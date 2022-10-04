ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodland, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Apartment Therapy

This Absolutely Alluring Floating Home is on the Market in Portland, Oregon, for Under $300K

Address: 1615 North Jantzen Ave., Portland, Oregon. From the vibrant teal exterior to the sunset orange front door, this floating home is eye-catching in the best way. Docked right along the Columbia River, this charming home lives on scenic Hayden Island in Portland, Oregon. At a glance, the multi-angled roof lines and asymmetrical windows marry with the wood siding to give the home a look that is modern, funky, and rustic all at once. When the sun sets, seeing the windows aglow with warm light beckons you inside.
PORTLAND, OR
98.3 The KEY

The Mysterious Singing Ghost Of Vancouver’s Hidden House

Hidden House Market is an event space in Vancouver, Washington. L.M. Hidden was a pioneer who contributed greatly to the small village of Vancouver. Starting in 1864, he farmed the land, started the first trolley in town, and dug the first water system. He organized the first county fair, served on the city council, and helped construct a railroad.
VANCOUVER, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Vancouver, WA
Local
Washington Lifestyle
City
Woodland, WA
Local
Washington Food & Drinks
camaspostrecord.com

Longtime Washougal Motocross Park owner to be honored posthumously

Longtime Washougal Motocross Park owner Ralph Huffman will be posthumously inducted into the Washington State Motorcycle Hall of Fame (WSMHOF) this week. The WSMHOF will hold a ceremony on Friday, Oct 8, at Emerald Downs in Auburn, Washington, welcoming five new members, including Hoffman, to its ranks. “It’s just really...
WASHOUGAL, WA
987thebull.com

Heard Of The Serial Pooper? One Dude Cleans All That Up…

They want us all to be on the lookout… for somebody dropping off bags of poop in East Multnomah Co. For several years now, somebody has been dropping off bags of poop along county roads in Corbett, Springdale, & Troutdale. There seems to be a method to the madness… bags are dropped off at predictable intervals, and are usually in Wal-Mart or other grocery store bags.
CORBETT, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pumpkin Patch#Mazes#Food Drink#Vancouver The Patch#Howell Prairie Rd
MyNorthwest.com

Dori: Felon released by WA judge charged with killing Idaho couple

On the same day Idaho innkeepers Rory and Sara Mehen were hosting summer guests at their charming, small town bed-and-breakfast, a July 22 decision by a judge 450 miles away in Washington state would allegedly lead to their deaths. Court documents from both states show John Cody Hart, 28 –...
VANCOUVER, WA
KGW

More people moving out of Portland than moving in, data shows

PORTLAND, Ore. — New data confirms what some Portlanders already know: the Rose City doesn't seem to have the kind of draw it once did, with fewer people moving in, as many move out. KGW's news partner, the Portland Business Journal, found that the population of the Portland metro...
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Halloween
Place
Vancouver, CA
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
ClarkCountyToday

Rural home engulfed by flames before fire department arrival

The American Red Cross was dispatched to the scene to assist three adults who were displaced by the fire. Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue (CCFR) crews were dispatched Thursday (Oct. 6) at 12:30 a.m. to a residential structure fire at 3012 NW Eddy Rock Road in La Center. The reporting caller indicated that “the whole house is engulfed in fire.’’
LA CENTER, WA
Columbia County Spotlight

Warren RV park plans collapse

The county planning commission rejected the application after the golf course property sale fell apart.A 103-space RV park won't be taking over a Warren golf course after all. The Columbia County planning commission rejected an application to add an RV park to the former St. Helens Golf Course after the developer withdrew from plans to purchase the property. The county's planning department had recommended that the planning commission reject the application back in July. The planning commission hearing had been set for that month, but the developer, OHM Equity Partners, requested delays twice. Joe Kessi, chief executive officer of OHM...
WARREN, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy