Edward Jerry Wynn
Edward Jerry Wynn, 75, of Chattahoochee, Florida, passed away on October 6, 2022, at Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center in LaGrange, Georgia. He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Jane Wynn; his sister, Joyce Wynn Suber; his children, Wendy Roberson and husband Rob, Amy Driggers and husband Stacey, Jenny Simmons and husband Aaron, Ted Wynn, Jamey Holt and wife Jamie Hughes; eleven grandchildren and four great grandchildren. He also leaves behind many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and beloved friends. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Ed and Marie Wynn; the mother of his children, Rena deRochemont; a nephew, Jeff Lanier, and a close family friend, Kevin McNeil.
Ms. Carolyn Bellamy
Ms. Carolyn Bellamy of Panama City and formerly of Marianna, gained her wings on Thursday, September 28th at Ascension Sacred Heart Health in Panama. She was 75 years of age. She was a retired educator with the Bay County School System. Treasured memories will forever remain with two daughters, Shaunette...
Milli Colson
Milli Colson peacefully departed this earthly life on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, in her Alford home with her family by her side. Milli is survived by her husband, David T. Colson; daughter, Jennifer C. Queener; son, Scott P. Casey, and his wife, Amber Casey; grandson, Brandon Queener; brother, “Buddy” Rogers; two sisters, Molly Lana Hagood and Amanda L. Hull; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, including Curtis Colson; several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and many friends.
Darlene Madden Adams
Darlene Madden Adams, 69, of Esto, FL, passed away on Thursday, September 29, 2022. She was born on November 12, 1952, in Galveston, TX to Joseph and Mary Ann Lee Gay. She graduated from Evans High school in Orlando, Florida. She went on to start her career in Insurance where she remained until her retirement, over 40 years, working in different specialties in her career. She was devoted to her community of Esto, Florida. She was a huge part of the Two-Toed Tom Festival, which raised funds for the community to assist in things like, Christmas toys for those children less fortunate. She and her slew of helpers would sit and wrap presents to make sure no child would be without a present on Christmas. She was a member of the Town of Esto Council for a period to help bring growth to the town. She loved her community and its people. When one of the most devasting hurricanes hit the panhandle, she stepped in and worked with companies to direct the cleanup with huge trucks of debris, making sure they were being safe and guiding them to their location for removal.
Homecoming Bonfire Turns Into An Massive Explosion At Florida High School
Nothing like homecoming week when you’re in high school. Hopefully, you’re not still scrambling for a date, but even if you’re going stag, it’s just a good time. Football season is underway and homecoming is always a big game, but depending on where you went to high school, you got the parade, school work seems to go out the window, everybody is in a good mood… it’s just fun.
LTC “R” Richard F. Kneiss (Dick)
LTC “R” Richard F. Kneiss (Dick), 86, of Chipley, Florida, died Sunday, October 2, 2022, at his home. He was born on July 14, 1936, and was raised in Elyria, Ohio. He graduated from Bowling Green State University in Ohio and completed his Master’s Degree at American Technical Institute in Texas.
Northwest Florida Championship Rodeo returns to Bonifay
BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB) — The 77th annual Northwest Florida Championship Rodeo is back. The gates open at 5:30 Thursday evening for the weekend-long event. All of the most popular rodeo events will be happening: calf-roping, bull-riding, barrel racing, and even mutton bustin’. But there are also specialty acts like motorcycle jumpers and rodeo clowns. More […]
Holmes County dedicates season to late teammate
BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Holmes County golf team is dedicating their season to their late teammate Tyler Erickson, who passed away last month. In just their second season as a program, the Holmes County girl’s golf team placed third in the Big Bend Championship in Tallahassee on October 4. “Even though we’re a newer […]
JAIL Report for October 6, 2022
Deonte McKnight, 29, Sneads, Florida: Concealed weapon: Marianna Police Department. John Holland, 59, Marianna, Florida: Battery domestic: Marianna Police Department. There are a total of 192 inmates lodged in the Jackson County Jail.
Richard Allan Baggett
Richard Allan Baggett, 78 of Marianna, Florida died Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at his residence. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced by James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel.
Ms. Belzie Louise Balcom
Ms. Belzie Louise Balcom of Greenwood entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, September 27th at Jackson Hospital surrounded by her family. She was 95 years of age. A homemaker, she was a native of Jackson County, of the Baptist faith and a member of New Hope Missionary Baptist Church. Precious...
Bay Sheriff: ‘We are officially out of the bonfire business’
ED. NOTE: This story was updated with a Thursday morning statement from Bay District Schools. LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Sheriff Tommy Ford has responded after the agency accidentally caused an explosion at a bonfire during Mosley High School’s homecoming. “Tonight, there was an incident at Mosley High School where the annual homecoming bonfire exploded. […]
Wayne Carl Hardy
Wayne Carl Hardy, age 88, of Chipley, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 3, 2022. Wayne was born January 15, 1934, son of the late Ila J. Hardy Culp and Milage Hardy and brother to the late, Glen Hardy. Wayne was a member of the Florida National Guard, retired ATT/Bellsouth employee. He enjoyed fishing, Daytona 500, telling a good joke, and most of serving the church as an usher.
Jackson County teens bringing relief to farmers hit by Ian
MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Some local farmers in Jackson County are helping their own in the wake of Hurricane Ian. They are organizing targeted relief efforts for Southwest Florida ranchers and farmers affected by the storm. Garrison Glass and Bud Basford are just 18 years old. They have organized their own relief drive all by […]
JAIL Report for September 29-October 3,2022
Gwendolyn Kenly, 42, Greenwood, Florida: Failure to register a motor vehicle: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Tanner Cauley, 30, Marianna, Florida: Possession of a controlled substance, trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, driving while license suspended or revoked knowingly, possession of cocaine, fleeing and attempting to elude, hold for Washington County: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
Jackson County judge helping Hurricane Ian survivors
MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Hurricane Ian caused extensive damage across Southwest Florida. As the community grapples with the destruction, people from all over are doing what they can to aid recovery. Jackson County Judge, Wade Mercer, wants to do what he can to help those helping others. “We’ve been put in contact with a fireman […]
Fugitive wanted for double homicide in Alabama, Florida captured by authorities
An Alabama fugitive wanted in the July double homicide of a couple found slain in Florida was captured by federal and local authorities Tuesday in Dothan and charged with capital murder. Davanta Laquae Williams, 32, of Dothan, was captured by U.S. Marshals and Dothan police in the 700 block of...
Fort Rucker name change approved
FORT RUCKER, Ala (WDHN)— The Pentagon Press Secretary, Brigadier General Pat Ryder, announced on October 6 that the name change for Fort Rucker, among other forts, has been reviewed and approved. The approval comes from an Implementation of the Naming Commission’s Recommendations, issued by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J....
Alice M. Johnson
Alice M. Johnson, age 80, of Cottondale, passed away on Thursday, October 6, 2022 her residence. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Marianna Chapel Funeral Home.
One dead, more injured in fiery ambulance crash in Alabama
A fiery crash involving an Alabama ambulance Thursday left one person dead and others injured, a television station reported. WSFA-TV reported that Don Parrish, who worked with Pilcher Ambulance, was killed when the ambulance left the road, struck a tree and burst into flames. Parrish reportedly was retired from the...
