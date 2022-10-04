ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

2022 Shriners Children's Open odds, field notes, best bets and picks to win

By Riley Hamel
 3 days ago
Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

The PGA Tour is back in Las Vegas for the Shriners Children’s Open at TPC Summerlin. After a star-less Sanderson Farms Championship last week, the Shriners will feature several players from September’s Presidents Cup.

One of those being the 2017 Summerlin winner, Patrick Cantlay, who is the betting favorite at +650. Behind him is another Quail Hollow participant and the defending champion of the event, Sungjae Im, at +1000.

Tom Kim, who seemed to have his Tiger Wood’s “Hello world” moment while playing for the International team last month, is also in the field and looking for the second Tour title of his young career.

Shriners: PGA Tour Live streaming on ESPN+

Golf course

TPC Summerlin | Par 71 | 7,255 yards

A view of the second hole during the final round of the Shriners Children’s Open at TPC Summerlin on October 10, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

Key stats

  • Birdie or better percentage
  • Strokes Gained: Approach

Data Golf Information

Course Fit (compares golf courses based on the degree to which different golfer attributes — such as driving distance — to predict who performs well at each course – DataGolf): 1. TPC San Antonio, 2. Monterey Peninsula CC, 3. St George’s Golf and Country Club

Percent chance to win (based on course history, fit, trending, etc.): 1. Patrick Cantlay (10.2 percent), 2. Sungjae Im (6.5 percent), 3. Aaron Wise (4.6 percent)

Latest Twilight 9 podcast

Follow the Twilight 9 Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Last week

Sahith Theegala walks on the 14th green during the second round of the Sanderson Farms Championship at The Country Club of Jackson on September 30, 2022 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

What a terrible week. Didn’t hit the outright winner and all three top-20 bets (Sahith Theegala, Russell Henley and Denny McCarthy) didn’t cash. First tough week of the new season after grabbing Lowry at the BMW PGA and winning at the Presidents Cup. Time for a bounce back.

Taylor Montgomery

Taylor Montgomery of the United States plays a shot on the 17th hole during the third round of the Sanderson Farms Championship at The Country Club of Jackson on October 01, 2022, in Jackson, Mississippi. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

I had Montgomery on my list last week for the Sanderson Farms and he eventually tied for ninth —I’m going right back to him.

In his only other start this season he finished third (Fortinet Championship). Through just a few weeks of the new season, Montgomery is ranked second in SG: Putting, fifth in scoring average and 10th in birdie average. I’ll take those rankings at an event that usually sees a very low winning score.

Bets to consider: Outright (+3000), Top 20 (+170)

Tom Hoge

Tom Hoge plays his shot from the third tee during the first round of the BMW Championship golf tournament. (Photo: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports)

Hoge has made just one start this season, a T-12 at the Fortinet Championship.

He’s had success at TPC Summerlin over the last few seasons, tying for 14th in 2021 and 24th in 2020. Last season, Hoge was one of the best iron players on Tour, 11th in SG: APP.

Bets to consider: Outright (+4000), Top 20 (+185)

Joel Dahmen

Joel Dahmen watches his drive off the 10th tee during the first round of the 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship at the Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Mississippi. (Photo: Rogelio V. Solis/Associated Press)

Dahmen is one of my favorite players to look to when the Tour goes to a position golf course —hit fairways and hit greens.

The 34-year-old played in the Sanderson Farms last week and tied for 13th. In 2021, Dahmen finished T-24 at Summerlin and in 2019 tied for ninth.

Bets to consider: Outright (+10000), Top 20 (+425)

