sciotovalleyguardian.com
Firefighters in Ross Co. responded to a camper fire
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio— Firefighters in Ross County were busy Thursday afternoon. Following a grain silo fire on route 104, township personnel responded to the 15000 block of route 772 for a fully engulfed camper fire. Additional assistance was requested to battle the blaze. The cause of the fire, officials...
OSHP: 1 man died in crash in Fayette County
FAYETTE COUNTY — The Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash that involved one fatality, according to a news release. >>RELATED: 4 taken to hospital after crash in Bethel Township. The accident happened Wednesday afternoon at around 4:36 p.m. Christopher Stinespring, 48 from...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Pedestrian struck by car in Ross Co., transported by medical helicopter
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — One person is in serious condition after being hit by a car in rural Ross County. It happened shortly after 2:30 p.m. in the 2100 block of Rozelle Creek Road. According to the Ross County Sheriff’s Office, at least two cars were involved in the...
WHIZ
Glouster Man Killed in Accident
A Glouster man was killed Wednesday in a one vehicle crash in Perry County. It took place just before 3:30pm on State Route 155 in Monroe Township. The Lancaster Post of the State Highway Patrol said 70-year-old James Martin was travelling eastbound on State Route 155 when he drove off the left side of the roadway and struck a downed tree and brush pile.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Pike Co. firefighters responded to a structure fire near Beaver
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — Firefighters responded to a reported structure fire in eastern Pike County. According to initial reports, the call came in around noon along Gravel Washer Road in Beaver. Crews on the scene said heavy smoke was showing from the residence. The cause of the fire remains...
One dead after tractor-trailer crash in Fayette County
UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — One man is dead after a crash near Union Township, Fayette County, Wednesday afternoon. According to the Wilmington post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened at approximately 4:36 p.m. along US 62 just north of SR 753. Christopher Stinespring, 48, of Madison, was driving a 2013 GMC […]
Man dead after Perry County crash
MONROE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — One man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Monroe Township, Perry County, Wednesday afternoon. According to the Lancaster post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a 2003 Ford F-150 driven by James Martin, 70, of Glouster, was driving east on SR-155 at approximately 3:29 p.m. Tuesday. Police said Martin […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Fatal crash shuts down highway in Fayette Co.
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that occurred along Route 62 in Fayette County. According to initial reports, a vehicle and a commercial truck were involved in the crash. The call came in shortly before 5 p.m. Route 62 between Route 38...
Deputies search for missing Gallia County teen
GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – The Gallia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing, runaway teenager. According to the GCSO, Levi Partlow, 17, was reported missing today, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. Authorities say the last known contact with Partlow was on the evening of Sept. 25, 2022. Deputies say Partlow […]
sciotopost.com
Update: Deputy Resting at Home after Escaping Fugitive in Ross County
Ross – A deputy suffered a concussion after a man forced himself out of a court room this morning. According to Ross County sheriff Mr. Rayford ran from the Ross County Common Pleas Court resulting in one of the deputies being injured after attempting to apprehend him. Mr. Rayford was wearing a white hooded sweatshirt (with a blue and black logo), jeans and white tennis shoes. Mr. Rayford is a 26 year old, black male with black hair, brown eyes, 6′ tall and approximately 165lbs with last known address in Columbus, Ohio.
NBC4 Columbus
Scioto County man arrested for alleged rape of four boys
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WCMH) — A West Portsmouth man who allegedly raped four male children in Ohio and Virginia is in custody. Gary Cook III, 36, was arrested Thursday, according to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office. Cook faces several felony charges, including three counts of rape of a child...
whbc.com
Springfield Man Dead in Officer-Involved Shooting
SPRINGFIELD TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Springfield Township man was shot and killed in an officer-involved shooting on Wednesday. Springfield Township police in a release say they had gone to 38-year-old Jerry McCracken’s home on East Waterloo Road near Springfield Lake on a zoning issue when they were shot at.
sciotopost.com
Park Close to Pickaway County Line has a Mysterious Creation
FAIRFIELD – A park just outside of Pickaway county in Stoutsville Ohio has some mystery on how it was built, and maybe a great park to explore this fall. The location 11615 16th Road SW is owned by the Fairfield county park district which has owned the park since 1944. The park has two unique features a WPA pedestrian bridge and a cross mound.
myfox28columbus.com
1 person taken to hospital after being rescued from Scioto River
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said one person was taken to Grant Medical Center Tuesday afternoon after they were rescued from the Scioto River. Crews responded to the area of 1 Miranova Place just before 5:30 p.m. Tuesday on the report of someone in the water just south of the West Main Street Bridge.
Pike County murder trial: Evidence collected on Wagner property presented
More evidence collected against the Wagner family is expected to be presented to the jury Thursday as the trial of George Wagner IV continues.
Police: 14-year-old boy reported missing from Lancaster
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police are asking for help in locating a missing 14-year-old boy from Lancaster. Savonte Jenkins left his home on Sept. 20 and has not returned, according to the Lancaster Police Department. He is suspected to be in the Columbus area. Savonte is 5 feet, 5 inches...
sciotopost.com
Ross County – Thousands in Music Equipment Stolen From Local Church
ROSS – A local church has filed a report after the theft occurred at their church. According to the Chillicothe Police department, AGAPE Fellowship reported that someone over the last week had broken into one of the church outbuildings that are used for events and stole all his sound/music equipment that is valued at around $5000. The Church stated the door was locked and appeared to have been pried open.
cartercountytimes.com
Greenup County Sheriff’s Office to conduct road checks
Greenup, KY. (October 3, 2022) The Greenup County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints throughout Greenup County as approved by the Greenup County Sheriff’s Office policy and procedure manual. These checkpoints will be conducted in an effort to enforce the traffic laws of the Commonwealth of Kentucky.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Doctor assaulted at Adena Regional Medical Center
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the alleged assault of a doctor at Adena Regional Medical Center. The call came in from the hospital shortly before 10 a.m. According to dispatchers, the patient reportedly assaulted the doctor on floor 2A and then fled the...
sciotopost.com
Athens County – Man Sentenced to Prison for Setting Ex-Girlfriend House on Fire
ATHENS, Ohio – A Chauncey man was sentenced to 8-12 years in prison Tuesday in Athens County Common Pleas Court after pleading guilty to arson, burglary and vandalism. He was also ordered to pay more than $17,000 in restitution. Raymond Brooks, 42, was sentenced by Judge Patrick Lang to...
