Georgia enters their third SEC conference game of the season as a massive favorite over the Auburn Tigers. The Bulldogs remain undefeated in conference play this season after first dismantling the South Carolina Gamecocks on the road and then squeaking by with a victory against the Missouri Tigers. Now, Georgia comes into the Deep South's Oldest rivalry as a 29.5-point favorite over the Tigers, according to SISportBook.

AUBURN, AL ・ 17 HOURS AGO