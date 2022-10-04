I think we’re going to need to redefine what is a lost program. For example, if Virginia Tech returns to the form that Frank Beamer consistently had them at, would they be back? I ask because schools that were trying to get back this year are disappearing like Spider-Man in Infinity War. (I can’t remember if Marty McFly ever disappeared in a Back to the Future movie, so if that’s a more apt reference, use that one.)

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO