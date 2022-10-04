ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Illinois might take action over Allstate rate hikes

(WTVO) — Several states, including Illinois, are considering taking action against Allstate insurance rate hikes. Northbrook-based Allstate raised Illinois rates by 14% in August, outpacing the national average and the inflation rate. The Illinois General Assembly will consider legislation next year to respond to the increases, according to Crain’s Chicago Business. Measures being considered includes […]
Largest Guaranteed Income Program Launched In Illinois

The country will send up to 3,250 eligible residents $500 a month in cash assistance for two years. A new pilot program in Illinois’ largest county–the second largest in the country–will provide some residents guaranteed income as the state works to even out the economic recovery for those disproportionately impacted by the pandemic.
Local Illinois officials offer differing opinions on Amendment 1

(The Center Square) – Local Illinois officials have different views on how Amendment 1 will impact communities across the state. Supporters say Amendment 1 aims to codify collective bargaining rights in the Illinois constitution. The language of the amendment says "No law shall be passed that interferes with, negates,...
Lawmakers say SAFE-T Act mandates will raise property taxes in Illinois

In a state with the 2nd highest property taxes in the country, some are concerned that mandates in the SAFE-T Act will force tax hikes around Illinois. The criminal justice and police reform package will bring significant changes to things like police training and accountability and the rights of detainees and prisoners, including the ending of cash bail.
Farm fatalities declined in Illinois, but ‘still too high’

(The Center Square) – As the 2022 Illinois farming season winds down, the number of farm fatalities for the year is lower than average. So far this year, seven farm-related deaths have been recorded in Illinois. That’s down from 10 in a typical year. Rodney Knittel, assistant director...
Organization explains why Illinois doesn’t rival prosperous Arizona

(The Center Square) – While Arizona is getting accolades from a nonpartisan organization for its pro-growth tax policies, Illinois continues to be criticized. The American Legislative Exchange Council said Arizona closely followed the principles outlined in their yearly report “Rich States, Poor States,” including dropping the flat tax rate to 2.5% and saving families $350 a year.
Officials kick off tour of Illinois to highlight manufacturing sector

(The Center Square) – Manufacturing officials are hitting the road for a statewide bus tour to talk about the importance of manufacturing in Illinois. The Illinois Manufacturers Association is hosting the bus tour, which will travel to nearly every region of the state for the next week. IMA President and CEO Mark Denzler said not only do they plan to visit manufacturing facilities, but also schools and colleges to highlight job opportunities in the sector.
Bravos, brickbats for Tim Michels' flat tax talk

(The Center Square) – Tim Michels isn’t saying what a flat tax would look like if he becomes governor, but he says he’s open to the idea. Michels, who is running for governor as the Republican candidate, on Wednesday said he’s willing to take a look at changing Wisconsin’s personal income tax.
These Illinois School Districts Pay Teachers Up To And Over 100K

Data compilation site Niche says that Illinois is one best states in the country for teacher salaries, with one Illinois school district being highlighted as the best place to teach, another Illinois school district grabbing the #2 spot, and yet a third district being named the 3rd best place to teach in America.
