THURSDAY, Oct. 6, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- The number Americans who will die of COVID-19 this winter could depend on how many get their booster shots, a new report shows. Up to 90,000 U.S. COVID-19 deaths could be prevented through the fall and winter, but that is less likely if vaccine uptake continues at the current slow pace, a Commonwealth Fund study released Wednesday predicted. Death rates could peak at more than 1,000 per day during the winter if nothing changes.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO