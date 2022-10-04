Read full article on original website
NBA
SWARM EXTEND LEASE WITH GREENSBORO COLISEUM COMPLEX, ANNOUNCE NAMING RIGHTS DEAL WITH NOVANT HEALTH
Hornets Sports & Entertainment, the parent company of the Greensboro Swarm, announced today that the organization’s NBA G League affiliate has extended its lease with the Greensboro Coliseum Complex and entered into a naming rights partnership with Novant Health for what will now be known as the Novant Health Fieldhouse at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex.
College Football News
Florida State vs NC State Prediction, Game Preview
Florida State vs NC State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 6, Saturday, October 8. Record: Florida State (4-1), NC State (4-1) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference. Bowl Projections | Week 5 Scoreboard. Week 6 Early Lines...
