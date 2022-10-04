Hornets Sports & Entertainment, the parent company of the Greensboro Swarm, announced today that the organization’s NBA G League affiliate has extended its lease with the Greensboro Coliseum Complex and entered into a naming rights partnership with Novant Health for what will now be known as the Novant Health Fieldhouse at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex.

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 8 HOURS AGO