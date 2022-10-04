Read full article on original website
Plainsman
Middle school volleyball 10-7-22
YANKTON – The Huron Tigers middle school volleyball teams faced the Yankton Gazelles at Yankton on Tuesday. The eighth grade was swept in all three matches against the Gazelles. The “A” squad fell by set scores of 25-11 and 25-13. Jaelle Olsen was 5 of 6 hitting with three...
Plainsman
Tiger cheer and dance competes in Brandon Valley
BRANDON – The Huron Tigers cheer team finished tied for 12th place in cheer at the Brandon Valley Invite on Tuesday in Brandon. Sioux Falls Jefferson won the cheer competition with 279 points, defeating O’Gorman, who finished with 268, and Harrisburg, who totaled 260.5 points. Host Brandon Valley...
Plainsman
Iroquois/Lake Preston sweeps De Smet
LAKE PRESTON — Iroquois/Lake Preston earned its sixth win of the season with a sweep against De Smet on Tuesday. The Sharks, who are now 6-12, won the match with set scores of 25-21, 25-21 and 25-11. Faith Steffensen led Iroquois/Lake Preston with eight kills and three ace serves....
Plainsman
Kasperson tosses first 300 of season
HURON — Austin Kasperson rolled the first perfect game of the Huron bowling season, which is just over a month old, during the Universal league on Tuesday at Fair City Lanes. Kasperson had games of 221, 300 and 196 for a 717 series. It was the second 300 game...
Plainsman
Letter - Brewer 10-7-22
It is National 4-H Week. I am Charleigh Brewer and I just finished my fourth year in 4-H. There are a lot of great things you can do in 4-H from baking cookies, taking pictures, making crafts, shooting guns, to showing livestock. Besides all the things you can do in...
