Plainsman
Tigers finish fourth in Class A tennis tourney
HURON — With some strong finishes in the doubles competition, the Huron girls’ tennis team climbed to fourth place in the final standings during the Class A State Tournament, which concluded Tuesday in Rapid City. “We had lots of conversations going into the tournament about how wins earn...
Plainsman
Tiger cheer and dance competes in Brandon Valley
BRANDON – The Huron Tigers cheer team finished tied for 12th place in cheer at the Brandon Valley Invite on Tuesday in Brandon. Sioux Falls Jefferson won the cheer competition with 279 points, defeating O’Gorman, who finished with 268, and Harrisburg, who totaled 260.5 points. Host Brandon Valley...
Plainsman
Kasperson tosses first 300 of season
HURON — Austin Kasperson rolled the first perfect game of the Huron bowling season, which is just over a month old, during the Universal league on Tuesday at Fair City Lanes. Kasperson had games of 221, 300 and 196 for a 717 series. It was the second 300 game...
Plainsman
Rickey "Rick" A. Erickson, 71, of Huron
HURON — Rickey A. Erickson, 71, of Huron and formerly of Yale, passed away Monday, October 3, 2022, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls. His funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church with burial to follow at Riverside Cemetery in Huron.
Plainsman
State 4-H youth attend annual teen leadership conference
BROOKINGS – The annual South Dakota 4-H Teen Leadership Conference was held on the South Dakota State University campus June 6-10, 2022. The event brought 65 teens ages 13-18 and seven adult chaperones together from across the state. Throughout the conference, youth were given the opportunity to develop the skills needed to be young leaders within their local communities.
Plainsman
Iroquois 2022 royalty
Anna Decker and Tobias Arbeiter were crowned Iroquois Homecoming Royalty on Saturday, Sept. 24. They reigned over Homecoming week and the many fun activities that the student body participated in. Friday the parade was held on main street. First place float winners were the seniors, sixth- graders, first graders and...
Plainsman
Carroll Charles Schultz, 93, of Brookings
BROOKINGS — Carroll Charles Schultz, 93, passed away Friday, September 30, 2022, at Park Place Assisted Living in Brookings. His memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, at Tulare United Church in Tulare, with Reverend Rey Colón officiating. Burial, with military honors, will follow at St. John’s Cemetery in rural Tulare.
Plainsman
Perry Dean Sharp, 71, of Iroquois
IROQUOIS — Perry Dean Sharp, 71, of Iroquois, passed away Monday, August 29, 2022, at his home. His Celebration of Life will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. this evening at Perry’s Repair, 135 E Neosho Street, Iroquois. At 6 p.m., the Celebration for Perry will continue with food and drinks at Margie's Red Zone, 106 Main Street, Yale.
