Inter Milan vs. Barcelona live stream, TV channel, time, lineups, how to watch Champions League

By FTW Staff
 3 days ago
Inter Milan will meet Barcelona in Champions League action as they head into the third matchday on Tuesday from San Siro.

Inter will look to bounce back after a 2-1 loss to Roma in Serie A and come into today’s match with a 1-1 record in the standings. Meanwhile, Barcelona is coming off their seventh unbeaten match in La Liga after taking down Mallorca but will look to bounce back after a 2-0 loss to Bayern in their last Champions League match.

This will be a great day of Champions League soccer, here is everything you need to know to watch and stream the action:

Inter Milan vs. Barcelona

  • When: Tuesday, October 4
  • Time: 3:00 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: TUDN, Paramount+
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
  • Live Stream: Paramount+ (watch now)

Champions League Starting Lineups

Inter Milan possible starting lineup:

Handanovic; Skriniar, Acerbi, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Asllani, Calhanoglu, Dimarco; Martinez, Dzeko

Barcelona possible starting lineup:

Ter Stegen; Roberto, Christensen, Garcia, Alba; Kessie, Busquets, Pedri; Dembele, Lewandowski, Raphinha

Champions League Odds and betting lines

Champions League odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds were last updated Tuesday at 12:00 p.m. ET.

Inter Milan (+320) vs. Barcelona (-130)

Draw: +290

