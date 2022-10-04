Read full article on original website
Ms. Carolyn Bellamy
Ms. Carolyn Bellamy of Panama City and formerly of Marianna, gained her wings on Thursday, September 28th at Ascension Sacred Heart Health in Panama. She was 75 years of age. She was a retired educator with the Bay County School System. Treasured memories will forever remain with two daughters, Shaunette...
JAIL Report for October 6, 2022
Deonte McKnight, 29, Sneads, Florida: Concealed weapon: Marianna Police Department. John Holland, 59, Marianna, Florida: Battery domestic: Marianna Police Department. There are a total of 192 inmates lodged in the Jackson County Jail.
Northwest Florida Championship Rodeo returns to Bonifay
BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB) — The 77th annual Northwest Florida Championship Rodeo is back. The gates open at 5:30 Thursday evening for the weekend-long event. All of the most popular rodeo events will be happening: calf-roping, bull-riding, barrel racing, and even mutton bustin’. But there are also specialty acts like motorcycle jumpers and rodeo clowns. More […]
WATCH: Bonfire explodes at Florida high school’s homecoming
A Florida deputy was lucky to escape uninjured after a bonfire at a high school's homecoming exploded immediately after he lit it.
Donald “Don” Tankersley
Donald “Don” Tankersley, 73 of Graceville, Florida passed away Monday, October 3, 2022, following an extended illness. Don was born in Cullman, Alabama, living in Graceville for several years. A graduate of Vinemont High School,. Don was in automotive management before his retirement and his passion was cars...
Darlene Madden Adams
Darlene Madden Adams, 69, of Esto, FL, passed away on Thursday, September 29, 2022. She was born on November 12, 1952, in Galveston, TX to Joseph and Mary Ann Lee Gay. She graduated from Evans High school in Orlando, Florida. She went on to start her career in Insurance where she remained until her retirement, over 40 years, working in different specialties in her career. She was devoted to her community of Esto, Florida. She was a huge part of the Two-Toed Tom Festival, which raised funds for the community to assist in things like, Christmas toys for those children less fortunate. She and her slew of helpers would sit and wrap presents to make sure no child would be without a present on Christmas. She was a member of the Town of Esto Council for a period to help bring growth to the town. She loved her community and its people. When one of the most devasting hurricanes hit the panhandle, she stepped in and worked with companies to direct the cleanup with huge trucks of debris, making sure they were being safe and guiding them to their location for removal.
Legals 10-6-2022
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT: GREGORY J BERMES the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number, description of property and the name in which it was assessed are as follows:. Certificate No. 1472 OF 2018. Parcel ID:
LTC “R” Richard F. Kneiss (Dick)
LTC “R” Richard F. Kneiss (Dick), 86, of Chipley, Florida, died Sunday, October 2, 2022, at his home. He was born on July 14, 1936, and was raised in Elyria, Ohio. He graduated from Bowling Green State University in Ohio and completed his Master’s Degree at American Technical Institute in Texas.
Jackson County teens bringing relief to farmers hit by Ian
MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Some local farmers in Jackson County are helping their own in the wake of Hurricane Ian. They are organizing targeted relief efforts for Southwest Florida ranchers and farmers affected by the storm. Garrison Glass and Bud Basford are just 18 years old. They have organized their own relief drive all by […]
Holmes County dedicates season to late teammate
BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Holmes County golf team is dedicating their season to their late teammate Tyler Erickson, who passed away last month. In just their second season as a program, the Holmes County girl’s golf team placed third in the Big Bend Championship in Tallahassee on October 4. “Even though we’re a newer […]
Richard Allan Baggett
Richard Allan Baggett, 78 of Marianna, Florida died Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at his residence. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced by James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel.
Ms. Belzie Louise Balcom
Ms. Belzie Louise Balcom of Greenwood entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, September 27th at Jackson Hospital surrounded by her family. She was 95 years of age. A homemaker, she was a native of Jackson County, of the Baptist faith and a member of New Hope Missionary Baptist Church. Precious...
JAIL Report for September 29-October 3,2022
Gwendolyn Kenly, 42, Greenwood, Florida: Failure to register a motor vehicle: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Tanner Cauley, 30, Marianna, Florida: Possession of a controlled substance, trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, driving while license suspended or revoked knowingly, possession of cocaine, fleeing and attempting to elude, hold for Washington County: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
One dead, more injured in fiery ambulance crash in Alabama
A fiery crash involving an Alabama ambulance Thursday left one person dead and others injured, a television station reported. WSFA-TV reported that Don Parrish, who worked with Pilcher Ambulance, was killed when the ambulance left the road, struck a tree and burst into flames. Parrish reportedly was retired from the...
Jackson County judge helping Hurricane Ian survivors
MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Hurricane Ian caused extensive damage across Southwest Florida. As the community grapples with the destruction, people from all over are doing what they can to aid recovery. Jackson County Judge, Wade Mercer, wants to do what he can to help those helping others. “We’ve been put in contact with a fireman […]
Residents of small panhandle towns are donating to rural communities hit by hurricane
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - When Hurricane Ian struck Florida... it brought back memories of Michael for many in our community. But Americans have come together to help those impacted by the storm. Residents of small towns in our area, like Vernon and Marianna, want to make sure rural communities hit by Ian are not forgotten... like how many of those residents feel they were after Hurricane Michael.
Fugitive wanted for double homicide in Alabama, Florida captured by authorities
An Alabama fugitive wanted in the July double homicide of a couple found slain in Florida was captured by federal and local authorities Tuesday in Dothan and charged with capital murder. Davanta Laquae Williams, 32, of Dothan, was captured by U.S. Marshals and Dothan police in the 700 block of...
Wayne Carl Hardy
Wayne Carl Hardy, age 88, of Chipley, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 3, 2022. Wayne was born January 15, 1934, son of the late Ila J. Hardy Culp and Milage Hardy and brother to the late, Glen Hardy. Wayne was a member of the Florida National Guard, retired ATT/Bellsouth employee. He enjoyed fishing, Daytona 500, telling a good joke, and most of serving the church as an usher.
WATCH: Fire contained after explosion at Mosley homecoming
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — An explosion inside a bonfire was not part of the festivities at Mosley High School’s Homecoming Wednesday night. District leaders said the explosion was caused from inside the fire and was immediately contained by deputies and firefighters. The school has this event every year and used the same procedures to […]
Missing fisherman found safe near Geneva
GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - An Enterprise man was found safe several hours after he became stranded along the Choctawhatchee River near Geneva. “His motor quit on him after he put in at the river junction on Tuesday afternoon,” Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms told News 4. The junction is...
