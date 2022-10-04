They want us all to be on the lookout… for somebody dropping off bags of poop in East Multnomah Co. For several years now, somebody has been dropping off bags of poop along county roads in Corbett, Springdale, & Troutdale. There seems to be a method to the madness… bags are dropped off at predictable intervals, and are usually in Wal-Mart or other grocery store bags.

CORBETT, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO