Deadline Nears to Fill Out Form for Illinois Income and Property Tax Rebates
Income and property tax rebate checks that are part of the Illinois Family Relief Plan began rolling out last month after receiving initial approval in April. While distribution of the rebates continues, there is still some time left for residents to fill out a form to find out if they're eligible.
Illinois might take action over Allstate rate hikes
(WTVO) — Several states, including Illinois, are considering taking action against Allstate insurance rate hikes. Northbrook-based Allstate raised Illinois rates by 14% in August, outpacing the national average and the inflation rate. The Illinois General Assembly will consider legislation next year to respond to the increases, according to Crain’s Chicago Business. Measures being considered includes […]
Public policy group fears recession, urges Kentucky to suspend income tax cut
(The Center Square) – The head of a nonpartisan public policy group urged Kentucky lawmakers to reconsider income tax cuts set to start next year, citing fears that a potential recession could wreak havoc with the state’s economy. Jason Bailey, the executive director of the Kentucky Center for...
Largest Guaranteed Income Program Launched In Illinois
The country will send up to 3,250 eligible residents $500 a month in cash assistance for two years. A new pilot program in Illinois’ largest county–the second largest in the country–will provide some residents guaranteed income as the state works to even out the economic recovery for those disproportionately impacted by the pandemic.
Local Illinois officials offer differing opinions on Amendment 1
(The Center Square) – Local Illinois officials have different views on how Amendment 1 will impact communities across the state. Supporters say Amendment 1 aims to codify collective bargaining rights in the Illinois constitution. The language of the amendment says "No law shall be passed that interferes with, negates,...
Average Illinois homeowner will pay double this winter as Nicor raises rates
(WTVO) — Expect to pay a lot more to heat your home this winter. Nicor Gas, which serves northern Illinois, says the average residential customer will pay more than $970 for heat over the winter months, nearly double the cost from a year ago. Nicor has increased the price of natural gas by 61 cents […]
Poll: Iowa rent delinquency rate increased 10 percentage points, national average decreased
(The Center Square) – While the rent delinquency rate decreased nationally in September since the prior month, it increased in Iowa, Alignable reported last week. From Sept. 16 to Sept. 29, the online referral network for small businesses polled 4,232 randomly selected small business owners across the country. The...
Lawmakers say SAFE-T Act mandates will raise property taxes in Illinois
In a state with the 2nd highest property taxes in the country, some are concerned that mandates in the SAFE-T Act will force tax hikes around Illinois. The criminal justice and police reform package will bring significant changes to things like police training and accountability and the rights of detainees and prisoners, including the ending of cash bail.
Applications for $500 monthly payments for some Illinois residents now open
Illinois residents of Cook County could receive $500 per month in cash for two years, and applications are now open. Applications for the Cook County Promise Guaranteed Income Pilot program are open from now until Oct. 21. The application opened Thursday. The $42 million program is funded by the American...
Tax rebates 2022: Deadline for Illinois residents to claim check worth up to $700
Illinois residents have less than two weeks to claim up to $700 in tax rebates as part of the state's family relief plan.
Illinois lawmaker wants special session to address SAFE-T Act, gas tax
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — State Representative Dan Caulkins, R-Decatur, is urging lawmakers to return to Springfield for a special session to address two issues: the SAFE-T Act and the state's gas tax. The SAFE-T Act, also known as the Pre-Trial Fairness Act, takes effect in January. It allows only...
Farm fatalities declined in Illinois, but ‘still too high’
(The Center Square) – As the 2022 Illinois farming season winds down, the number of farm fatalities for the year is lower than average. So far this year, seven farm-related deaths have been recorded in Illinois. That’s down from 10 in a typical year. Rodney Knittel, assistant director...
Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, Darren Bailey face off in heated 1st debate
Governor JB Pritzker and Republican gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey squared off Thursday night in their first head-to-head televised debate.
Organization explains why Illinois doesn’t rival prosperous Arizona
(The Center Square) – While Arizona is getting accolades from a nonpartisan organization for its pro-growth tax policies, Illinois continues to be criticized. The American Legislative Exchange Council said Arizona closely followed the principles outlined in their yearly report “Rich States, Poor States,” including dropping the flat tax rate to 2.5% and saving families $350 a year.
Tennessee methodically moves toward total elimination of professional privilege tax
(The Center Square) — Tennessee lawmakers eliminated another sector of privilege tax this year with the removal of physicians and osteopathic physicians from the $400 annual state licensing tax. But many are pushing for the remaining professional privilege taxes to end in Tennessee. "This is not the elimination of...
Officials kick off tour of Illinois to highlight manufacturing sector
(The Center Square) – Manufacturing officials are hitting the road for a statewide bus tour to talk about the importance of manufacturing in Illinois. The Illinois Manufacturers Association is hosting the bus tour, which will travel to nearly every region of the state for the next week. IMA President and CEO Mark Denzler said not only do they plan to visit manufacturing facilities, but also schools and colleges to highlight job opportunities in the sector.
Chicago early voting begins as Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, Darren Bailey face off in heated debate
Early voting officially began in Chicago Friday, one day after Governor JB Pritzker and challenger Darren Baily squared off in their first televised debate
SAFE-T Act will increase Illinois property taxes, House Republicans say
CHICAGO - The SAFE-T Act was front and center again Wednesday as Illinois House Republican Leader Jim Durkin called the legislation into question. Durkin said as it is, the SAFE-T Act will impact public safety. He and other Republicans are calling on the legislation to be amended. The law would...
Bravos, brickbats for Tim Michels' flat tax talk
(The Center Square) – Tim Michels isn’t saying what a flat tax would look like if he becomes governor, but he says he’s open to the idea. Michels, who is running for governor as the Republican candidate, on Wednesday said he’s willing to take a look at changing Wisconsin’s personal income tax.
These Illinois School Districts Pay Teachers Up To And Over 100K
Data compilation site Niche says that Illinois is one best states in the country for teacher salaries, with one Illinois school district being highlighted as the best place to teach, another Illinois school district grabbing the #2 spot, and yet a third district being named the 3rd best place to teach in America.
