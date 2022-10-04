ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barkley will challenge Packers inconsistent run defense

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Stopping the run remains the greatest challenge for the Green Bay Packers defense. That issue is particularly imperative this week as the Packers prepare to face NFL rushing leader Saquon Barkley and the New York Giants on Sunday at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
