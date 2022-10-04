Read full article on original website
Henry County Daily Herald
How to Watch Georgia vs Auburn
Georgia enters their third SEC conference game of the season as a massive favorite over the Auburn Tigers. The Bulldogs remain undefeated in conference play this season after first dismantling the South Carolina Gamecocks on the road and then squeaking by with a victory against the Missouri Tigers. Now, Georgia comes into the Deep South's Oldest rivalry as a 29.5-point favorite over the Tigers, according to SISportBook.
Henry County Daily Herald
Stockbridge cruises past Lovett, takes over first in Region 5-AAAA
ATLANTA — Stockbridge now sits in sole possession of first place in Region 5-AAAA after a convicting 34-0 victory at Lovett Friday night. Stockbridge (5-2 overall, 4-0 in region play) entered the game tied for first place in the region with Lovett (3-3, 3-1).
Henry County Daily Herald
PHOTOS: These cats and dogs are available for adoption in Henry County
These cats and dogs are up for adoption in Henry County. Each animal is listed by their name and pet identification number. For description of any of the animals, visit the Friend's of Henry Animals Facebook page.
Henry County Daily Herald
ON THE MARKET: Brick ranch home located in quaint historic McDonough
This McDonough home is located on a cul de sac lot and has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Located in quaint historic McDonough, you can walk to the McDonough Square for dining, shopping and seasonal celebrations and events.
Henry County Daily Herald
Henry County resident takes okra to new heights
STOCKBRIDGE — After reading in the Herald about some really tall okra grown in Butts County that was vying to set a state record, Stockbridge resident Rusty Holcombe decided to see how his okra would measure up. His son Eric Holcombe sent photos to the Herald showing that Holcombe’s...
Henry County Daily Herald
GET OUT THERE: 5 things to do in the Henry County area this weekend, October 7-9
The Get Out There weekend guide lists five weekend events in the Henry County area. This weekend, take your pick of live music, community-centered events and more!
Henry County Daily Herald
PHOTOS: These cats and dogs are up for adoption at Newton County Animal Control
These animals are available for adoption through Newton County Animal Control. Each animal is listed by their identification number, or name if they have been assigned one. For more information on the animals, please visit NCAC's page on PetFinder.
Henry County Daily Herald
Stockbridge police buckle down on parking violations
STOCKBRIDGE — The Stockbridge Police Department will no longer issue warnings for motor vehicles found in restricted areas or parked in an unauthorized manner within city limits. The police force announced that they will no longer be issuing warnings for Stockbridge residents who violate the city's ordinance regarding street...
