Inter Milan vs. Barcelona live stream, TV channel, time, lineups, how to watch Champions League
Inter Milan will meet Barcelona in Champions League action as they head into the third matchday on Tuesday from San Siro.
Inter will look to bounce back after a 2-1 loss to Roma in Serie A and come into today’s match with a 1-1 record in the standings. Meanwhile, Barcelona is coming off their seventh unbeaten match in La Liga after taking down Mallorca but will look to bounce back after a 2-0 loss to Bayern in their last Champions League match.
This will be a great day of Champions League soccer, here is everything you need to know to watch and stream the action:
Inter Milan vs. Barcelona
- When: Tuesday, October 4
- Time: 3:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: TUDN, Paramount+
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
- Live Stream: Paramount+ (watch now)
Champions League Starting Lineups
Inter Milan possible starting lineup:
Handanovic; Skriniar, Acerbi, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Asllani, Calhanoglu, Dimarco; Martinez, Dzeko
Barcelona possible starting lineup:
Ter Stegen; Roberto, Christensen, Garcia, Alba; Kessie, Busquets, Pedri; Dembele, Lewandowski, Raphinha
Champions League Odds and betting lines
Champions League odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds were last updated Tuesday at 12:00 p.m. ET.
Inter Milan (+320) vs. Barcelona (-130)
Draw: +290
We recommend interesting sports viewing/streaming and betting opportunities. If you sign up for a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.
Comments / 0