Canucks get Stillman from Blackhawks for Dickinson, pick
The Vancouver Canucks acquired defenseman Riley Stillman from the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday for center Jason Dickinson and a 2024 second-round draft pick
Could Dylan Larkin be traded by Detroit Red Wings?
Will Dylan Larkin be traded by the NHL deadline?Dylan Larkin gives update on contract talks with Detroit Red Wings. Dylan Larkin was selected by the Detroit Red Wings in the 1st Round of the 2014 NHL Draft and if things play out the way he wants them to play out, he will be in Hockeytown for a very long time.
Dylan Larkin Likely First Big 2022-23 Pre-NHL Deadline Trade
According to Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff , Dylan Larkin of the Detroit Red Wings might be the NHL’s first big pre-NHL Trade Deadline deal during the 2022-23 season. Even though most eyes are on a couple of other big names, the Red Wings might be looking to make the league’s first big splash and moving Larkin would certainly qualify.
Detroit reduces roster by nine
DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings today released forwards Trenton Bliss, Joel L'Esperance, Cedric Lacroix, Tyler Spezia, Kirill Tyutyayev, and Drew Worrad, defenseman Brian Lashoff and goaltender John Lethemon from their tryout contracts. All eight players will report to the American Hockey League's Grand Rapids Griffins. Additionally, the Red Wings assigned defenseman Tnias Mathurin to the Ontario Hockey League's North Bay Battalion.
Ranking the NHL top 20 wingers for the 2022-23 season from Nikita Kucherov to Gabriel Landeskog
The wing position in hockey is an exciting one. While centers typically play a more responsible, well-rounded game, wings can get away with focusing more on the offensive side, jumping up early in the rush and generating chances. This is why it comes as no surprise that some of the...
Blackhawks assign Sikura, three others to the IceHogs
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The Chicago Blackhawks Wednesday announced that the following players have been assigned to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League: Forwards Luke Philp, Brett Seney and Dylan Sikura and defenseman Nicolas Beaudin The Blackhwks current training camp roster has 29 players, including 16 forwards, 10 defensemen and three goaltenders.
NHL Rumors: DeBrincat, Chychrun, Senators, Flames, Wild, and Canadiens
Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by NHL Lines site Betway. Kevin Weekes: Have been told that the Ottawa Senators are trying to sign forward Alex DeBrincat to a contract extension. If the package for Jakob Chychrun is…. Shawn Simpson: If the Ottawa Senators were able to...
Cubs: 4 players on postseason rosters who are a perfect fit
For the second time in as many years, the Chicago Cubs will take in the postseason like the rest of us – from either the seats or home. Despite a strong second-half performance that saw David Ross’ club run off an impressive and unexpected 39-31 mark, the Cubs fell well short of both the division crown and the wild card spots, even with the expanded format.
