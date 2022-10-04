Texans designating Mario Addison for return from injured reserve

Texans veteran defensive end Mario Addison is being designated for return from injured reserve this week, launching a 21-day practice window to be returned to the active roster.

Addison, 34, was signed to a two-year, $7.7 million contract this offseason that included a $2 million signing bonus.

The former Buffalo Bills starter is an accomplished pass rusher who has been sidelined with a groin injury.

He missed the first four games of the season and is now eligible to return.

He had seven sacks last season for the Bills.

Addison played for Texans defensive line coach Jacques Cesaire with the Buffalo Bills.

He has also played for the Chicago Bears, briefly, when Texans coach Lovie Smith was the coach after going undrafted in 2011 out of Troy State. He was claimed off waivers by the Colts and then played for Washington and the Carolina Panthers.

He signed a three-year, $30.45 million deal with the Bills and was due base salaries of $6.625 million over the final two years of the deal before agreeing to a pay cut.

He played in 15 games last season for the AFC East champion Bills and had 29 tackles and two forced fumbles.

Addison (6-foot-3, 260 pounds) has 67 career sacks and 281 tackles with 112 quarterback hits, 13 forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries.

