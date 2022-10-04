Read full article on original website
Change Seen in Pediatric Respiratory Infection Trends After SARS-CoV-2 Emergence
THURSDAY, Oct. 6, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Seasonal trends in acute respiratory illnesses (ARIs) changed after emergence of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), according to research published in the Oct. 7 issue of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report. Ariana Perez,...
Abortion Alarmism – Not Dobbs – Is Going to Hurt Women
Abortion advocates say that new laws limiting access to abortion will deny women necessary health care, like treatment for miscarriage and ectopic pregnancy. They say the new laws could prohibit IUDs (intrauterine devices) and IVF (in vitro fertilization). Of course, none of the above is true. But now there’s a...
Male Physicians Receive More and Higher Payments From Medical Companies
WEDNESDAY, Oct. 5, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Male physicians receive significantly higher payments from the highest-grossing medical industry companies compared with female physicians, according to a study published online Sept. 28 in JAMA Surgery. Brittany G. Sullivan, M.D., from the University of California at Irvine, and colleagues investigated payments made...
Most Safety Signals Reported to FDA Lead to Regulatory Action
THURSDAY, Oct. 6, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Most potential safety signals identified from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration Adverse Event Reporting System (FAERS) led to FDA regulatory action, according to a study published online Oct. 5 in The BMJ. Meera M. Dhodapkar, from Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut,...
Incidence of Infections Caused by Salmonella Reduced in 2021
THURSDAY, Oct. 6, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- During 2021, there was a decrease in the incidence of infections caused by Salmonella and an increase in incidence of infections caused by Cyclospora, Yersinia, and Vibrio, according to research published in the Oct. 7 issue of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.
COVID-19 Boosters Could Save 90,000 Lives This Winter
THURSDAY, Oct. 6, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- The number Americans who will die of COVID-19 this winter could depend on how many get their booster shots, a new report shows. Up to 90,000 U.S. COVID-19 deaths could be prevented through the fall and winter, but that is less likely if vaccine uptake continues at the current slow pace, a Commonwealth Fund study released Wednesday predicted. Death rates could peak at more than 1,000 per day during the winter if nothing changes.
