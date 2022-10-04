Read full article on original website
There’s a reason Mike Leach’s quarterbacks have never cost him his job
The next time a pundit says “Missing on such-and-such QB cost coach X his job” will be my next visit to the psych ward. You know why Spencer Rattler didn’t cost Lincoln Riley his job, and Paul Chryst couldn’t survive Graham Mertz? One looks at a chalkboard as a place to draw plays, and the other sees a canvas.
These are the top 10 unbeaten college football teams through Week 6
Week 5 of the College Football season brought chaos. Three matchups between unbeaten teams lived up to the hype, and left us with just 16 perfect teams. A near-loss from Georgia and dominance from Alabama and Ohio State shook up this week’s rankings. So did the outcomes of the aforementioned battles between unbeatens.
Florida Gators Not Selling Missouri Short Prior to Homecoming Bout
Although their record may indicate otherwise, Missouri will not be a pushover for the Florida Gators. Billy Napier and Co. are preparing as such.
College football Marty McFly Rankings Week 5: Is UCLA back? Is Chip Kelly back? Do they even qualify for being back?
I think we’re going to need to redefine what is a lost program. For example, if Virginia Tech returns to the form that Frank Beamer consistently had them at, would they be back? I ask because schools that were trying to get back this year are disappearing like Spider-Man in Infinity War. (I can’t remember if Marty McFly ever disappeared in a Back to the Future movie, so if that’s a more apt reference, use that one.)
Jim Harbaugh and Jimbo Fisher are kindred spirits
Jim Harbaugh and Jimbo Fisher are two identical strangers on similar paths. Both were top-notch quarterback gurus who haven’t been able to find a consistent spark behind center. This season, Texas A&M is on its second quarterback while Harbaugh has been deploying a platoon system featuring J.J. McCarthy and Cade McNamara.
Concussions continue to plague NFL games, this time its Colts' Nyheim Hines
Another Thursday Night Football game, another head injury. Last week, Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was slammed into the turf and diagnosed with a concussion. Last night’s third play from scrimmage saw Colts running back Nyheim Hines suffer a similarly unfortunate fate. Hines took a routine hit by NFL standards. As he was helped to his feet, his legs gave out. It was initially impossible for Hines to stand on his own, which is a key indicator of motor instability.
