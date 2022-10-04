ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Tottenham Hotspur live stream, TV channel, time, lineups, how to watch Champions League

By FTW Staff
 3 days ago
Eintracht Frankfurt will meet Tottenham Hotspur in Champions League action in Group D on Tuesday from the Waldstadion.

Frankfurt is coming off a 2-0 victory over Union Berlin in Bundesliga action, while Tottenham will look to bounce back after a 3-1 loss to Arsenal when they lock horns today.

This will be a great day of Champions League soccer, here is everything you need to know to watch and stream the action:

Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Tottenham Hotspur

  • When: Tuesday, October 4
  • Time: 3:00 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: Paramount+
  • Live Stream: Paramount+ (watch now)

Champions League Starting Lineups

Eintracht Frankfurt possible starting lineup:

Trapp; Ndicka, Hasebe, Tuta; Lenz, Sow, Rode, Knauff; Kamada, Kolo Muani, Lindstrom

Tottenham Hotspur possible starting lineup:

Lloris; Romero, Dier, Sanchez; Sessegnon, Bentancur, Bissouma, Perisic; Richarlison, Kane, Son

Champions League Odds and betting lines

Champions League odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds were last updated Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. ET.

Eintracht Frankfurt (+230) vs. Tottenham Hotspur (+110)

Draw: +250

