessly and instantly across borders and making trading and settling tokenized possible across different platforms and making those digital assets interoperable with traditional ones on those same platforms.
Digital Lenders Flood UK Mortgage Market as Battle Against Incumbents Grows
As U.K. consumers become ever-more open to digital banking, the range of services offered by digital-first banks has been expanding to meet that demand. But depending on the products and services offered, traditional banks have not completely lost consumers to disruptive FinTech players, as consumers’ expectations of neobanks and traditional banks tend to vary based on their needs.
Tapping Into The Benefits Of Item-Level Receipt Data
US Banks Plan 2023 Investments in Receipt Data Innovation. Why are 68% of highly data-ready banks and FinTechs investing in receipt data technology? In “Tapping Into The Benefits Of Item-Level Receipt Data,” a collaboration with Banyan, PYMNTS surveyed 351 bank and FinTech executives to examine how firms can leverage receipt data to track consumer spending, prevent fraud and strengthen consumer relationships.
Spotify Plans to Combat Hate Speech With Kinzen Purchase
Spotify has acquired Kinzen, an Irish content moderation company, the streaming audio platform announced Wednesday (Oct. 5). “Kinzen’s advanced technology and deep expertise will help us more effectively deliver a safe, enjoyable experience on our platform around the world,” Spotify said in a news release. The terms of...
Subscriptions Push Premium Over Freemium Amid Rising Prices
Apps dabbling in everything from retail to romance are charging for more features as way to generate new revenue streams from legions of “freemium” or unpaid users. While the freemium model has long been used to entice users to try a service and then, over time, upsell them into buying access to richer features, the widespread effect of belt-tightening and app fatigue appear to be pushing more apps to find new ways to monetize their experiences.
