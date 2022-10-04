ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

Related
NBA

SWARM EXTEND LEASE WITH GREENSBORO COLISEUM COMPLEX, ANNOUNCE NAMING RIGHTS DEAL WITH NOVANT HEALTH

Hornets Sports & Entertainment, the parent company of the Greensboro Swarm, announced today that the organization’s NBA G League affiliate has extended its lease with the Greensboro Coliseum Complex and entered into a naming rights partnership with Novant Health for what will now be known as the Novant Health Fieldhouse at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex.
GREENSBORO, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fayetteville, OH
City
Fayetteville, NC
Local
Ohio Sports
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
City
Raleigh, NC
Charlotte, NC
Sports
City
Charlotte, NC
City
Columbus, NC
City
Columbia, NC
State
South Carolina State
College Football News

Florida State vs NC State Prediction, Game Preview

Florida State vs NC State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 6, Saturday, October 8. Record: Florida State (4-1), NC State (4-1) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference. Bowl Projections | Week 5 Scoreboard. Week 6 Early Lines...
TALLAHASSEE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy