Plainsman
Tiger cheer and dance competes in Brandon Valley
BRANDON – The Huron Tigers cheer team finished tied for 12th place in cheer at the Brandon Valley Invite on Tuesday in Brandon. Sioux Falls Jefferson won the cheer competition with 279 points, defeating O’Gorman, who finished with 268, and Harrisburg, who totaled 260.5 points. Host Brandon Valley...
Plainsman
Arbeiter fifth for Iroquois/Lake Preston in DVC meet
HENDRICKS, Minn. — Tobias Arbeiter of Iroquois/Lake Preston finished fifth in the boys’ varsity run in the Dakota Valley Conference cross country meet held at Hendricks Golf Course in Hendricks, Minn. on Tuesday. Arlington won the boys’ and girls’ team titles, with Deubrook Area coming in second in...
Plainsman
Kasperson tosses first 300 of season
HURON — Austin Kasperson rolled the first perfect game of the Huron bowling season, which is just over a month old, during the Universal league on Tuesday at Fair City Lanes. Kasperson had games of 221, 300 and 196 for a 717 series. It was the second 300 game...
Plainsman
Iroquois/Lake Preston sweeps De Smet
LAKE PRESTON — Iroquois/Lake Preston earned its sixth win of the season with a sweep against De Smet on Tuesday. The Sharks, who are now 6-12, won the match with set scores of 25-21, 25-21 and 25-11. Faith Steffensen led Iroquois/Lake Preston with eight kills and three ace serves....
Plainsman
Iroquois 2022 royalty
Anna Decker and Tobias Arbeiter were crowned Iroquois Homecoming Royalty on Saturday, Sept. 24. They reigned over Homecoming week and the many fun activities that the student body participated in. Friday the parade was held on main street. First place float winners were the seniors, sixth- graders, first graders and...
Plainsman
Perry Dean Sharp, 71, of Iroquois
IROQUOIS — Perry Dean Sharp, 71, of Iroquois, passed away Monday, August 29, 2022, at his home. His Celebration of Life will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. this evening at Perry’s Repair, 135 E Neosho Street, Iroquois. At 6 p.m., the Celebration for Perry will continue with food and drinks at Margie's Red Zone, 106 Main Street, Yale.
Plainsman
Carroll Charles Schultz, 93, of Brookings
BROOKINGS — Carroll Charles Schultz, 93, passed away Friday, September 30, 2022, at Park Place Assisted Living in Brookings. His memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, at Tulare United Church in Tulare, with Reverend Rey Colón officiating. Burial, with military honors, will follow at St. John’s Cemetery in rural Tulare.
