Liverpool vs. Rangers live stream, TV channel, time, lineups, how to watch Champions League

Liverpool will meet the Rangers in the Champions League action in Group A on Tuesday from Anfield. Liverpool is coming off a 2-1 win over Ajax as they go for their second win in a row if they can sneak by today, while the Rangers are still looking for their first win of the campaign, and will need one to stay within the competition.

This will be a great day of Champions League soccer, here is everything you need to know to watch and stream the action:

Liverpool vs. Rangers

When: Tuesday, October 4

Tuesday, October 4 Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

3:00 p.m. ET TV Channel: Paramount+

Paramount+ Live Stream: Paramount+ (watch now)

Champions League Starting Lineups

Liverpool possible starting lineup:

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Elliott, Henderson, Thiago; Salah, Jota, Diaz

Rangers possible starting lineup:

McGregor; Tavernier, Goldson, Davies, Barisic; Lundstram, Davis, Jack; Tillman, Morelos, Kent

Champions League Odds and betting lines

Champions League odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds were last updated Tuesday at 10:50 a.m. ET.

Liverpool (-650) vs. Rangers (+1550)

Draw: +725

